Jorge Prado fined for an “obscene hand gesture” following Salt Lake City podium finish

Jorge Prado has been fined and docked one rider license point for “using an obscene hand gesture during the competition,” directed at Cooper Webb in Round 17 of the SuperMotocross World Championship in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Prado extended his middle finger toward Webb after finishing six-tenths of a second and one position ahead of Webb.

The two riders have had multiple incidents throughout the 2026 Monster Energy Supercross season.

SMX Media announced “Race Direction reviewed an incident involving Rider #26 (Prado) and Rider #1 (Webb) in section 8 after the finish line. After review, it was determined that Rider #26 (Prado) violated the code of conduct by using an obscene hand gesture during the competition. Rider #26 (Prado) was assessed one rider license point and a fine.”

Following the race, Prado commented on the ongoing dispute with Webb.

“I’m always the guy that’s taken out; I never take him out, so he’s going pretty aggressive with me. Even the other weekend, if he had 20 minutes plus a lap to pass me, he always decides to go aggressive,” Prado said, referencing a late-race incident with Webb at Denver. “So if he was much faster, he would’ve passed me, as the other riders did. So, I just focused on myself, and hopefully next year I’m a bit better, so I don’t need to be fighting with him, and being upfront.”

Prado finished sixth in Denver after earning the holeshot. Webb’s attempt at a block pass in that event sent him to the ground; Webb finished 11th, the first time he failed to score a top-10 in 2026 Supercross competition.

Webb and Prado also made contact in Round 11 in Detroit. Prado finished 13th that weekend; Webb finished sixth.

