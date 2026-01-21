 Skip navigation
Christian Anderson has 26 points with 8 of No. 12 Texas Tech’s record 17 3s in 92-73 win at Baylor

  
Published January 21, 2026 12:30 AM

WACO, Texas — Christian Anderson had 26 points while making eight of Texas Tech’s program record-tying 17 3-pointers and the No. 12 Red Raiders beat Baylor 92-73 on Tuesday night for their fourth win in a row.

Donovan Atwell had 21 points on seven 3s, all in the first half, and JT Toppin scored 22 points for the Red Raiders (15-4, 5-1 Big 12). They never trailed while making 17 3s for the third time this season — and 14 before halftime, which was a conference record.

Toppin’s career-best streak of seven consecutive double-doubles ended with only four rebounds.

Cameron Carr had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Baylor (11-7, 1-5).

The Red Raiders shot 60% overall (33 of 55), and were even better on 3s at 63% (17 of 27). Anderson’s eight 3s were a career high, and came on 10 shots from beyond the arc.

Tech led 23-10 before Toppin even took a shot, which came after the 6-foot-9 preseason AP All-America post grabbed a defensive rebound and went the length of the court for a layup while being fouled with 11:16 left in the first half.

Atwell scored Tech’s first 12 points with four 3s in the first 3:05 of the game. His seven 3s on 10 attempts were a season high, and one off his career best.

Anderson had 20 points and six of his 3s in the first half, which finished with his step-back 3 for a 55-36 lead.

Up next

Texas Tech is home Saturday to play reigning Big 12 champion No. 6 Houston, whose only conference loss last season was to the Red Raiders. The Cougars beat them 69-65 on Jan. 6 in Houston.

Baylor hosts TCU on Saturday.