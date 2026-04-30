New York Mets’ Luis Robert Jr. hits the injured list with disc herniation

NEW YORK — The depleted New York Mets took another hit when center fielder Luis Robert Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list with lumbar spine disc herniation.

Robert, 28, hasn’t played since the first game of a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies due to what the team said was lower back tightness. An MRI administered revealed the injury. The IL move was retroactive to April 27.

Manager Carlos Mendoza said Robert had an epidural and was instructed to rest for seven to 10 days. He said team doctors were hopeful Robert could return shortly thereafter.

“It’s just frustrating from both ends — for Luis, for us,” Mendoza said before the series finale against the Washington Nationals. “But we’ve got to get him back right.”

The IL stint is the 10th since 2021 for Robert, who previously has been sidelined by right hip, right knee, left wrist and left hamstring issues as well as blurred vision. He has played more than 110 games just once — in 2023, when he finished 12th in the AL MVP voting after hitting 38 homers for the Chicago White Sox.

The Mets acquired Robert from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for Luisangel Acuña in January in hopes the former Gold Glove Award winner could help improve their up-the-middle defense. He was limited to back field duty for most of spring training in an attempt to keep him healthy for the regular season.

Robert had a homer and five RBIs in the first two games of the season but has just five hits in his last 38 at-bats dating back to April 13 to drop his season average to .224.

“He’s super frustrated — yesterday and this morning, when he got the news — because he’s done everything we’re asking him to do,” Mendoza said.

Robert is the second Mets player to hit the injured list with a lumbar spine ailment and the third opening day position player on the shelf. Starting pitcher Kodai Senga (lumbar spine inflammation) went on the 15-day injured list.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor (left calf) and first baseman/designated hitter Jorge Polanco (left Achilles, right wrist) are also on the injured list for the Mets, who currently have baseball’s worst record at 10-20.

To replace Robert, the Mets recalled infielder Eric Wagaman from Triple-A Syracuse. The club also recalled pitcher Austin Warren from Syracuse and designated veteran pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. for assignment. Edwards allowed one run in six innings of relief over two appearances.