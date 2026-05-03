Haiden Deegan dominates Denver Supercross, takes sole possession of third on 250 wins list

Haiden Deegan entered Round 16 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, tied with Jett Lawrence for 250 feature wins and had an opportunity to pass the rider who will be his closest competition in the premier class.

Deegan dominated his penultimate race in the 250 class and rode unchallenged to the finish line. He beat Levi Kitchen by # seconds and set his sights on Salt Lake City and the final East/West Showdown of 2026.

Deegan now has sole possession of third on the all-time wins list with 14.

Kitchen was more than 10 seconds ahead of Ryde DiFrancesco as those two riders were the class of the field.

Fourth-place Max Anstie and Kayden Minear rounded out the top five. This was Minear’s first professional Supercross race.

In his return from injury, Cameron McAdoo finished 13th after crashing during the Main.

Feature result

In-Race Notes

Max Anstie edged Haiden Deegan for the holeshot, but Deegan took the spot before the end of Lap 1.

Lux Turner nearly endoed on the opening lap, but settled his bike and slotted into second.

Levi Kitchen was third, but charging on Lap 2.

Turner bobbled and gave up the position to Kitchen. One lap later, Ryder DiFrancesco followed him into third.

Tuner continued to fall and gave Anstie fourth on Lap 4.

After working his way through the LCQ, Kayden Minear was just outside the top five in sixth on Lap 7.

Kitchen was 5.5 seconds behind on Lap 10, but was managing the same pace as Deegan.

Nothing changed among the top five in the middle stage of the race, but deeper in the field, Cameron McAdoo ran 15th on Lap 10 after crashing earlier in the feature.

Deegan held on to win his 14th 250 win.

Kitchen and DiFrancesco completed the podium.

Anstie (fourth) and Minear rounded out the top five.

