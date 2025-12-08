 Skip navigation
Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Neal Brown
Neal Brown hopes to retain players after No. 23 North Texas made CFP push
Matt Campbell
Matt Campbell introduced as Penn State’s 17th football coach

nbc_pl_mugoal3_251208.jpg
Mount drives Man United 3-1 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251208.jpg
Mbeumo slots home Man United’s second v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_251208.jpg
Bellegarde equalizes for Wolves against Man United

Watch Now

Achane should be ready for Week 15 vs. Steelers

December 8, 2025 03:45 PM
Despite leaving Week 14 against the Jets with a rib injury, De'Von Achane appears to be trending in the right direction to play in a crucial Week 15 for fantasy managers.

nbc_roto_danieljones_251208.jpg
01:38
Jones’ injury creates huge fantasy ripple effects
nbc_roto_jgibbs_251205.jpg
01:18
Gibbs can unseat CMC, Taylor as fantasy’s top RB
nbc_roto_higginsv2_251204.jpg
01:22
Higgins should resume role amid Burrow’s return
nbc_roto_jackson_251204.jpg
01:29
Jackson looks ‘physically diminished’ as of late
nbc_roto_benson_251204.jpg
01:27
Making sense of Cardinals’ backfield for Week 14
nbc_roto_dowdle_251204.jpg
01:27
Panthers’ Dowdle to remain primary early-down RB
nbc_roto_evans_251203.jpg
01:21
Evans could return in time for fantasy playoffs
nbc_roto_pickens_251203.jpg
01:17
Pickens ‘absolutely’ is star wide receiver in NFL
nbc_roto_amonra_251202.jpg
01:27
Who can step up with St. Brown injured?
nbc_roto_mccarthy_251202.jpg
01:37
McCarthy expected to return as Vikings’ starter
nbc_roto_rhamondre_251202.jpg
01:30
How Stevenson’s return affects Henderson’s work
nbc_roto_young_251201.jpg
01:20
Is ‘inconsistent’ Young a viable fantasy option?
nbc_roto_mclaurin_251201.jpg
01:27
McLaurin a clear fantasy WR2 after strong return
nbc_roto_robinson_251201.jpg
01:35
Robinson can ‘carry’ fantasy rosters into playoffs
nbc_roto_mccarthy_251125.jpg
01:42
Brosmer gives MIN’s fantasy assets ‘a little hope’
nbc_roto_jamescook_251121.jpg
01:17
Cook ‘good in all facets’ in Bills’ backfield
heisman_bets_251121.jpg
02:16
ND’s Love an exceptional value in Heisman market
nbc_roto_isiahpacheco_251120.jpg
01:23
Pacheco’s return ‘complicates’ messy KC backfield
nbc_roto_marvinharrison_251120.jpg
01:36
Cardinals will continue passing without Harrison
nbc_roto_jagscards_251120.jpg
01:49
Play the overs in JAX-ARI with bad defenses
nbc_roto_michaelpexinjr_251118.jpg
01:26
Falcons dealing with ‘huge injury fiasco’
nbc_roto_jamarrchase_251118.jpg
01:25
Chase’s absence leaves ‘huge gap’ for Bengals
nbc_roto_tyrodtaylor_251118.jpg
01:32
Taylor to provide ‘more pass volume’ for Jets
nbc_roto_georgepickens_251118.jpg
01:37
Pickens, Lamb feasting in Cowboys’ offense
nbc_roto_seantucker_251117.jpg
01:40
Tucker to lose fantasy appeal upon Irving’s return
nbc_roto_henderson_251114.jpg
01:20
Pats’ Henderson ‘pushing for’ fantasy RB1 status
nbc_roto_laporta_251114.jpg
01:23
What LaPorta missing Week 11 would mean for Lions
nbc_roto_devanteadams_251113.jpg
01:35
Adams still a low-end WR1 coming off injury
nbc_roto_kincaid_251113.jpg
01:23
What Kincaid’s absence would mean for Knox, Palmer
nbc_roto_buckyirving_251113.jpg
01:26
Skepticism around Irving’s workload if returning

nbc_pl_mugoal3_251208.jpg
01:45
Mount drives Man United 3-1 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251208.jpg
01:22
Mbeumo slots home Man United’s second v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_251208.jpg
01:06
Bellegarde equalizes for Wolves against Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251208.jpg
01:42
Fernandes nets Man United’s opener against Wolves
nbc_dls_intermiamiwin_251208.jpg
06:06
Winning MLS Cup ‘not the standard’ for Inter Miami
nbc_pl_ornsteinsalah_251208.jpg
12:56
Ornstein: Liverpool ‘backing’ Slot amid Salah saga
nbc_golf_newsmaker4_251208.jpg
06:42
Bradley was put in ‘impossible’ spot for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_newsmaker5_251208.jpg
07:17
LIV Golf has an ‘identity crisis’ going into 2026
nbc_roto_harden_251208.jpg
01:11
Harden moves into top 10 on all-time scoring list
nbc_roto_og_251208.jpg
01:49
Anunoby’s return a huge boost for Knicks
nbc_dps_dponnotredame_251208.jpg
08:06
Notre Dame’s CFP snub ‘doesn’t pass the eye test’
zach_lavine.jpg
04:47
Expect LaVine, Edwards, Vassell to rack up points
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251208.jpg
02:41
Eagles-Chargers Week 14 player props to target
nbc_nba_flowerstrends_251208.jpg
04:59
Mavericks offense trending in positive direction
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251208.jpg
05:44
Wilson, Rams’ duo lead Week 14 Weekend Warriors
nbc_golf_penske16x9V2_251208.jpg
01:27
Highlights: Top shots from Hero World Challenge
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251208.jpg
03:06
KC, TB among biggest Week 14 fantasy letdowns
nbc_nba_askkbluka_251208.jpg
03:33
Doncic winning a title ‘changes everything’
Michael_Porter_Jr.jpg
06:22
Pistons should look into Porter Jr. at deadline
nbc_nba_allnba_251208.jpg
09:55
Giannis, Curry may miss All-NBA 65-game threshold
nbc_cfb_michosugameday_251208.jpg
04:15
What ‘The Game’ looks like outside of the stadium
nbc_ffhh_steelersravens_251208.jpg
06:53
Rodgers-Metcalf connection shines in Week 14
nbc_ffhh_packersbears_251208.jpg
03:00
Watson cementing status as Packers’ top fantasy WR
nbc_pst_rmamc_251208.jpg
08:19
Is Alonso on the hot seat ahead of City showdown?
nbc_ffhh_titansbrowns_251208.jpg
04:26
Sanders’ breakout ‘very encouraging’ for fantasy
nbc_pst_liverpoolintermilan_251208.jpg
08:31
What’s at stake for Liverpool against Inter Milan?
nbc_ffhh_jaguars_251208.jpg
04:24
Meyers is the fantasy WR ‘you want’ from Jaguars
nbc_pst_salahsituation_251208.jpg
12:05
What happened between Salah, Slot and Liverpool?
nbc_ffhh_colts_251208.jpg
07:34
Jones’ injury ‘won’t sink’ Colts’ fantasy assets
nbc_nba_youngcores51_251208.jpg
09:52
Thunder, Spurs have top two young cores in NBA