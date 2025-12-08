Skip navigation
Favorites
Achane should be ready for Week 15 vs. Steelers
December 8, 2025 03:45 PM
Despite leaving Week 14 against the Jets with a rib injury, De'Von Achane appears to be trending in the right direction to play in a crucial Week 15 for fantasy managers.
01:38
Jones’ injury creates huge fantasy ripple effects
01:18
Gibbs can unseat CMC, Taylor as fantasy’s top RB
01:22
Higgins should resume role amid Burrow’s return
01:29
Jackson looks ‘physically diminished’ as of late
01:27
Making sense of Cardinals’ backfield for Week 14
01:27
Panthers’ Dowdle to remain primary early-down RB
01:21
Evans could return in time for fantasy playoffs
01:17
Pickens ‘absolutely’ is star wide receiver in NFL
01:27
Who can step up with St. Brown injured?
01:37
McCarthy expected to return as Vikings’ starter
01:30
How Stevenson’s return affects Henderson’s work
01:20
Is ‘inconsistent’ Young a viable fantasy option?
01:27
McLaurin a clear fantasy WR2 after strong return
01:35
Robinson can ‘carry’ fantasy rosters into playoffs
01:42
Brosmer gives MIN’s fantasy assets ‘a little hope’
01:17
Cook ‘good in all facets’ in Bills’ backfield
02:16
ND’s Love an exceptional value in Heisman market
01:23
Pacheco’s return ‘complicates’ messy KC backfield
01:36
Cardinals will continue passing without Harrison
01:49
Play the overs in JAX-ARI with bad defenses
01:26
Falcons dealing with ‘huge injury fiasco’
01:25
Chase’s absence leaves ‘huge gap’ for Bengals
01:32
Taylor to provide ‘more pass volume’ for Jets
01:37
Pickens, Lamb feasting in Cowboys’ offense
01:40
Tucker to lose fantasy appeal upon Irving’s return
01:20
Pats’ Henderson ‘pushing for’ fantasy RB1 status
01:23
What LaPorta missing Week 11 would mean for Lions
01:35
Adams still a low-end WR1 coming off injury
01:23
What Kincaid’s absence would mean for Knox, Palmer
01:26
Skepticism around Irving’s workload if returning
01:45
Mount drives Man United 3-1 ahead of Wolves
01:22
Mbeumo slots home Man United’s second v. Wolves
01:06
Bellegarde equalizes for Wolves against Man United
01:42
Fernandes nets Man United’s opener against Wolves
06:06
Winning MLS Cup ‘not the standard’ for Inter Miami
12:56
Ornstein: Liverpool ‘backing’ Slot amid Salah saga
06:42
Bradley was put in ‘impossible’ spot for Ryder Cup
07:17
LIV Golf has an ‘identity crisis’ going into 2026
01:11
Harden moves into top 10 on all-time scoring list
01:49
Anunoby’s return a huge boost for Knicks
08:06
Notre Dame’s CFP snub ‘doesn’t pass the eye test’
04:47
Expect LaVine, Edwards, Vassell to rack up points
02:41
Eagles-Chargers Week 14 player props to target
04:59
Mavericks offense trending in positive direction
05:44
Wilson, Rams’ duo lead Week 14 Weekend Warriors
01:27
Highlights: Top shots from Hero World Challenge
03:06
KC, TB among biggest Week 14 fantasy letdowns
03:33
Doncic winning a title ‘changes everything’
06:22
Pistons should look into Porter Jr. at deadline
09:55
Giannis, Curry may miss All-NBA 65-game threshold
04:15
What ‘The Game’ looks like outside of the stadium
06:53
Rodgers-Metcalf connection shines in Week 14
03:00
Watson cementing status as Packers’ top fantasy WR
08:19
Is Alonso on the hot seat ahead of City showdown?
04:26
Sanders’ breakout ‘very encouraging’ for fantasy
08:31
What’s at stake for Liverpool against Inter Milan?
04:24
Meyers is the fantasy WR ‘you want’ from Jaguars
12:05
What happened between Salah, Slot and Liverpool?
07:34
Jones’ injury ‘won’t sink’ Colts’ fantasy assets
09:52
Thunder, Spurs have top two young cores in NBA
