Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Mets adding Luke Weaver to bullpen, Brad Keller goes to the Phillies
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys
Chargers vs. Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Matthew Stafford, Rashee Rice, DJ Moore highlight Week 16’s Regression Files

nbc_nba_enjoy_kansasncstate_251217.jpg
Could Jayhawks shut down Peterson rest of season?
nbc_ffhh_openclosewr_251217.jpg
MIN WR Jefferson ‘trending in the right direction’
Judkins.jpg
Start CLE’s Judkins, MIN’s Jones, fade LV’s Jeanty

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_nba_enjoy_kansasncstate_251217.jpg
Could Jayhawks shut down Peterson rest of season?
nbc_ffhh_openclosewr_251217.jpg
MIN WR Jefferson ‘trending in the right direction’
Judkins.jpg
Start CLE’s Judkins, MIN’s Jones, fade LV’s Jeanty

Watch Now

Best bets for CFP: Miller rec. yards, Miami spread

December 17, 2025 11:23 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Eric Froton reveal their best bets for the College Football Playoff, highlighted by Jamarion Miller's receiving yards and the Miami Hurricanes.
houston_celly.jpg
1:46
Back a ‘motivated’ Houston squad vs. LSU
nbc_bte_bestbetsplayoff_251217.jpg
1:46
Best bets for CFP: Miller rec. yards, Miami spread
nbc_bte_billsbrowns_251217.jpg
2:08
Bills spell ‘doom and gloom’ for Shedeur, Browns
nbc_roto_btebucspant_251217.jpg
2:16
Buccaneers-Panthers a ‘straightforward’ handicap
USATSI_27816625_copy.jpg
1:51
Lions match up ‘phenomenally’ against Steelers D
nbc_bte_chiefstitans_251216.jpg
1:45
Titans a smart play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
nbc_bte_eaglescommanders_251215.jpg
1:28
Commanders’ early scoring a concern vs. Eagles
nbc_roto_bte_chiefscowboys_251124.jpg
1:48
Cowboys a smart early play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
nbc_fnia_floriorodgers_251123.jpg
0:25
Rodgers expected to play next week vs. Bills
nbc_bte_bullsnuggets_251117.jpg
2:12
Jokic’s triple-double prop stands out vs. Bulls
Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_openclosewr_251217.jpg
12:26
MIN WR Jefferson ‘trending in the right direction’
Judkins.jpg
08:07
Start CLE’s Judkins, MIN’s Jones, fade LV’s Jeanty
nbc_ffhh_opencloseherbert_251217.jpg
03:21
Keep it open on Chargers QB Herbert vs. Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_tuanews_251217.jpg
04:37
Bengals a ‘good matchup’ for MIA rookie QB Ewers
nbc_nba_enjoy_pick6_v2_251217.jpg
05:01
Cavs ‘cannot afford’ Mitchell to have an off night
nbc_nba_enjoy_25under25_251217.jpg
09:56
Presence of rookies highlight Top 25 under 25
nbc_rtf_tulaneolemiss_251217.jpg
05:43
Tulane needs to draw up surprises to beat Ole Miss
nbc_rtf_bamaok_251217.jpg
09:32
Mateer could cause problems for Alabama
nbc_rtf_transfers_251217.jpg
07:58
What does the future hold for Lagway and Raiola?
nbc_rtf_jmuoregon_251217.jpg
11:38
JMU did everything right to land a playoff spot
nbc_rtf_miamitexasam_251217.jpg
08:53
Auerbach: Miami-A&M is ‘most interesting’ CFP game
SNFPreviewFNIA12-17.jpg
03:37
Can Patriots get back on track vs. Ravens on SNF?
FNIATexansPlayoffs12-17.jpg
05:29
HOU ‘playing with confidence’ behind stout defense
GoffgamepreviewsFNIA.jpg
11:17
Previewing some of Week 16’s top matchups
nbc_fnia_biginjurieswk15_251217.jpg
06:57
Parsons injury ‘changes whole complexion’ of NFC
oly_aswsl_shiffrinwin_251217.jpg
01:00
Shiffrin wins fourth straight World Cup slalom
NFLRewview12-17.jpg
02:34
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
07:28
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
05:54
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot
nbc_pft_bradyroleraiders_251217.jpg
08:14
Why Brady must be ‘all out’ or ‘all in’ with LV
nbc_pft_tuastrugglesconvov2_251217.jpg
06:32
Simms: Tua doesn’t have skillset of big-time QB
nbc_pft_petecarrollraidersstruggles_251217.jpg
04:54
Florio: Raiders are a ‘recipe for dysfunction’
nbc_pft_changeofscenerydraft_251217.jpg
12:21
PFT Draft: Who could use a change of scenery?
nbc_pft_tuatradeoptions_251217.jpg
05:09
What should Dolphins do with Tua?
nbc_pft_mcdanielsontua_251217.jpg
10:58
McDaniel: ‘Everything is on the table’ at QB
nbc_pft_calebthrowconvo_251217.jpg
05:12
Comparing Williams’ TD pass to “The Catch”
nbc_pft_nfcnorthpackers_251217.jpg
06:49
CHI building something ‘sustainable’ with Johnson
nbc_pft_calebconfidence_251217.jpg
05:23
Williams’ confidence ‘through the roof’
nbc_pft_coachoftheyearconvov2_251217.jpg
07:19
Shanahan ‘in the mix’ for Coach of the Year
nbc_nba_sasvsnyk_251216.jpg
01:55
HLs: Brunson earns NBA Cup MVP in final round win