Chargers vs. Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Los Angeles Chargers (10-4) visit Dallas Sunday with an eye on clinching a playoff berth while the Cowboys (6-7-1) postseason hopes may be extinguished before they even take the field.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers have won six of their last seven games, including a big win last week that eliminated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs from playoff contention. They can secure a playoff spot with a victory and a loss or tie by either the Colts or Texans.

If Jalen Hurts and the Eagles win against Washington Saturday, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will be eliminated from playoff consideration.

Matchup to Watch: Cowboys’ offense vs. Chargers’ Defense

The game pits the Cowboys’ elite passing offense against a Chargers’ defense that has allowed less than 20 points in three straight games and ranks ninth in opposing points per game.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Chargers and the Cowboys.

Game Details and How to Watch the Chargers vs. Cowboys live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: AT&T Stadium

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game Odds: Chargers at Cowboys

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Chargers (+114), Dallas Cowboys (-135)

Spread: Cowboys -1.5

Total: 48.5 points

This game opened at Cowboys -2.0 with the Game Total set at 49.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Los Angeles at Dallas

Chargers Starting QB: Justin Herbert

Last Game: 12/14 at Kansas City - 19-29, 210yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 4 times, 2 carries for 0yds rushing

Season: 14GP, 296-451, 3191yds, 23TDs, 12INTs, Sacked 49 times, 69 carries for 419yds rushing

Cowboys Starting QB: Dak Prescott

Last Game: 12/14 vs. Minnesota - 23-38, 294yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 1 carry for 2yds rushing

Season: 14GP, 357-522, 3931yds, 26TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 24 times, 45 carries for 140yds rushing

Chargers at Cowboys: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The OVER has cashed an NFL-leading 10 times in Dallas’ 14 games this season (10-4)

The OVER has cashed 6 times in the Chargers’ 14 games this season (6-8)

The Chargers are 7-6-1 ATS this season

The Cowboys are 7-7 ATS this season

Chargers Player Injuries

WR Quentin Johnson (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Derius Davis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game OT Trey Pipkins III (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Elijah Molden (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S RJ Mickens (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Cowboys Player Injuries

LT Tyler Guyton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game FB Hunter Luepke (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Trevon Diggs (knee) remains eligible to be activated from the IR

(knee) remains eligible to be activated from the IR OT Ajani Cornelius (knee) is now eligible to be activated from the IR

(knee) is now eligible to be activated from the IR S Juanyeh Thomas (migraines) is now eligible to be activated from the IR



Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Chargers and the Cowboys

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Los Angeles Chargers +1.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 49.0.

