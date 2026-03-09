 Skip navigation
Olympic, World Championships swimming events now match after changes to both meets

  
Published March 9, 2026 12:43 PM

The Olympics and World Swimming Championships will have the same event program in the pool for the first time since 2000.

Along with the Olympic debut of the 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 50m butterfly in 2028, the mixed-gender 4x100m freestyle relay is no longer part of the World Championships program, according to World Aquatics Competition Regulations as of last month.

The Olympics and biennial World Championships now each have 20 men’s events, 20 women’s events and one mixed event (4x100m medley relay).

The 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and 50m butterfly have been on the World Championships program since 2001.

The mixed 4x100m freestyle relay had been on the World Championships program since 2015, when both mixed relays debuted.

The Olympics added the mixed medley relay — but not the mixed free relay — starting with the Tokyo Games.

The U.S. won four of the seven mixed free relays at worlds from 2015-25, including the first three and the most recent.

In 2017, the mixed relay was one of Caeleb Dressel’s seven gold medals (tying Michael Phelps’ record for golds at one worlds). In 2019, it was one of Simone Manuel’s seven total medals (the record outright for a woman at a single worlds).

The next worlds are in 2027 in Budapest.

h/t SwimSwam

Soccer: SheBelieves Cup-USA at Australia
Michael Phelps gives World Baseball Classic pep talk to Team USA
Michael Phelps had a clear message, U.S. manager Mark DeRosa said.