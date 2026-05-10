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Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence battle up front in Salt Lake City finale

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 9, 2026 09:42 PM

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: Hunter Lawrence was fastest in preliminaries, but Ken Roczen often puts his best foot forward in race trim.

In-Race Notes

What everyone wanted happened: Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence began the race first and second.

After struggling all afternoon, Roczen saved his ‘A game’ for the feature. He led Lawrence by one second at the end of Lap 3.

Jorge Prado, Chase Sexton, and Justin Hill rounded out the top five.

Over the next three laps, Lawrence cut into Roczen’s lead slightly, but they mostly matched pace.

Prado joined the fight on Lap and challenged Lawrence’s concentration.