PNC Championship 2025: Tee times, pairings for first-round scramble

The 28th PNC Championship gets underway Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Fla.) at Grande Lakes.

Twenty two-players teams will compete in a 36-hole scramble format. The teams are comprised of major (and The Players) winners and a family member.

Here’s a look at first-round tee times and pairings with coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock. NBC will pick up the action at 2:30 p.m.: