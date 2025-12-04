Making sense of Cardinals' backfield for Week 14

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/a849fc3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7502x4220+0+391/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F28%2F0c%2F7be89f4447fcbcc577d7be29f77d%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249325726
Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch Round 2 in the Bahamas
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/3c58245/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fd2%2F6a%2Faf4447334fb7852550eb7f3d7ee4%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2250014001
J.J. Spaun goes from breaking down Amazon boxes to Hero co-lead
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice
NASCAR president testifies France family was opposed to new revenue model

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlarspreview_251204.jpg
Previewing Aston Villa v. Arsenal in Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_worldcupdrawpreview_251204.jpg
Kornacki previews 2026 FIFA World Cup draw
nbc_pl_nunointv_251204.jpg
Nuno pleased with West Ham’s draw with Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/a849fc3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/7502x4220+0+391/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F28%2F0c%2F7be89f4447fcbcc577d7be29f77d%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2249325726
Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch Round 2 in the Bahamas
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/3c58245/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6000x3375+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fd2%2F6a%2Faf4447334fb7852550eb7f3d7ee4%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2250014001
J.J. Spaun goes from breaking down Amazon boxes to Hero co-lead
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice
NASCAR president testifies France family was opposed to new revenue model

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlarspreview_251204.jpg
Previewing Aston Villa v. Arsenal in Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_worldcupdrawpreview_251204.jpg
Kornacki previews 2026 FIFA World Cup draw
nbc_pl_nunointv_251204.jpg
Nuno pleased with West Ham’s draw with Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Making sense of Cardinals' backfield for Week 14

December 4, 2025 04:26 PM
With Trey Benson's Week 14 status up in the air, Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter evaluate how fantasy managers should handle the Cardinals' backfield options against the Rams.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_higginsv2_251204.jpg
01:22
Higgins should resume role amid Burrow’s return
nbc_roto_jackson_251204.jpg
01:29
Jackson looks ‘physically diminished’ as of late
nbc_roto_dowdle_251204.jpg
01:27
Panthers’ Dowdle to remain primary early-down RB
nbc_roto_pickens_251203.jpg
01:17
Pickens ‘absolutely’ is star wide receiver in NFL
nbc_roto_evans_251203.jpg
01:21
Evans could return in time for fantasy playoffs
nbc_roto_amonra_251202.jpg
01:27
Who can step up with St. Brown injured?
nbc_roto_mccarthy_251202.jpg
01:37
McCarthy expected to return as Vikings’ starter
nbc_roto_rhamondre_251202.jpg
01:30
How Stevenson’s return affects Henderson’s work
nbc_roto_young_251201.jpg
01:20
Is ‘inconsistent’ Young a viable fantasy option?
nbc_roto_mclaurin_251201.jpg
01:27
McLaurin a clear fantasy WR2 after strong return
nbc_roto_robinson_251201.jpg
01:35
Robinson can ‘carry’ fantasy rosters into playoffs
nbc_roto_mccarthy_251125.jpg
01:42
Brosmer gives MIN’s fantasy assets ‘a little hope’
nbc_roto_jamescook_251121.jpg
01:17
Cook ‘good in all facets’ in Bills’ backfield
heisman_bets_251121.jpg
02:16
ND’s Love an exceptional value in Heisman market
nbc_roto_isiahpacheco_251120.jpg
01:23
Pacheco’s return ‘complicates’ messy KC backfield
nbc_roto_marvinharrison_251120.jpg
01:36
Cardinals will continue passing without Harrison
nbc_roto_jagscards_251120.jpg
01:49
Play the overs in JAX-ARI with bad defenses
nbc_roto_michaelpexinjr_251118.jpg
01:26
Falcons dealing with ‘huge injury fiasco’
nbc_roto_jamarrchase_251118.jpg
01:25
Chase’s absence leaves ‘huge gap’ for Bengals
nbc_roto_tyrodtaylor_251118.jpg
01:32
Taylor to provide ‘more pass volume’ for Jets
nbc_roto_georgepickens_251118.jpg
01:37
Pickens, Lamb feasting in Cowboys’ offense
nbc_roto_seantucker_251117.jpg
01:40
Tucker to lose fantasy appeal upon Irving’s return
nbc_roto_henderson_251114.jpg
01:20
Pats’ Henderson ‘pushing for’ fantasy RB1 status
nbc_roto_laporta_251114.jpg
01:23
What LaPorta missing Week 11 would mean for Lions
nbc_roto_devanteadams_251113.jpg
01:35
Adams still a low-end WR1 coming off injury
nbc_roto_kincaid_251113.jpg
01:23
What Kincaid’s absence would mean for Knox, Palmer
nbc_roto_buckyirving_251113.jpg
01:26
Skepticism around Irving’s workload if returning
nbc_roto_travishunterv2_251112.jpg
01:24
Meyers’ fantasy value is expected to increase
nbc_roto_jkdobbins_251112.jpg
01:14
Dobbins’ injury will ‘vault’ Harvey into RB2 range
nbc_roto_joeburrow_251111.jpg
01:18
Burrow can be a fantasy factor down the stretch

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_avlarspreview_251204.jpg
03:00
Previewing Aston Villa v. Arsenal in Matchweek 15
nbc_pl_worldcupdrawpreview_251204.jpg
02:24
Kornacki previews 2026 FIFA World Cup draw
nbc_pl_nunointv_251204.jpg
05:26
Nuno pleased with West Ham’s draw with Man United
nbc_golf_herohighlights_251204.jpg
04:41
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251204.jpg
05:34
Amorim: Man United ‘lost two points’ v. West Ham
nbc_pl_muwhu_251204.jpg
11:46
Extended HLs: Man United v. West Ham Matchweek 14
nbc_pl_whuduointv_251204.jpg
02:51
Magassa, Bowen react to draw with Man United
nbc_pl_muwhupostgame_251204.jpg
04:15
Man United ‘not good enough’ to finish West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_251204.jpg
01:33
Magassa equalizes for West Ham against Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251204.jpg
01:13
Dalot tucks away Man United’s opener v. West Ham
oly_asmdh_beavercreek_eventhighlight_251204.jpg
07:15
Cochran-Siegle swipes downhill 2nd; Odermatt wins
nbc_fnia_texanschiefsV2_251204.jpg
11:24
Texans-Chiefs will have a playoff-like atmosphere
cincy_buffalo.jpg
04:10
Bengals with Burrow a ‘scary’ matchup for Bills
nbc_pl_haalandsegment_251204.jpg
03:24
Examining Haaland’s historic start to PL career
nbc_fnia_bearspackV2_251204.jpg
05:30
Bears’ confidence high in divisional clash vs. GB
jt_colts.jpg
03:52
Colts must lean on OL, Taylor in Week 14 vs. Jags
nbc_fnia_tomlinfutureV2_251204.jpg
03:59
Do Steelers, Tomlin need ‘a fresh start’?
nbc_fnia_steelersravensV2_251204.jpg
05:11
Steelers defense must contain run game vs. Ravens
nbc_roto_nembhard_251204.jpg
01:46
Nembhard’s strong start puts him on fantasy radar
nbc_roto_murray_251204.jpg
01:17
How high can Murray fly after 52-point eruption?
nbc_roto_giannis_251204.jpg
01:48
Giannis reportedly out 2-4 weeks with calf strain
pickensmpx.jpg
03:30
Cowboys-Lions Week 14 best bets: Eyes on Pickens
nbc_enjoy_spursmagic_251204.jpg
03:28
Fox, Harper leading Spurs in Wembanyama’s absence
nbc_enjoy_bullstalk_251204.jpg
03:35
CHI’s defensive struggles impacting overall growth
nbc_berry_qbloves_251204.jpg
08:32
Love, Stafford lead Week 14 quarterback loves
nbc_ffhh_qbhate_251204.jpg
01:37
Mayfield, Herbert are QBs to avoid in Week 14
nbc_enjoy_jamalmurray_251204.jpg
03:29
Murray gave Pacers ‘the work’ with 52-point night
nbc_ffhh_wrhates_251204.jpg
05:07
Worthy, AJB land on Berry’s Week 14 WR hate list
nbc_enjoy_dkpick6_251204.jpg
04:18
Edwards has been ‘on a run’ for Timberwolves
nbc_berry_wrloves_251204.jpg
11:24
Week 14 WR loves: Pickens primed for ‘blowup’ game