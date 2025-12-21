 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_rtf_path_251207.jpg
2025-26 College Football Playoff full bracket and scores, schedule, matchups
NCAA Football: SEC Championship-Georgia vs Alabama
College Football Playoffs first round: Previews, how to watch, head-to-head records
NCAA Basketball: Never Forget Tribute Classic-Houston at Arkansas
Emanuel Sharp scores 22 points to lead No. 8 Houston over No. 14 Arkansas 94-85

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_paintersmithnpost_251220.jpg
Smith feels Painter’s trust in big games
PNC_HL_r1_raw.jpg
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
nbc_cbb_butlerpostgame_251220.jpg
Highlights: Butler survives Northwestern rally

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

PL Update: Leeds top Palace; Arsenal, City roll on

December 20, 2025 08:53 PM
Jon Champion, Robbie Earle and Stephen Warnock analyze Leeds win over Palace, Arsenal's win against Everton, Man City's win vs. West Ham, Liverpool's away victory over Spurs, and more.

nbc_pl_totlivpostgame_251220.jpg
01:56
Is Romero at risk of losing captaincy for Spurs?
nbc_pl_mcwhupostgame_251220.jpg
02:00
Man City showing ‘all the signs’ for title charge
nbc_pl_howeintv_251220.jpg
02:04
Howe: NEW were denied ‘clear penalty’ v. CHE
nbc_pl_chenewstudiov2_251220.jpg
01:52
Maresca ‘deserves’ credit for CHE draw v. NEW
nbc_pl_pregameenzointv_251220.jpg
03:56
Maresca has ‘to be careful’ with cryptic words
nbc_bwoa_sizzle_251218.jpg
01:38
African PL stars honor heritage as AFCON begins
nbc_pst_avlmu_251218.jpg
12:01
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
nbc_pst_festivepredictions_251218.jpg
09:27
PL title race heats up during festive fixtures
nbc_pst_evears_251218.jpg
09:40
Can Everton make most of Arsenal’s injury woes?
nbc_pst_totliv_251218.jpg
11:44
LIV have ‘too many good players’ to not win v. TOT
nbc_pl_sakaintv_251217.jpg
07:36
Saka speaks on his evolution and growth
nbc_pl_10plstarsafcon25_251216.jpg
02:58
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
nbc_pl_generationxglee_251216.jpg
07:38
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
nbc_pl_generationxgsunwin_251216.jpg
08:25
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
nbc_pl_2robbieswhuavl_251216.jpg
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
nbc_pl_2robbieslivbha_251216.jpg
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcicry_251216.jpg
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
nbc_pl_2robbiesarswol_251216.jpg
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
nbc_pl_manvsbou_amorimintv_251215.jpg
03:46
Man United ‘are not winning games in the details’
nbc_pl_manvsbou_postgametalk_251215.jpg
03:31
Howard: Amorim ‘has to change’ tactically
nbc_pl_manvsbou_pregameanalyst_251215.jpg
14:35
Dissecting Maresca’s ‘cryptic’ messaging
nbc_pl_livtotpreview_251214.jpg
03:51
What’s at stake for Frank, Spurs v. Liverpool?
nbc_pl_tworobsmustoe_251214.jpg
01:01
Are teams ‘sleeping’ on Fulham’s Wilson?
nbc_pl_tworobsearle_251214.jpg
03:33
Sunderland fans ‘played their part’ in derby
nbc_pl_lowedown_251214.jpg
04:47
Lowe Down: Will Rogers start for England?
nbc_pl_breleepostgame_251214.jpg
02:12
Leeds ‘gain momentum’ with draw against Brentford
nbc_pl_sunduointv_251214.jpg
03:27
Ballard, Xhaka react to Sunderland’s derby win
nbc_pl_sunnewpostgame_251214.jpg
02:11
Sunderland experience ‘peak joy’ in derby win
nbc_pl_nevillesegment_251214.jpg
03:31
Neville believes Salah will stay this season
nbc_pl_artetapg_251213.jpg
01:28
Arteta: Arsenal looked ‘very passive’ in win

nbc_cbb_paintersmithnpost_251220.jpg
05:34
Smith feels Painter’s trust in big games
PNC_HL_r1_raw.jpg
05:31
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
nbc_cbb_butlerpostgame_251220.jpg
06:06
Highlights: Butler survives Northwestern rally
nbc_golf_annikahighlights_251220.jpg
04:36
Annika, son Will balance competition, fun at PNC
nbc_pl_leedscp_251220.jpg
10:12
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Crystal Palace MWK 17
nbc_golf_teamkuchar_251220.jpg
02:05
Kuchar: ‘Fun to sit back and watch’ son Cameron
nbc_pl_cpgoal1V2_251220.jpg
01:11
Devenny converts penalty to put CP on the board
nbc_pl_leedsgoal4_251220.jpg
56
Stach’s free kick gives Leeds’ fourth v. Palace
nbc_pl_evears_251220.jpg
11:07
Extended HLs: Everton v. Arsenal MWK 17
nbc_pl_leedsgoal3_251220.jpg
01:21
Ampadu pounces on loose ball for Leeds’ third goal
nbc_cbb_libvday_251220.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Liberty outlasts Dayton
v2_oly_frmhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251220.jpg
06:54
Ferreira storms to dominant men’s halfpipe win
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1V2_251220.jpg
58
Calvert-Lewin tucks away LEE first goal against CP
nbc_pl_leedsgoal2_251220.jpg
59
Calvert-Lewin’s sneaky header gives LEE 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal1v2_251220.jpg
04:10
ARS lead EVE through Gyokeres’ penalty kick
oly_frwhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251220.jpg
06:04
Atkin gets big air in Copper Mountain halfpipe win
nbc_pl_totliv_251220.jpg
13:01
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Liverpool MWK 17
nbc_pl_totredcard2_251220.jpg
01:18
Romero sees second yellow for kicking Konate
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251220.jpg
01:59
Richarlison gives Spurs lifeline v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal2_251220.jpg
01:20
Ekitike’s towering header doubles Liverpool’s lead
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_251220.jpg
01:08
Isak, Wirtz combine to put LIV up ahead of TOT
nbc_pl_redcardV2_251220.jpg
02:57
Simons sent off for challenge on Van Dijk
nbc_pl_bhavsunhl_251220.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Sunderland MWK 17
nbc_golf_clantonV2_251220.jpg
09:11
Follow Clanton through Tuesday of the GC Games
nbc_pl_bouburnley_251220.jpg
09:59
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Burnley MWK 17
nbc_pl_brewolhl_251220.jpg
08:17
Extended Highlights: Wolves v. Brentford MWK 17
nbc_pl_mcwhu_251220.jpg
10:31
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. West Ham MWK 17
maye_fnia_int_raw_251220.jpg
14:31
Talkin’ Ball: Maye on second year leap for NE
nbc_pl_bregoal2_251220.jpg
01:24
Lewis-Potter nets brace with calm finish v. Wolves
nbc_pl_burgoal1_251220.jpg
01:13
Broja heads in late equalizer for Burnley