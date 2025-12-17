Unpacking Wilson's 'legendary' run, ongoing legacy

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 16: Jayden Daniels shut down, surgery for Mahomes, Davante Adams update
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Dave Prater reflects on the health and future of SuperMotocross
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule for the start of bowl season.
Nick Mangione
,
Nick Mangione
,
Top Clips
What is the gap between UConn and Texas?
Golf Channel crew takes on GC Games team relay
Brunson, SGA, Doncic among NBA All-Star ‘locks’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 16: Jayden Daniels shut down, surgery for Mahomes, Davante Adams update
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Dave Prater reflects on the health and future of SuperMotocross
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule for the start of bowl season.
Nick Mangione
,
Nick Mangione
,
Top Clips
What is the gap between UConn and Texas?
Golf Channel crew takes on GC Games team relay
Brunson, SGA, Doncic among NBA All-Star ‘locks’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Unpacking Wilson's 'legendary' run, ongoing legacy
December 17, 2025 04:58 PM
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby unpack all of the awards that Aces' A'ja Wilson racked up over the past year, including WNBA MVP and Time Magazine's Athlete of the Year.
Related Videos
10:26
Reese’s future with Sky; young talent at USA Camp
09:48
Breaking down CBA updates, revenue sharing
19:42
Rivers on goals for Unrivaled 2026 season
18:27
Celebrating 25 years of Love & Basketball
16:38
Wings, Bueckers can form ‘identity’ with Fernandez
05:39
Sky, Reese will benefit from Trammell’s experience
11:29
Mitchell, Ogwumike among stars to join Project B
13:58
WNBA, Players Union agree to second CBA extension
Latest Clips
03:10
What is the gap between UConn and Texas?
02:27
Golf Channel crew takes on GC Games team relay
09:34
Brunson, SGA, Doncic among NBA All-Star ‘locks’
07:36
Saka speaks on his evolution and growth
02:10
Wagner and Mitchell practice 14 Club Challenge
01:27
Anunoby ‘really impactful’ despite playing less
01:36
LaVine (ankle) to miss at least three weeks
01:23
Kerr confirms GSW starters for foreseeable future
15:26
RGIII: Parsons, Mahomes should sit out next season
11:30
Dolphins benching Tua was surprising to Gonzalez
17:15
Miller would be ‘shocked’ if NYK didn’t win East
02:05
Dolphins rookie QB Ewers ‘a downgrade’ from Tua
01:17
What Burden III and Odunze absences mean for Bears
09:39
Who has most fantasy points per pass attempt?
06:18
Packers, Bears neck-and-neck to win NFC North
04:15
Could Jayhawks shut down Peterson rest of season?
12:26
MIN WR Jefferson ‘trending in the right direction’
08:07
Start CLE’s Judkins, MIN’s Jones, fade LV’s Jeanty
03:21
Keep it open on Chargers QB Herbert vs. Cowboys
04:37
Bengals a ‘good matchup’ for MIA rookie QB Ewers
05:01
Cavs ‘cannot afford’ Mitchell to have an off night
09:56
Presence of rookies highlight Top 25 under 25
03:21
Michigan HC update: Fisch, Dillingham in play
05:43
Tulane needs to draw up surprises to beat Ole Miss
09:32
Mateer could cause problems for Alabama
07:58
What does the future hold for Lagway and Raiola?
11:38
JMU did everything right to land a playoff spot
08:53
Auerbach: Miami-A&M is ‘most interesting’ CFP game
03:37
Can Patriots get back on track vs. Ravens on SNF?
05:29
HOU ‘playing with confidence’ behind stout defense
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue