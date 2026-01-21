 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: ACC Championship-Duke vs Virginia
Duke files a lawsuit against QB Darian Mensah to enforce his contract and block a transfer
Syndication: The Record
Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
No. 3 Michigan blitzes and beats Indiana 86-72 for third straight win, handing Hoosiers fourth loss in a row

Top Clips

nbc_nba_houdigitalhit_260120.jpg
Rockets get ‘gutsy’ win as Sheppard takes over 4th
nbc_nba_housas2min_260120.jpg
HLs: Rockets launch late comeback to defeat Spurs
michigan_hl_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Michigan discards Indiana

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reaches the third round at the Australian Open

  
Published January 20, 2026 11:09 PM
Tennis: Australian Open

Jan 18, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Aryna Sabalenka in action against Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah of France in the first round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Mike Frey-Imagn Images

MELBOURNE, Australia — Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated a tenacious Bai Zhouxuan of China 6-3, 6-1 Wednesday to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

Sabalenka raced to a 5-0 lead in the first set but then needed seven set points at Rod Laver Arena to take the set against the defensive-minded Chinese player, who used clever drop shots to help her stay in the match.

“I was happy to get this win, a tricky opponent,” Sabalenka said. “She really stepped in in the first set.”

Sabalenka led 4-0 in the second set and overpowered the smaller Bai. Sabalenka even tried a bit of serve-and-volley in the match, trying to diversify her game.

“You saw serve-and-volley today,” Sabalenka said. “It didn’t really work well, but I did one.”

Sabalenka won the 2023 and 2024 Australian Open titles but was the runner-up a year ago to Madison Keys. Sabalenka is after her fifth Grand Slam singles title, having also won the U.S. Open twice.

Bai was making her second appearance in the Australian Open and reached the second round for the first time.

In another women’s match, 12th-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine defeated Linda Klimovicova of Poland 7-5, 6-1. Gael Monfils, a popular 39-year-old Frenchman and Svitolina’s husband, said goodbye at Melbourne Park in his retirement year, losing on Tuesday in a first-round match to qualifier Dane Sweeny.

In another women’s match, qualifier Zeynep Sönmez of Turkey, who was highly praised during her first-round match Sunday for assisting an ill ballkid, advanced to the third round after beating Anna Bondar 6-2, 6-4.

Sönmez played at one of Melbourne Park’s outside courts and the stands were crammed with members of Melbourne’s Turkish community.

“I really appreciated there were many Turkish people, and I felt like I was at home,” she said. “At first I couldn’t even hear my own thoughts. It was very, very loud.”

In early men’s results, 18th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo beat Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 and 19th-seeded Tommy Paul defeated Thiago Agustin Tirante 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

In later matches, No. 1 seeded Carlos Alcaraz faced Yannick Hanfmann, and No. 3 Coco Gauff was set to play Olga Danilovic.