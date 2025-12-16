Why it's smart for Washington to sit Daniels

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Herald-Times
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Ravens FNIA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
How to watch Butler vs. UConn: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Herald-Times
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Ravens FNIA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
How to watch Butler vs. UConn: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Why it's smart for Washington to sit Daniels

December 16, 2025 02:38 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter explain why it's the best move right nor for the Washington Commanders to let Jayden Daniels get fully healthy and not play the rest of 2025.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
01:26
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
01:24
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable
nbc_roto_patrickmahomes_251215.jpg
01:34
How will Chiefs respond to Mahomes’ injury?
nbc_roto_trevorlawrence_251215.jpg
01:34
Start Lawrence despite ‘ugly’ matchup vs. Broncos
nbc_roto_davanteadams_251215.jpg
01:29
How will Adams’ absence affect Rams offense?
kennyraidersvegasquarterback.jpg
01:26
Pickett starting could benefit Bowers, Raiders
nbc_roto_taylor_251211.jpg
01:30
How will Taylor’s injury hurt Jets in fantasy?
nbc_roto_rico_251211.jpg
01:31
Dowdle no longer must-start fantasy running back
nbc_roto_dkmetcalfV2_251210.jpg
01:16
Metcalf expected to play Monday vs. Dolphins
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251210.jpg
01:17
Daniels won’t play for Commanders against Giants
nbc_roto_treybenson_251210.jpg
01:26
Report: Benson out for season with knee injury
nbc_roto_zachertz_251209.jpg
01:20
‘Ignore’ WAS tight ends in fantasy with Ertz out
nbc_roto_omarionhampton_251209.jpg
01:20
LAC ‘easing in’ Hampton after return from injury
nbc_roto_jalenhurts_251209.jpg
01:31
Hurts’ faltering run game is posing problems
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251209.jpg
01:36
‘Downgrade’ all Colts in fantasy if Rivers starts
nbc_roto_achane_251208.jpg
01:34
Achane should be ready for Week 15 vs. Steelers
nbc_roto_danieljones_251208.jpg
01:38
Jones’ injury creates huge fantasy ripple effects
nbc_roto_jgibbs_251205.jpg
01:18
Gibbs can unseat CMC, Taylor as fantasy’s top RB
nbc_roto_higginsv2_251204.jpg
01:22
Higgins should resume role amid Burrow’s return
nbc_roto_jackson_251204.jpg
01:29
Jackson looks ‘physically diminished’ as of late
nbc_roto_benson_251204.jpg
01:27
Making sense of Cardinals’ backfield for Week 14
nbc_roto_dowdle_251204.jpg
01:27
Panthers’ Dowdle to remain primary early-down RB
nbc_roto_evans_251203.jpg
01:21
Evans could return in time for fantasy playoffs
nbc_roto_pickens_251203.jpg
01:17
Pickens ‘absolutely’ is star wide receiver in NFL
nbc_roto_amonra_251202.jpg
01:27
Who can step up with St. Brown injured?
nbc_roto_mccarthy_251202.jpg
01:37
McCarthy expected to return as Vikings’ starter
nbc_roto_rhamondre_251202.jpg
01:30
How Stevenson’s return affects Henderson’s work
nbc_roto_young_251201.jpg
01:20
Is ‘inconsistent’ Young a viable fantasy option?
nbc_roto_mclaurin_251201.jpg
01:27
McLaurin a clear fantasy WR2 after strong return
nbc_roto_robinson_251201.jpg
01:35
Robinson can ‘carry’ fantasy rosters into playoffs

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_pl_2robbieswhuavl_251216.jpg
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
nbc_pl_2robbieslivbha_251216.jpg
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
tua.jpg
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcicry_251216.jpg
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
nbc_pl_2robbiesarswol_251216.jpg
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
nbc_dps_mikegolicsrinterview_251216.jpg
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
nbc_dps_jimharbaughinterview_251216.jpg
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
nbc_dps_joethomasinterview_251216.jpg
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
nbc_nba_nbatradetinder_251216.jpg
09:54
NBA Trade Tinder: Morant, Giannis, Kuminga
nbc_nba_cupfinalprv_251216.jpg
03:46
Who will be the ‘X-Factors’ in NBA Cup Final?
nbc_nba_pick6_251216.jpg
04:55
Castle ‘on his groove’ ahead of NBA Cup Final
nbc_nba_mavsjazzv2_251216.jpg
04:05
Flagg becomes first 18 year old to score 40+
nbc_nba_rocketsnuggets_251216.jpg
04:42
Rockets vs. Nuggets felt like a playoff matchup
nbc_nba_playerlongevityv2_251216.jpg
08:54
NBA players who don’t get enough longevity credit
nbc_nba_mannixpreview_251216.jpg
04:42
How players and coaches have ‘embraced’ NBA Cup
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_251216.jpg
08:37
Warren not start-worthy for fantasy playoffs
nbc_ffhh_ww_te_251216.jpg
02:50
Why Schultz, Parkinson are must-grab waiver TEs
nbc_ffhh_ww_wr_251216.jpg
05:12
Target WRs Reed, Burden on Week 16 waivers
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251216.jpg
01:40
Early lines for Week 16: NO-NYJ, MIN-NYG, KC-TEN
nbc_ffhh_ww_rb_251216.jpg
16:31
Corum, Cards’ duo atop Week 16 RB waiver targets
nbc_ffhh_ww_qb_251216.jpg
12:12
Stroud facing good schedule for fantasy playoffs
USATSI_27816625_copy.jpg
01:51
Lions match up ‘phenomenally’ against Steelers D
nbc_bte_chiefstitans_251216.jpg
01:45
Titans a smart play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
nbc_bte_coachofyear_251216.jpg
01:49
Daigneault, Bickerstaff lead NBA COTY odds
nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
10:27
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
06:48
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
07:29
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?
nbc_pft_wasdanielsupdate_251216.jpg
01:39
Commanders shut down Daniels for rest of year