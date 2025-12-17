 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Tech
Playoff team No. 4 Texas Tech signs coordinators, GM to new contracts through 2028
Pete Golding
Newly promoted Ole Miss coach Pete Golding seeking stability as CFP opener vs. Tulane looms
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions
Steelers vs. Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_bte_billsbrowns_251217.jpg
Bills spell ‘doom and gloom’ for Shedeur, Browns
oly_aswsl_shiffrinwin_251217.jpg
Shiffrin wins fourth straight World Cup slalom
NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Tech
Playoff team No. 4 Texas Tech signs coordinators, GM to new contracts through 2028
Pete Golding
Newly promoted Ole Miss coach Pete Golding seeking stability as CFP opener vs. Tulane looms
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions
Steelers vs. Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_bte_billsbrowns_251217.jpg
Bills spell ‘doom and gloom’ for Shedeur, Browns
oly_aswsl_shiffrinwin_251217.jpg
Shiffrin wins fourth straight World Cup slalom
NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Buccaneers-Panthers a 'straightforward' handicap

December 17, 2025 10:48 AM
The Buccaneers offense is rounding into "full strength" as they travel to Carolina for a bout with the Panthers, but Drew Dinsick believes the Panthers can take advantage of Tampa Bay's defense and keep it close.
Up Next
nbc_bte_billsbrowns_251217.jpg
2:08
Bills spell ‘doom and gloom’ for Shedeur, Browns
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebucspant_251217.jpg
2:16
Buccaneers-Panthers a ‘straightforward’ handicap
Now Playing
USATSI_27816625_copy.jpg
1:51
Lions match up ‘phenomenally’ against Steelers D
Now Playing
nbc_bte_chiefstitans_251216.jpg
1:45
Titans a smart play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_bte_eaglescommanders_251215.jpg
1:28
Commanders’ early scoring a concern vs. Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_chiefscowboys_251124.jpg
1:48
Cowboys a smart early play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriorodgers_251123.jpg
0:25
Rodgers expected to play next week vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_bte_bullsnuggets_251117.jpg
2:12
Jokic’s triple-double prop stands out vs. Bulls
Now Playing
kelsey.jpg
1:31
Fever can ‘gut it out’ to cover spread vs. Liberty
Now Playing
nbc_bte_wnbadefpoty_250616.jpg
1:40
Liberty’s Jones one to watch for WNBA DPOY
Now Playing

Latest Clips

oly_aswsl_shiffrinwin_251217.jpg
01:00
Shiffrin wins fourth straight World Cup slalom
NFLRewview12-17.jpg
02:34
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
07:28
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
05:54
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot
nbc_pft_bradyroleraiders_251217.jpg
08:14
Why Brady must be ‘all out’ or ‘all in’ with LV
nbc_pft_tuastrugglesconvov2_251217.jpg
06:32
Simms: Tua doesn’t have skillset of big-time QB
nbc_pft_petecarrollraidersstruggles_251217.jpg
04:54
Florio: Raiders are a ‘recipe for dysfunction’
nbc_pft_changeofscenerydraft_251217.jpg
12:21
PFT Draft: Who could use a change of scenery?
nbc_pft_tuatradeoptions_251217.jpg
05:09
What should Dolphins do with Tua?
nbc_pft_mcdanielsontua_251217.jpg
10:58
McDaniel: ‘Everything is on the table’ at QB
nbc_pft_calebthrowconvo_251217.jpg
05:12
Comparing Williams’ TD pass to “The Catch”
nbc_pft_nfcnorthpackers_251217.jpg
06:49
CHI building something ‘sustainable’ with Johnson
nbc_pft_calebconfidence_251217.jpg
05:23
Williams’ confidence ‘through the roof’
nbc_pft_coachoftheyearconvov2_251217.jpg
07:19
Shanahan ‘in the mix’ for Coach of the Year
nbc_nba_sasvsnyk_251216.jpg
01:55
HLs: Brunson earns NBA Cup MVP in final round win
nbc_cbb_valponw_251216.jpg
01:24
Highlights: Northwestern handles Valparaiso
uconn_butler_hls.jpg
05:44
Highlights: UConn blows out Butler
nbc_cbb_uconnreaxhurleyintvv3_251216.jpg
04:48
Hurley: ‘We got a chance to be a top-five defense’
nbc_cbb_depaulstjohns_251216.jpg
01:16
Highlights: St. John’s outlasts DePaul
nbc_cbb_tolvmsu_251216.jpg
01:15
Highlights: Michigan State pummels Toledo
nbc_golf_scottieclip_251216.jpg
08:11
Can anyone stop Scottie Scheffler in 2026?
nbc_cbb_nebraskatalk_251216.jpg
03:21
Is Nebraska a true contender after hot start?
nbc_pff_top5qbs_251216.jpg
01:53
Stafford, Maye among PFF’s top graded quarterbacks
nbc_pff_patsvravens_251216.jpg
01:42
Top players to watch in Patriots-Ravens SNF clash
nbc_pff_bamavokla_251216.jpg
01:29
CFP Preview: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama
nbc_pff_miavtexam_251216.jpg
01:18
CFP Preview: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami
nbc_cbb_b10bigpicture_251216.jpg
04:15
Michigan State belongs in Big Ten’s top tier
nbc_oht_iceicons_251216.jpg
03:57
Edwards embraces being a ground breaker
nbc_golf_roryclubs16x9v2_251216.jpg
55
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
nbc_csu_filmreview_251216.jpg
11:45
Broncos’ aggressive approach the difference vs. GB