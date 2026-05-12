WNBA Weekly Preview: Angel Reese makes home debut against defending champion Aces

Welcome to Season 30! Our first column of the new year is here, and we’ll again dedicate our time each week to covering the latest WNBA headlines, while previewing what’s in store for the upcoming week.

The W kicked off its season last Friday by showcasing some of the biggest names in the league during the weekend. With both competitive and one-sided contests throughout, and new teams having made their debuts, there’s already plenty to discuss. Let’s dive right in.

SCHEDULE: Check out the full WNBA on NBC, Peacock slate of games

THE NEW TEAMS

Let’s start with what’s fresh — new cities, new teams.

Portland Fire

A brief three-year existence in the early 2000s saw the Fire enter the WNBA as one of its first expansion teams. While their flame burned out rather quickly (pun intended), they’ve re-emerged over 20 years later with the same identity, but hoping for better success and longevity in their second go-around. Portland’s return to the floor was ultimately spoiled in its opener by some fourth-quarter woes and major rebounding issues at the hands of the Chicago Sky, who dominated the glass en route to a 98-83 victory. However, the reported 19,335 fans in attendance for the opener is also one of the bigger takeaways from Saturday night at the Moda Center. The Fire surely has a lot to figure out on the court, which will take time. However, the early support from the fan base appears to be a positive for the organization and league as a whole.

Toronto Tempo

A true first-timer, the Toronto Tempo also has a 0-1 record out the gate, with their defeat coming in a closer 68-65 contest against the Washington Mystics. In front of 8,210 spectators, Marina Mabrey and Brittany Sykes were undeniably the main offensive hubs for the Tempo, seemingly roles both could fulfill throughout the season. The team shot 27 percent from the field in its debut and had only two players crack double figures as scorers. Such inefficient offensive numbers won’t last long, but it’s a reminder that, regardless of excitement, this is an expansion team with a group of players who are mostly playing together for the first time. Things may take a while to form.

THE NEW KIDS

Opening weekend marked the start for a couple of teams, but also brought a new crop of players. The 2026 rookies made their much-anticipated debuts, with some hitting the ground running and others just getting their feet wet.

After starting both preseason games, the top pick of the draft, Azzi Fudd, surprisingly came off the bench in the Wings’ season-opening 107-104 win over the Indiana Fever. She and No. 4 pick Lauren Betts were two lottery picks of the 2026 draft to enter as reserves and log fewer than 20 minutes per game on average. Meanwhile, Olivia Miles, the second-overall pick, made perhaps the most noise in her rookie debut — she started and played 34 minutes in Minnesota’s lone game thus far and totaled 21 points, three rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks. Gabriela Jaquez produced an impressive 10/7/2 line in her first-ever WNBA regular-season action, and Awa Fam, the remaining lottery pick (third-overall to the Storm), has yet to join Seattle.

Flau’jae Johnson has put together some solid numbers over her first couple of games, maybe the most productive from a non-lottery pick from the 2026 class, while Jovana Nogic and Pauline Astier are representing the undrafted rookies well.

One-and-two-game samples are too few to really give any deep analysis on, but given these are notable moments for these players, it’s at least worth highlighting. There will be more for us to dissect as the season grows longer.

We're not over the bucket that gave Olivia Miles 21 PTS 🤭 https://t.co/TdnFPvy8gt pic.twitter.com/tDCts8nJB0 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 10, 2026

▶ THE WEEK AHEAD

Now that we recapped what already happened, let’s look forward to this week’s action.

Atlanta Dream @ Dallas Wings

(Tuesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET on WNBA League Pass)

Two of the offseason’s biggest winners made strong first impressions in their season-opening wins. The new-look Wings, surrounding top-tier perimeter talent in Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale with proven veteran frontcourt additions via free agency, made a loud statement by scoring 107 points in their win over the Fever. The first-game success and overall buzz around Dallas should make for a great matchup on Tuesday against Atlanta, which is building momentum after adding Angel Reese to a core that finished tied for the second-best record in the W a season ago. The lead-up to the Dream’s win was less certain, as they had to climb out of a 19-point hole, ultimately ending with a Te-Hina Paopao game-winning midrange jumper. The two teams are loaded with quality players and should combine to create a fun early-season matchup on Tuesday.

Chicago Sky @ Golden State Valkyries

(Wednesday, May 13 at 10 p.m. ET on WNBA League Pass)

Much of last season’s blueprint for success has carried over into the early stages of the 2026 season for the Valkyries, who are one of six WNBA teams to have already completed a second game. Behind a Veronica Burton and Kayla Thornton-led offense, the Valkyries remain a highly active three-point shooting team, looking to take and make them at a high rate. Janelle Salaun has come off the bench and provided a significant boost to the Valkyries’ offense, while the integration of Gabby Williams has been seamless thus far, with her two-way ability helping power GSV to back-to-back double-digit wins to open the season. This will make for an interesting clash on Wednesday, with the Sky proving willing to allow the three-point shot in its opener against the Fire. Natasha Cloud’s upcoming debut, along with Skylar Diggins’ and Rickea Jackson’s inaugural season in Chicago, gives the Sky some flexibility in the backcourt. Kamilla Kardoso’s presence inside could be something to watch against the Valkyries, as well.

New York Liberty @ Portland Fire

(Thursday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET on Prime Video)

The Liberty is also 2-0 out of the gate with two very different paths to victory in each game — one by way of blowout, the other in overtime. Nonetheless, they’ve overcome early-season injuries to Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally and still maintain the makeup of a championship contender. Marinne Johannes has filled into the starting lineup admirably, Jonquel Jones remains solid at center, and Breanna Stewart’s extremely fast start has been nice to see under new head coach Chris DeMarco. Regardless of which players are able to take the floor, Moda Center should be a fun environment on Thursday as Carla Leite and Bridget Carleton try to help the Fire secure win No. 1 of the season.

Las Vegas Aces @ Atlanta Dream

(Sunday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock)

NBC and Peacock will televise 22 regular-season games this summer , with Aces-Dream getting the first spot on the network. And, on paper, this should be quite the debut for NBC, as the contest features several notable individual matchups — Angel Reese vs. A’ja Wilson, Rhyne Howard vs. Chelsea Gray, and Allisha Gray vs. Jackie Young, to name a few. Both teams have legitimate title hopes in 2026, making this showdown a good benchmark for both teams to begin the year.

Seattle Storm @ Indiana Fever

(Sunday, May 17 at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock)

The Storm and Fever conclude the week of must-watch games. The matchup will serve as the second leg of NBC’s/Peacock’s doubleheader. Indiana’s Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell always make for an entertaining viewing experience, as does Seattle’s Dominque Malonga. Malonga’s potential matchup inside against Aaliyah Boston should give the fans what they’re looking for, as the two young centers look to take another step forward this season.

For the Storm, which defensive schemes will they use to defend Indiana’s screening actions? Will they meet Clark and Mitchell at the level of the screen when defending pick-and-rolls? Will they sit in the drop? Seattle is off to a strong start defensively this season, which could make for an interesting chess match against Indiana’s fluid offense.