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Hunter Lawrence leads Denver Supercross early, Ken Roczen second

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 2, 2026 09:35 PM

Ken Roczen led Hunter Lawrence into Round 16 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver with a four-point advantage and a newly acquired red plate.

Lawrence won his heat, while Roczen finished third in Heat 2.

In-Race Notes

Jorge Prado earned the holeshot, but Hunter Lawrence took the lead quickly.

Ken Roczen slotted into fourth on the opening lap. There is a five-point gap between first and third.

But Roczen secured second from Prado on Lap 3 to cut three points off the gap.

Roczen lost 4.5 seconds to Lawrence as he made his way into second.

The third title contender, Cooper Webb, took third from Prado on Lap 5.

Lawrence had the flow in the opening laps. He extended his lead to 6.2 seconds on Lap 7.

Eli Tomac stalled in the sand and fell outside the top five, but found his rhythm and climbed to fourth on Lap 8. Webb lost a position to Prado earlier in that lap.

Lawrence was on a rail, forcing Roczen to ride on the edge of his comfort zone.

A little further back in the field, Justin Barcia was sixth on Lap 10 in his second race back.