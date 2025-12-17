Vikings vs. Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Two disappointing teams meet Sunday in the Meadowlands as the New York Giants (2-12) host the Minnesota Vikings (4-10).

While the Vikings planned on progress under center this season from J.J. McCarthy, they frankly had not seen enough of it to offer hope for the future until the last few weeks. Not coincidentally, Minnesota has won their last two games and scored 65 points in the process.

The Giants have seen enough from their young quarterback, Jaxson Dart, to believe they are set at that crucial position for years to come. Dart’s flashes of promise, however, have not translated to wins as New York has lost eight consecutive games. They currently sit in the cellar in the NFL.

Matchup to Watch: Vikings’ offense vs. Giants’ defense

Coming off a game against the porous Cowboys defense, McCarthy and the Vikings line up against another of the league’s worst defenses this weekend. The Giants’ defense ranks near the bottom of the league in points and yards allowed, which bodes well for a Vikings’ offense featuring one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Justin Jefferson.

Lets take a closer look at the number that make up this matchup between the Giants and the Vikings.

Game Details and How to Watch the Vikings vs. Giants live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: MetLife Stadium

City: East Rutherford, NJ

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game Odds: Vikings at Giants

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Minnesota Vikings (-155), New York Giants (+130)

Spread: Vikings -3

Total: 43.5 points

This game opened at Vikings -1.5 with the Game Total set at 43.5.

Quarterback Matchup: Vikings at Giants

Vikings Starting QB: J.J. McCarthy

Last Game: 12/14 at Dallas - 15-24, 250yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 0 times, 4 carries for 15yds rushing

Season: 8GP, 117-206, 1342yds, 11TDs, 11INTs, Sacked 24 times, 33 carries for 154yds rushing

Giants Starting QB: Jaxson Dart

Last Game: 12/14 vs. Washington - 20-36, 246yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 9 carries for 63yds rushing

Season: 11GP, 165-264, 1802yds, 13TDs, 4INTs, Sacked 24 times, 70 carries for 400yds rushing

Vikings at Giants: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Vikings are 6-8 ATS this season

The Giants are 7-7 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 8 of the Vikings’ 14 games this season (8-6)

The OVER has cashed in 9 of the Giants’ 14 games this season

Vikings Player Injuries

LT Christian Darrisaw (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game RT Brian O’Neill (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Javon Hargrave (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game

(shoulder) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game RB Ty Chandler (knee) is eligible to be activated from the IR

Giants Player Injuries

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game P Jamie Gillan (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Anthony Johnson Jr. (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game OT Evan Neal (hamstring) has been designated for a return to practice off the IR

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Vikings and the Giants

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Minnesota Vikings on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Vikings -3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 43.5.

