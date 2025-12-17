 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
For College Football Playoff, ideal schedule remains an evolving puzzle
Syndication: The Record
Vikings vs. Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Mets adding Luke Weaver to bullpen, Brad Keller goes to the Phillies
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

nbc_dps_tonygonzalezinterview_251217.jpg
Dolphins benching Tua was surprising to Gonzalez
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251217.jpg
Miller would be 'shocked' if NYK didn't win East
nbc_roto_lutherburden_251217.jpg
What Burden III and Odunze absences mean for Bears

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Dolphins rookie QB Ewers 'a downgrade' from Tua

December 17, 2025 01:53 PM
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the Dolphins' quarterback situation after Tua Tagovailoa was benched in favor of rookie Quinn Ewers and how the switch will affect Miami's offense.

nbc_dps_tonygonzalezinterview_251217.jpg
11:30
Dolphins benching Tua was surprising to Gonzalez
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251217.jpg
17:15
Miller would be ‘shocked’ if NYK didn’t win East
nbc_ffhh_bartrivia_251217.jpg
09:39
Who has most fantasy points per pass attempt?
nbc_ffhh_dksegment_251217.jpg
06:18
Packers, Bears neck-and-neck to win NFC North
nbc_nba_enjoy_kansasncstate_251217.jpg
04:15
Could Jayhawks shut down Peterson rest of season?
nbc_ffhh_openclosewr_251217.jpg
12:26
MIN WR Jefferson ‘trending in the right direction’
Judkins.jpg
08:07
Start CLE’s Judkins, MIN’s Jones, fade LV’s Jeanty
nbc_ffhh_opencloseherbert_251217.jpg
03:21
Keep it open on Chargers QB Herbert vs. Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_tuanews_251217.jpg
04:37
Bengals a ‘good matchup’ for MIA rookie QB Ewers
nbc_nba_enjoy_pick6_v2_251217.jpg
05:01
Cavs ‘cannot afford’ Mitchell to have an off night
nbc_nba_enjoy_25under25_251217.jpg
09:56
Presence of rookies highlight Top 25 under 25
FischMichiganJob12-17.jpg
03:21
Michigan HC update: Fisch, Dillingham in play
nbc_rtf_tulaneolemiss_251217.jpg
05:43
Tulane needs to draw up surprises to beat Ole Miss
nbc_rtf_bamaok_251217.jpg
09:32
Mateer could cause problems for Alabama
nbc_rtf_transfers_251217.jpg
07:58
What does the future hold for Lagway and Raiola?
nbc_rtf_jmuoregon_251217.jpg
11:38
JMU did everything right to land a playoff spot
nbc_rtf_miamitexasam_251217.jpg
08:53
Auerbach: Miami-A&M is ‘most interesting’ CFP game
SNFPreviewFNIA12-17.jpg
03:37
Can Patriots get back on track vs. Ravens on SNF?
FNIATexansPlayoffs12-17.jpg
05:29
HOU ‘playing with confidence’ behind stout defense
GoffgamepreviewsFNIA.jpg
11:17
Previewing some of Week 16’s top matchups
nbc_fnia_biginjurieswk15_251217.jpg
06:57
Parsons injury ‘changes whole complexion’ of NFC
houston_celly.jpg
01:46
Back a ‘motivated’ Houston squad vs. LSU
nbc_bte_bestbetsplayoff_251217.jpg
01:46
Best bets for CFP: Miller rec. yards, Miami spread
nbc_bte_billsbrowns_251217.jpg
02:08
Bills spell ‘doom and gloom’ for Shedeur, Browns
nbc_roto_btebucspant_251217.jpg
02:16
Buccaneers-Panthers a ‘straightforward’ handicap
oly_aswsl_shiffrinwin_251217.jpg
01:00
Shiffrin wins fourth straight World Cup slalom
NFLRewview12-17.jpg
02:34
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
07:28
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
05:54
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot
nbc_pft_bradyroleraiders_251217.jpg
08:14
Why Brady must be ‘all out’ or ‘all in’ with LV