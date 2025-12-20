 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Chambliss and No. 6 Ole Miss ace their test without Kiffin and beat No. 17 Tulane 41-10 in the CFP
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c22f7b4/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4000x2250+0+1095/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F35%2Fab%2F57e9e2994280974812ef7ec61d32%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2252892035
Kuchars shoot 57 in scramble format to lead Dalys at PNC Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/4daa6bc/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5345x3007+0+338/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F45%2F94%2Ff269e6f3492ebcd8d4b8cefd9382%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2252892001
PNC Championship 2025: Tee times, pairings for final-round scramble
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_butlerpostgame_251220.jpg
Highlights: Butler survives Northwestern rally
nbc_golf_annikahighlights_251220.jpg
Annika, son Will balance competition, fun at PNC
nbc_pl_leedscp_251220.jpg
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Crystal Palace MWK 17

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1

December 20, 2025 06:33 PM
Relive the best shots and top moments from the opening round of the 2025 PNC Championship, where professional golfers play alongside their children or parents at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
nbc_golf_teamkuchar_251220.jpg
2:05
Kuchar: ‘Fun to sit back and watch’ son Cameron
nbc_golf_clantonV2_251220.jpg
9:11
Follow Clanton through Tuesday of the GC Games
nbc_golf_drivingcompetitionv2_251217.jpg
10:31
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Long Drive
nbc_golf_medalceremony_251217.jpg
1:41
‘Fun’ a big takeaway from Optum Golf Channel Games
nbc_golf_captainchallenge_251217.jpg
14:29
HLs: Golf Channel Games, Captain’s Challenge
nbc_golf_14clubs_251217.jpg
8:01
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, 14 Clubs
nbc_golf_teamrelay1_251217.jpg
16:29
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Team Relay
nbc_golf_shortgame_251217.jpg
8:50
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Short Game
nbc_golf_teamrelaywagner_251217.jpg
2:27
Golf Channel crew takes on GC Games team relay
nbc_golf_wagner14clubs_251217.jpg
2:10
Wagner and Mitchell practice 14 Club Challenge
nbc_golf_roryclubs16x9v2_251216.jpg
55
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
nbc_golf_wyndhamlexivod_251212.jpg
03:38
Thompson and Clark tie Grant Thornton record
nbc_golf_recordvod_251212.jpg
02:07
Team Hull-Brennan makes history at Grant Thornton
nbc_golf_relay_251211.jpg
51
Golf Channel Games: Team relay
nbc_golf_shortgame_251211.jpg
01:59
Golf Channel Games: Short game
caltonthumb.jpg
43
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Clanton
nbc_golf_scheffler_251209.jpg
40
Optum Golf Channel Games: Scottie Scheffler
nbc_golf_haotong_251209.jpg
34
Optum Golf Channel Games: Haotong Li
nbc_golf_lowry_251209.jpg
44
Optum Golf Channel Games: Shane Lowry
nbc_golf_burns_251209.jpg
37
Optum Golf Channel Games: Sam Burns
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251209.jpg
41
Optum Golf Channel Games: Rory McIlroy
nbc_golf_donald_251209.jpg
39
Optum Golf Channel Games: Luke Donald
nbc_golf_bradley_251209.jpg
38
Optum Golf Channel Games: Keegan Bradley
nbc_golf_penske16x9V2_251208.jpg
01:27
Highlights: Top shots from Hero World Challenge
nbc_golf_herofinalrd_251207.jpg
15:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Final Round
nbc_golf_penske_251206.jpg
01:23
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead
nbc_golf_heroround3_251206.jpg
14:06
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 3
nbc_golf_heroround2_251205.jpg
14:13
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
challenge_4.jpg
01:16
Golf Channel Games: 14-Club Challenge
challenge_1.jpg
01:04
Golf Channel Games: Driving competition
challenge_5.jpg
58
Golf Channel Games: Captain’s Challenge
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251124.jpg
01:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
nbc_golf_rsmhighlights_251123.jpg
04:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_rsmrd3_251122.jpg
07:54
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_rsmround2hls_251121.jpg
06:02
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_butlerpostgame_251220.jpg
06:06
Highlights: Butler survives Northwestern rally
nbc_golf_annikahighlights_251220.jpg
04:36
Annika, son Will balance competition, fun at PNC
nbc_pl_leedscp_251220.jpg
10:12
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Crystal Palace MWK 17
nbc_pl_cpgoal1V2_251220.jpg
01:11
Devenny converts penalty to put CP on the board
nbc_pl_leedsgoal4_251220.jpg
56
Stach’s free kick gives Leeds’ fourth v. Palace
nbc_pl_evears_251220.jpg
11:07
Extended HLs: Everton v. Arsenal MWK 17
nbc_pl_leedsgoal3_251220.jpg
01:21
Ampadu pounces on loose ball for Leeds’ third goal
nbc_cbb_libvday_251220.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Liberty outlasts Dayton
v2_oly_frmhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251220.jpg
06:54
Ferreira storms to dominant men’s halfpipe win
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1V2_251220.jpg
58
Calvert-Lewin tucks away LEE first goal against CP
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251220.jpg
59
Calvert-Lewin’s sneaky header gives LEE 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal1v2_251220.jpg
04:10
ARS lead EVE through Gyokeres’ penalty kick
oly_frwhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251220.jpg
06:04
Atkin gets big air in Copper Mountain halfpipe win
nbc_pl_totlivpostgame_251220.jpg
01:56
Is Romero at risk of losing captaincy for Spurs?
nbc_pl_totliv_251220.jpg
13:01
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Liverpool MWK 17
nbc_pl_totredcard2_251220.jpg
01:18
Romero sees second yellow for kicking Konate
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251220.jpg
01:59
Richarlison gives Spurs lifeline v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal2_251220.jpg
01:20
Ekitike’s towering header doubles Liverpool’s lead
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_251220.jpg
01:08
Isak, Wirtz combine to put LIV up ahead of TOT
nbc_pl_redcardV2_251220.jpg
02:57
Simons sent off for challenge on Van Dijk
nbc_pl_bhavsunhl_251220.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Sunderland MWK 17
nbc_pl_bouburnley_251220.jpg
09:59
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Burnley MWK 17
nbc_pl_brewolhl_251220.jpg
08:17
Extended Highlights: Wolves v. Brentford MWK 17
nbc_pl_mcwhu_251220.jpg
10:31
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. West Ham MWK 17
nbc_pl_mcwhupostgame_251220.jpg
02:00
Man City showing ‘all the signs’ for title charge
maye_fnia_int_raw_251220.jpg
14:31
Talkin’ Ball: Maye on second year leap for NE
nbc_pl_bregoal2_251220.jpg
01:24
Lewis-Potter nets brace with calm finish v. Wolves
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251220.jpg
01:13
Broja heads in late equalizer for Burnley
nbc_pl_bougoal1_251220.jpg
01:34
Semenyo drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251220.jpg
01:15
Haaland slots home Man City’s third over West Ham