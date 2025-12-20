Highlights: Butler survives Northwestern rally

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Chambliss and No. 6 Ole Miss ace their test without Kiffin and beat No. 17 Tulane 41-10 in the CFP
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c22f7b4/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4000x2250+0+1095/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F35%2Fab%2F57e9e2994280974812ef7ec61d32%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2252892035
Kuchars shoot 57 in scramble format to lead Dalys at PNC Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/4daa6bc/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5345x3007+0+338/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F45%2F94%2Ff269e6f3492ebcd8d4b8cefd9382%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2252892001
PNC Championship 2025: Tee times, pairings for final-round scramble
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

PNC_HL_r1_raw.jpg
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_annikahighlights_251220.jpg
Annika, son Will balance competition, fun at PNC
nbc_pl_leedscp_251220.jpg
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Crystal Palace MWK 17

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Chambliss and No. 6 Ole Miss ace their test without Kiffin and beat No. 17 Tulane 41-10 in the CFP
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c22f7b4/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4000x2250+0+1095/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F35%2Fab%2F57e9e2994280974812ef7ec61d32%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2252892035
Kuchars shoot 57 in scramble format to lead Dalys at PNC Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/4daa6bc/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5345x3007+0+338/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F45%2F94%2Ff269e6f3492ebcd8d4b8cefd9382%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2252892001
PNC Championship 2025: Tee times, pairings for final-round scramble
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

PNC_HL_r1_raw.jpg
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_annikahighlights_251220.jpg
Annika, son Will balance competition, fun at PNC
nbc_pl_leedscp_251220.jpg
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Crystal Palace MWK 17

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Butler survives Northwestern rally

December 20, 2025 06:18 PM
Butler held a lead for most of the game, but a late run from Northwestern tested the Bulldogs’ mettle.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_libvday_251220.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Liberty outlasts Dayton
nbc_nba_enjoy_kansasncstate_251217.jpg
04:15
Could Jayhawks shut down Peterson rest of season?
nbc_cbb_valponw_251216.jpg
01:24
Highlights: Northwestern handles Valparaiso
uconn_butler_hls.jpg
05:44
Highlights: UConn blows out Butler
nbc_cbb_uconnreaxhurleyintvv3_251216.jpg
04:48
Hurley: ‘We got a chance to be a top-five defense’
nbc_cbb_depaulstjohns_251216.jpg
01:16
Highlights: St. John’s outlasts DePaul
nbc_cbb_tolvmsu_251216.jpg
01:15
Highlights: Michigan State pummels Toledo
nbc_cbb_nebraskatalk_251216.jpg
03:21
Is Nebraska a true contender after hot start?
nbc_cbb_b10bigpicture_251216.jpg
04:15
Michigan State belongs in Big Ten’s top tier
nbc_cbb_painterintv_251213.jpg
02:29
Painter: Purdue fans show up no matter what
nbc_cbb_topfour_251213.jpg
03:28
Who are the top-four teams in the Big Ten?
nbc_cbb_marpur_251213.jpg
04:12
Highlights: Purdue dominates Marquette at Mackey
nbc_cbb_prycecomp_251213.jpg
01:55
Sandfort heats up for Nebraska in win vs. Illinois
nbc_cbb_nebillanalysis_251213.jpg
05:19
Nebraska sent a message with win at Illinois
nbc_cbb_nebraskapostgm_251213.jpg
10:59
HLs: Nebraska wins on game-winner vs. Illinois
nbc_cbb_hoibergintv_251213.jpg
04:04
Hoiberg: This is a great win for our program
nbc_cbb_huskerswinvod_251213.jpg
53
Lawrence drains game-winner for Nebraska
nbc_cbb_oscarcluffcomp_251213.jpg
05:05
Purdue’s Cluff pounds paint in win vs. Marquette
nbc_cbb_odugm_251213.jpg
04:48
HLs: Allenspach powers George Mason to win vs. ODU
nbc_enjoy_cbbbig3_251210.jpg
05:10
Ranking Boozer, Dybansta, Peterson in CBB
nbc_enjoy_cbbprospects_251210.jpg
09:29
Wilson has been the ‘talk of the town’ in CBB
nbc_cbb_menssznpromo_251210.jpg
30
Men’s college basketball is all over NBC, Peacock
nbc_cbb_illosu_linearhl_251209.jpg
02:08
Highlights: Illinois hangs on against Ohio State
nbc_cbb_wagler_251209.jpg
02:51
Wagler steps up against Ohio State
nbc_cbb_underwoodintv_251209.jpg
02:55
Underwood: Illini ‘chop wood’ against Ohio State
nbc_cbb_appoll_v2_251209.jpg
02:27
Is Arizona a deserving AP Poll No. 1 Week 6?
nbc_cbb_thortonintv_251209.jpg
04:32
OSU’s Thornton is all about loyalty
nbc_cbb_aroundcbb_251206.jpg
07:45
Duke, Iowa State, Louisville secure ranked wins
nbc_cbb_fsuhouston_251206.jpg
01:03
Highlights: Houston puts clamps on Florida State
nbc_cbb_oreucla_251206.jpg
02:17
Highlights: UCLA beats Oregon at Pauley

Latest Clips

PNC_HL_r1_raw.jpg
05:31
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_annikahighlights_251220.jpg
04:36
Annika, son Will balance competition, fun at PNC
nbc_pl_leedscp_251220.jpg
10:12
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Crystal Palace MWK 17
nbc_golf_teamkuchar_251220.jpg
02:05
Kuchar: ‘Fun to sit back and watch’ son Cameron
nbc_pl_cpgoal1V2_251220.jpg
01:11
Devenny converts penalty to put CP on the board
nbc_pl_leedsgoal4_251220.jpg
56
Stach’s free kick gives Leeds’ fourth v. Palace
nbc_pl_evears_251220.jpg
11:07
Extended HLs: Everton v. Arsenal MWK 17
nbc_pl_leedsgoal3_251220.jpg
01:21
Ampadu pounces on loose ball for Leeds’ third goal
v2_oly_frmhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251220.jpg
06:54
Ferreira storms to dominant men’s halfpipe win
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1V2_251220.jpg
58
Calvert-Lewin tucks away LEE first goal against CP
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251220.jpg
59
Calvert-Lewin’s sneaky header gives LEE 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal1v2_251220.jpg
04:10
ARS lead EVE through Gyokeres’ penalty kick
oly_frwhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251220.jpg
06:04
Atkin gets big air in Copper Mountain halfpipe win
nbc_pl_totlivpostgame_251220.jpg
01:56
Is Romero at risk of losing captaincy for Spurs?
nbc_pl_totliv_251220.jpg
13:01
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Liverpool MWK 17
nbc_pl_totredcard2_251220.jpg
01:18
Romero sees second yellow for kicking Konate
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251220.jpg
01:59
Richarlison gives Spurs lifeline v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal2_251220.jpg
01:20
Ekitike’s towering header doubles Liverpool’s lead
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_251220.jpg
01:08
Isak, Wirtz combine to put LIV up ahead of TOT
nbc_pl_redcardV2_251220.jpg
02:57
Simons sent off for challenge on Van Dijk
nbc_pl_bhavsunhl_251220.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Sunderland MWK 17
nbc_golf_clantonV2_251220.jpg
09:11
Follow Clanton through Tuesday of the GC Games
nbc_pl_bouburnley_251220.jpg
09:59
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Burnley MWK 17
nbc_pl_brewolhl_251220.jpg
08:17
Extended Highlights: Wolves v. Brentford MWK 17
nbc_pl_mcwhu_251220.jpg
10:31
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. West Ham MWK 17
nbc_pl_mcwhupostgame_251220.jpg
02:00
Man City showing ‘all the signs’ for title charge
maye_fnia_int_raw_251220.jpg
14:31
Talkin’ Ball: Maye on second year leap for NE
nbc_pl_bregoal2_251220.jpg
01:24
Lewis-Potter nets brace with calm finish v. Wolves
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251220.jpg
01:13
Broja heads in late equalizer for Burnley
nbc_pl_bougoal1_251220.jpg
01:34
Semenyo drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Burnley