Cole Davies completes aggressive pass on Haiden Deegan for Salt Lake City Showdown win

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: Cole Davies exacted a measure of revenge over Haiden Deegan for a crash in Denver before outpacing the field to win the 250 Supercross season finale at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

“That was a great race,” Davies told Peacock’s Jason Thomas. “I didn’t get off to a great start. The pressure was off, so I could ride full out. It was fun racing like that, back and forth.”

Davies slammed Deegan halfway through the race, but Deegan kept his bike upright and chased Davies down.

When Deegan tried to even the score in this race, he put himself on the ground twice and fell to fourth in the standings.

The teammates fist-bumped after the race, as Deegan prepares to move onto a 450 for the Pro Motocross season.

“I’ve got to give it up to Cole, that was a dogfight,” Deegan said after the race. “We were giving the fans the best show possible. We were hitting one another. That was awesome.”

Davies won by 2.4 seconds over Levi Kitchen.

Max Anstie took the final podium position.

For only the second time this year, Deegan failed to stand on the podium. The other time was in the season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Ryder DiFrancesco rounded out the top five.

In-Race Notes

Max Anstie took the early lead over Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies.

Deegan jumped long on a rhythm lane to take the lead from Anstie on Lap 2.

Davies got held up behind Anstie for a full lap and allowed Deegan to take a two-second lead.

Deegan got squirrelly in the whoops on Lap 5; this is where Davies shines.

Cameron McAdoo and Seth Hammaker each crash in the whoops. They were battling for a top-five.

The battle everyone hoped for developed on Lap 6. Deegan and Davies were swapping positions.

Davies slams Deegan on Lap 9. Davies got the position and Deegan lost two seconds, but he did not crash. This was payback for Deegan crashing Davies last year in Denver.

Deegan shaved a second on the next two laps.

Anstie, Kitchen, and Nate Thrasher rounded out the top five.

Deegan attempted to retaliate on Lap 12, but he was the one who went down. He crashed again one lap later in the sand. Deegan dropped to fourth, allowing Kitchen and Anstie to get by.

In the chaos, Davies gapped Kitchen by seven seconds.