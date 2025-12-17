Chargers vs. Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
The Los Angeles Chargers (10-4) visit Dallas Sunday with an eye on clinching a playoff berth while the Cowboys (6-7-1) postseason hopes may be extinguished before they even take the field.
Justin Herbert and the Chargers have won six of their last seven games, including a big win last week that eliminated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs from playoff contention. They can secure a playoff spot with a victory and a loss or tie by either the Colts or Texans.
If Jalen Hurts and the Eagles win against Washington Saturday, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will be eliminated from playoff consideration.
Matchup to Watch: Cowboys’ offense vs. Chargers’ Defense
The game pits the Cowboys’ elite passing offense against a Chargers’ defense that has allowed less than 20 points in three straight games and ranks ninth in opposing points per game.
Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s matchup between the Chargers and the Cowboys.
Game Details and How to Watch the Chargers vs. Cowboys live Sunday
- Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025
- Time: 1:00PM EST
- Site: AT&T Stadium
- City: Arlington, TX
- Network/Streaming: FOX
Game Odds: Chargers at Cowboys
The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Los Angeles Chargers (+114), Dallas Cowboys (-135)
- Spread: Cowboys -1.5
- Total: 48.5 points
This game opened at Cowboys -2.0 with the Game Total set at 49.5.
Quarterback Matchup for Los Angeles at Dallas
- Chargers Starting QB: Justin Herbert
Last Game: 12/14 at Kansas City - 19-29, 210yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 4 times, 2 carries for 0yds rushing
Season: 14GP, 296-451, 3191yds, 23TDs, 12INTs, Sacked 49 times, 69 carries for 419yds rushing
- Cowboys Starting QB: Dak Prescott
Last Game: 12/14 vs. Minnesota - 23-38, 294yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 1 carry for 2yds rushing
Season: 14GP, 357-522, 3931yds, 26TDs, 10INTs, Sacked 24 times, 45 carries for 140yds rushing
Chargers at Cowboys: Team Stats and Betting Trends
- The OVER has cashed an NFL-leading 10 times in Dallas’ 14 games this season (10-4)
- The OVER has cashed 6 times in the Chargers’ 14 games this season (6-8)
- The Chargers are 7-6-1 ATS this season
- The Cowboys are 7-7 ATS this season
Chargers Player Injuries
- WR Quentin Johnson (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- WR Derius Davis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- OT Trey Pipkins III (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- S Elijah Molden (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- S RJ Mickens (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
Cowboys Player Injuries
- LT Tyler Guyton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- FB Hunter Luepke (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game
- CB Trevon Diggs (knee) remains eligible to be activated from the IR
- OT Ajani Cornelius (knee) is now eligible to be activated from the IR
- S Juanyeh Thomas (migraines) is now eligible to be activated from the IR
Rotoworld Best Bets
Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Chargers and the Cowboys
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Los Angeles Chargers +1.5.
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 49.0.
