Watch Now
HOU 'playing with confidence' behind stout defense
December 17, 2025 11:43 AM
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth discuss the NFL playoff picture, particularly looking at the threat the Houston Texans pose as a team nobody wants to play.
Related Videos
12:26
MIN WR Jefferson ‘trending in the right direction’
08:07
Start CLE’s Judkins, MIN’s Jones, fade LV’s Jeanty
03:21
Keep it open on Chargers QB Herbert vs. Cowboys
04:37
Bengals a ‘good matchup’ for MIA rookie QB Ewers
03:37
Can Patriots get back on track vs. Ravens on SNF?
11:17
Previewing some of Week 16’s top matchups
06:57
Parsons injury ‘changes whole complexion’ of NFC
02:34
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
07:28
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
05:54
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot
08:14
Why Brady must be ‘all out’ or ‘all in’ with LV
06:32
Simms: Tua doesn’t have skillset of big-time QB
04:54
Florio: Raiders are a ‘recipe for dysfunction’
12:21
PFT Draft: Who could use a change of scenery?
05:09
What should Dolphins do with Tua?
10:58
McDaniel: ‘Everything is on the table’ at QB
05:12
Comparing Williams’ TD pass to “The Catch”
06:49
CHI building something ‘sustainable’ with Johnson
05:23
Williams’ confidence ‘through the roof’
07:19
Shanahan ‘in the mix’ for Coach of the Year
01:53
Stafford, Maye among PFF’s top graded quarterbacks
01:42
Top players to watch in Patriots-Ravens SNF clash
11:45
Broncos’ aggressive approach the difference vs. GB
01:11
Steelers have easier road to win AFC North
07:52
Is it time for Tua’s tenure in Miami to end?
08:37
Warren not start-worthy for fantasy playoffs
02:50
Why Schultz, Parkinson are must-grab waiver TEs
05:12
Target WRs Reed, Burden on Week 16 waivers
01:40
Early lines for Week 16: NO-NYJ, MIN-NYG, KC-TEN
16:31
Corum, Cards’ duo atop Week 16 RB waiver targets
Latest Clips
04:15
Could Jayhawks shut down Peterson rest of season?
05:01
Cavs ‘cannot afford’ Mitchell to have an off night
09:56
Presence of rookies highlight Top 25 under 25
05:43
Tulane needs to draw up surprises to beat Ole Miss
09:32
Mateer could cause problems for Alabama
07:58
What does the future hold for Lagway and Raiola?
11:38
JMU did everything right to land a playoff spot
08:53
Auerbach: Miami-A&M is ‘most interesting’ CFP game
01:46
Back a ‘motivated’ Houston squad vs. LSU
01:46
Best bets for CFP: Miller rec. yards, Miami spread
02:08
Bills spell ‘doom and gloom’ for Shedeur, Browns
02:16
Buccaneers-Panthers a ‘straightforward’ handicap
01:00
Shiffrin wins fourth straight World Cup slalom
01:55
HLs: Brunson earns NBA Cup MVP in final round win
01:24
Highlights: Northwestern handles Valparaiso
05:44
Highlights: UConn blows out Butler
04:48
Hurley: ‘We got a chance to be a top-five defense’
01:16
Highlights: St. John’s outlasts DePaul
01:15
Highlights: Michigan State pummels Toledo
08:11
Can anyone stop Scottie Scheffler in 2026?
03:21
Is Nebraska a true contender after hot start?
01:29
CFP Preview: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama
01:18
CFP Preview: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami
04:15
Michigan State belongs in Big Ten’s top tier
03:57
Edwards embraces being a ground breaker
55
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
07:07
PL RAW: Sunderland take fiery Tyne-Wear derby
02:58
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
01:35
Jackson Jr.'s 31-point day vs. LAC shows ceiling
01:23
How will Magic adapt with Suggs (hip) sidelined?
