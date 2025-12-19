PNC Championship 2025: Tee times, pairings for first-round scramble

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos
Fantasy Football Week 16: Broncos vs. Jaguars, Chargers vs. Cowboys, and other matchups to exploit
Syndication: The Register Guard
How to watch No. 7 Gonzaga vs. Oregon: TV, live stream info, storylines for Sunday’s game
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots - NFL 2025
How to watch New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos
Fantasy Football Week 16: Broncos vs. Jaguars, Chargers vs. Cowboys, and other matchups to exploit
Syndication: The Register Guard
How to watch No. 7 Gonzaga vs. Oregon: TV, live stream info, storylines for Sunday’s game
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots - NFL 2025
How to watch New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PNC Championship 2025: Tee times, pairings for first-round scramble

  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff,
  • By
  • Golf Channel Staff
  
Published December 19, 2025 09:41 AM
'Fun' a big takeaway from Optum Golf Channel Games
December 18, 2025 12:27 AM
Watch Team Scheffler receive their medals for winning the first Optum Golf Channel Games and listen to Scottie Scheffler talk about his experience and his teammates' performances.

The 28th PNC Championship gets underway Saturday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando (Fla.) at Grande Lakes.

Twenty two-players teams will compete in a 36-hole scramble format. The teams are comprised of major (and The Players) winners and a family member.

Here’s a look at first-round tee times and pairings with coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock. NBC will pick up the action at 2:30 p.m.:

PNC Championship - Round Two
PNC Championship 2025: Teams, format and how to watch
Here’s the field, format and TV times for this year’s PNC Championship.

Time
TeePlayers
10:15 AM
EST		1

Team Lehman

Team Price

10:28 AM
EST		1

Team Trevino

Team O’Meara

10:41 AM
EST		1

Team Cink

Team Furyk

10:54 AM
EST		1

Team Leonard

Team Immelman

11:07 AM
EST		1

Team Love

Team Singh

11:20 AM
EST		1

Team Harrington

Team Stricker

11:33 AM
EST		1

Team Annika

Team Woodland

11:46 AM
EST		1

Team Kuchar

Team Daly

11:59 AM
EST		1

Team Korda

Team Couples

12:12 PM
EST		1

Team Langer

Team Duval