Hurley: 'We got a chance to be a top-five defense'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Darling scores season-high 17 points as No. 22 St. John’s beats DePaul 79-66 in Big East opener
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Leon Draisaitl reaches 1,000 career points against Penguins, Skinner
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 5 LSU routs Morgan State 91-33 in eighth win this season by 50 points or more
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Brunson earns NBA Cup MVP in final round win
Highlights: Northwestern handles Valparaiso
Highlights: UConn blows out Butler
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Darling scores season-high 17 points as No. 22 St. John’s beats DePaul 79-66 in Big East opener
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Leon Draisaitl reaches 1,000 career points against Penguins, Skinner
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 5 LSU routs Morgan State 91-33 in eighth win this season by 50 points or more
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Brunson earns NBA Cup MVP in final round win
Highlights: Northwestern handles Valparaiso
Highlights: UConn blows out Butler
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Hurley: 'We got a chance to be a top-five defense'
December 16, 2025 10:47 PM
Dan Hurley chats about UConn's win over Butler and the need he sees for his team to add more killer instinct.
Related Videos
01:24
Highlights: Northwestern handles Valparaiso
05:44
Highlights: UConn blows out Butler
01:16
Highlights: St. John’s outlasts DePaul
01:15
Highlights: Michigan State pummels Toledo
03:21
Is Nebraska a true contender after hot start?
04:15
Michigan State belongs in Big Ten’s top tier
02:29
Painter: Purdue fans show up no matter what
03:28
Who are the top-four teams in the Big Ten?
04:12
Highlights: Purdue dominates Marquette at Mackey
01:55
Sandfort heats up for Nebraska in win vs. Illinois
05:19
Nebraska sent a message with win at Illinois
10:59
HLs: Nebraska wins on game-winner vs. Illinois
04:04
Hoiberg: This is a great win for our program
53
Lawrence drains game-winner for Nebraska
05:05
Purdue’s Cluff pounds paint in win vs. Marquette
04:48
HLs: Allenspach powers George Mason to win vs. ODU
05:10
Ranking Boozer, Dybansta, Peterson in CBB
09:29
Wilson has been the ‘talk of the town’ in CBB
30
Men’s college basketball is all over NBC, Peacock
02:08
Highlights: Illinois hangs on against Ohio State
02:51
Wagler steps up against Ohio State
02:55
Underwood: Illini ‘chop wood’ against Ohio State
02:27
Is Arizona a deserving AP Poll No. 1 Week 6?
04:32
OSU’s Thornton is all about loyalty
07:45
Duke, Iowa State, Louisville secure ranked wins
01:03
Highlights: Houston puts clamps on Florida State
02:17
Highlights: UCLA beats Oregon at Pauley
09:17
Highlights: St. John’s beats Ole Miss at MSG
01:31
Pitino: St. John’s been ‘through the meat grinder’
04:57
Highlights: Loyola Chicago scoots past Princeton
Latest Clips
01:55
HLs: Brunson earns NBA Cup MVP in final round win
08:11
Can anyone stop Scottie Scheffler in 2026?
01:53
Stafford, Maye among PFF’s top graded quarterbacks
01:42
Top players to watch in Patriots-Ravens SNF clash
01:29
CFP Preview: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama
01:18
CFP Preview: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami
03:57
Edwards embraces being a ground breaker
55
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
11:45
Broncos’ aggressive approach the difference vs. GB
01:11
Steelers have easier road to win AFC North
07:52
Is it time for Tua’s tenure in Miami to end?
07:07
PL RAW: Sunderland take fiery Tyne-Wear derby
02:58
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
01:35
Jackson Jr.'s 31-point day vs. LAC shows ceiling
01:23
How will Magic adapt with Suggs (hip) sidelined?
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
07:38
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
08:25
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
01:26
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
01:24
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable
01:29
Why it’s smart for Washington to sit Daniels
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
09:54
NBA Trade Tinder: Morant, Giannis, Kuminga
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue