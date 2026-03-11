 Skip navigation
Defending Indian Wells champion Mirra Andreeva throws tantrum after loss to unseeded Siniakova

  
Published March 11, 2026 01:15 PM
Syndication: Desert Sun

Mirra Andreeva has some unkiind words for some fans after her loss to Katerina Siniakova in round 3 at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., March 9, 2026.

Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Defending Indian Wells champion Mirra Andreeva smashed her racket several times during a 4-6, 6-7(5), 6-3 loss to unseeded Katerina Siniakova in the tournament’s third round on Monday night, then left the court exchanging words with the crowd.

Andreeva threw her racket after losing the second set tiebreaker before smashing it, resulting in a code violation.

She threw her racket again following match point and then, after shaking hands at the net with Siniakova, left the court gesturing and shouting at the crowd.

“I’m not really proud of how I managed it. I’m not really proud of how I handled it in the end,” Andreeva said in a news conference, according to The Athletic.“Those are the things that I really need to work on soon. I don’t know. Not in the future but whenever I get the chance.”