HLs: Giddey notches triple-double against Cavs

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Arkansas State at Arkansas
Arkansas State vs. Missouri State – The Xbox Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, stats
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 16: Davante Adams’ hamstring, updates on Javonte Williams, Rome Odunze
SMX 2024 Dave Prater at the podium.jpg
Dave Prater reflects on the health and future of SuperMotocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

marquettechallenge.jpg
Who is fighting for Big East at-large bid?
nbc_wcbb_top10_251217.jpg
Nebraska, Princeton could make a move in WCBB
nbc_wcbb_muvuconnhl_251217.jpg
Highlights: UConn dominates Marquette

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Arkansas State at Arkansas
Arkansas State vs. Missouri State – The Xbox Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, stats
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 16: Davante Adams’ hamstring, updates on Javonte Williams, Rome Odunze
SMX 2024 Dave Prater at the podium.jpg
Dave Prater reflects on the health and future of SuperMotocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

marquettechallenge.jpg
Who is fighting for Big East at-large bid?
nbc_wcbb_top10_251217.jpg
Nebraska, Princeton could make a move in WCBB
nbc_wcbb_muvuconnhl_251217.jpg
Highlights: UConn dominates Marquette

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Giddey notches triple-double against Cavs

December 17, 2025 10:43 PM
Josh Giddey got his sixth triple-double of the season in a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Chicago.

Related Videos

jalen_brunson.jpg
09:34
Brunson, SGA, Doncic among NBA All-Star ‘locks’
nbc_roto_og_251217.jpg
01:27
Anunoby ‘really impactful’ despite playing less
nbc_roto_lavinev2_251217.jpg
01:36
LaVine (ankle) to miss at least three weeks
nbc_roto_warriorsstarters_251217.jpg
01:23
Kerr confirms GSW starters for foreseeable future
nbc_nba_enjoy_pick6_v2_251217.jpg
05:01
Cavs ‘cannot afford’ Mitchell to have an off night
nbc_nba_enjoy_25under25_251217.jpg
09:56
Presence of rookies highlight Top 25 under 25
nbc_nba_sasvsnyk_251216.jpg
01:55
HLs: Brunson earns NBA Cup MVP in final round win
nbc_roto_jjacksonjr_251216.jpg
01:35
Jackson Jr.'s 31-point day vs. LAC shows ceiling
nbc_roto_jalensuggsv2_251216.jpg
01:23
How will Magic adapt with Suggs (hip) sidelined?
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_nba_nbatradetinder_251216.jpg
09:54
NBA Trade Tinder: Morant, Giannis, Kuminga
nbc_nba_cupfinalprv_251216.jpg
03:46
Who will be the ‘X-Factors’ in NBA Cup Final?
nbc_nba_pick6_251216.jpg
04:55
Castle ‘on his groove’ ahead of NBA Cup Final
nbc_nba_mavsjazzv2_251216.jpg
04:05
Flagg becomes first 18 year old to score 40+
nbc_nba_rocketsnuggets_251216.jpg
04:42
Rockets vs. Nuggets felt like a playoff matchup
nbc_nba_playerlongevityv2_251216.jpg
08:54
NBA players who don’t get enough longevity credit
nbc_nba_mannixpreview_251216.jpg
04:42
How players and coaches have ‘embraced’ NBA Cup
nbc_bte_coachofyear_251216.jpg
01:49
Daigneault, Bickerstaff lead NBA COTY odds
nbc_nba_allstarbubble_251215.jpg
04:03
NBA All-Star bubble: Duren, Murray, Barnes
nbc_nba_cuppreview_v2_251215.jpg
03:19
Will Spurs or Knicks be crowned NBA Cup champs?
nbc_nba_houden_2minhl_251215(2).jpg
01:56
Highlights: Nuggets outlast Rockets in OT thriller
nbc_nba_houden_digitalhit_251215.jpg
01:00
Nuggets earn ‘exhilarating’ win over Rockets in OT
nbc_nba_murrayintv_251215.jpg
03:42
‘No wavering’ for Murray, Nuggets after win vs HOU
nbc_nba_houdenanalysis_251215.jpg
02:22
Star power takes over in Rockets-Nuggets thriller
nbc_nba_jokicintv_251215.jpg
01:21
Jokic: Nuggets need to build on win over Rockets
nbc_nba_dallasutah_flaggcomp_251215(1).jpg
01:58
HLs: Flagg’s historic night not enough vs. Jazz
nbc_nba_detboston_digitalhit_251215.jpg
01:46
Pistons show ‘resolve’ in physical win vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_detbos_2minhl_251215_copy.jpg
01:58
HLs: Pistons take down Celtics in gritty battle
nbc_nba_detbos_cadeintv_251215.jpg
01:18
Cunningham relishes in Pistons’ win over Celtics
nbc_nba_hummelreport_251215.jpg
02:48
Walsh has tools to be ‘elite’ Three ‘n D player

Latest Clips

marquettechallenge.jpg
58
Who is fighting for Big East at-large bid?
nbc_wcbb_top10_251217.jpg
01:10
Nebraska, Princeton could make a move in WCBB
nbc_wcbb_muvuconnhl_251217.jpg
04:14
Highlights: UConn dominates Marquette
nbc_wcbb_genointv_251217.jpg
03:26
Auriemma credits defense for big win vs. Marquette
nbc_wcbb_uconntex_251217.jpg
03:10
What is the gap between UConn and Texas?
nbc_golf_teamrelaywagner_251217.jpg
02:27
Golf Channel crew takes on GC Games team relay
nbc_wnba_usnwbb_251217.jpg
10:26
Reese’s future with Sky; young talent at USA Camp
nbc_pl_sakaintv_251217.jpg
07:36
Saka speaks on his evolution and growth
nbc_golf_wagner14clubs_251217.jpg
02:10
Wagner and Mitchell practice 14 Club Challenge
nbc_wnba_cbaupdatev2_251217.jpg
09:48
Breaking down CBA updates, revenue sharing
nbc_wnba_ajawilsonv2_251217.jpg
14:14
Unpacking Wilson’s ‘legendary’ run, ongoing legacy
nbc_wnba_sitesriversintv_251217.jpg
19:42
Rivers on goals for Unrivaled 2026 season
nbc_dps_robertgriffiniiiinterview_251217.jpg
15:26
RGIII: Parsons, Mahomes should sit out next season
nbc_dps_tonygonzalezinterview_251217.jpg
11:30
Dolphins benching Tua was surprising to Gonzalez
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251217.jpg
17:15
Miller would be ‘shocked’ if NYK didn’t win East
nbc_roto_tuatagovalia_251217.jpg
02:05
Dolphins rookie QB Ewers ‘a downgrade’ from Tua
nbc_roto_lutherburden_251217.jpg
01:17
What Burden III and Odunze absences mean for Bears
nbc_ffhh_bartrivia_251217.jpg
09:39
Who has most fantasy points per pass attempt?
nbc_ffhh_dksegment_251217.jpg
06:18
Packers, Bears neck-and-neck to win NFC North
nbc_nba_enjoy_kansasncstate_251217.jpg
04:15
Could Jayhawks shut down Peterson rest of season?
nbc_ffhh_openclosewr_251217.jpg
12:26
MIN WR Jefferson ‘trending in the right direction’
Judkins.jpg
08:07
Start CLE’s Judkins, MIN’s Jones, fade LV’s Jeanty
nbc_ffhh_opencloseherbert_251217.jpg
03:21
Keep it open on Chargers QB Herbert vs. Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_tuanews_251217.jpg
04:37
Bengals a ‘good matchup’ for MIA rookie QB Ewers
FischMichiganJob12-17.jpg
03:21
Michigan HC update: Fisch, Dillingham in play
nbc_rtf_tulaneolemiss_251217.jpg
05:43
Tulane needs to draw up surprises to beat Ole Miss
nbc_rtf_bamaok_251217.jpg
09:32
Mateer could cause problems for Alabama
nbc_rtf_transfers_251217.jpg
07:58
What does the future hold for Lagway and Raiola?
nbc_rtf_jmuoregon_251217.jpg
11:38
JMU did everything right to land a playoff spot
nbc_rtf_miamitexasam_251217.jpg
08:53
Auerbach: Miami-A&M is ‘most interesting’ CFP game