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JPMorgan Chase becomes global Olympic partner, includes LA28, Team USA

  
Published April 28, 2026 09:00 AM

JPMorgan Chase joined the IOC’s Worldwide Olympic Partner program as the first global banking partner in Olympic history, a partnership that includes becoming the official bank of Team USA and the LA28 Olympics and Paralympics and a founding partner of LA28.

“JPMorganChase will strengthen the Olympic and Paralympic Movements’ long-term financial health and create new opportunities for athletes, businesses and communities to thrive,” according to a press release. “JPMorganChase and the IOC will holistically support athletes, including plans to host financial health workshops for them through the IOC’s Athlete365 platform. These initiatives and other local investments in host cities will help ensure the Olympic Movement leaves a lasting legacy beyond the Games.”

The partnership also includes the next Winter Olympics and Paralympics in 2030 in the French Alps.

LA28 also announced that JPMorganChase “will invest in technology and innovation through a new partnership with NBCUniversal to support the company’s multi-platform coverage of the LA28 Games. Together, JPMorganChase and NBCUniversal will highlight athlete journeys and the competitions of the LA28 Games in new and exciting ways.”

JPMorgan Chase joins previously announced founding partners of LA28 -- Comcast, Delta, Google, Honda, Intuit, Korn Ferry and Starbucks.

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The LA28 Games will be the largest Olympics ever with 351 medal events.