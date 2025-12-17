 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Leon Draisaitl
Leon Draisaitl reaches 1,000 career points against Penguins, Skinner
Mikaylah Williams
No. 5 LSU routs Morgan State 91-33 in eighth win this season by 50 points or more
Jaxon Kohler
Jaxon Kohler and No. 9 Michigan State roll to a 92-69 win over Toledo

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_tolvmsu_251216.jpg
Highlights: Michigan State pummels Toledo
nbc_golf_scottieclip_251216.jpg
Can anyone stop Scottie Scheffler in 2026?
nbc_cbb_nebraskatalk_251216.jpg
Is Nebraska a true contender after hot start?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Leon Draisaitl
Leon Draisaitl reaches 1,000 career points against Penguins, Skinner
Mikaylah Williams
No. 5 LSU routs Morgan State 91-33 in eighth win this season by 50 points or more
Jaxon Kohler
Jaxon Kohler and No. 9 Michigan State roll to a 92-69 win over Toledo

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_tolvmsu_251216.jpg
Highlights: Michigan State pummels Toledo
nbc_golf_scottieclip_251216.jpg
Can anyone stop Scottie Scheffler in 2026?
nbc_cbb_nebraskatalk_251216.jpg
Is Nebraska a true contender after hot start?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: St. John’s outlasts DePaul

December 16, 2025 10:30 PM
The Red Storm got contributions from all over the roster in a gritty home win over the Blue Demons.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_tolvmsu_251216.jpg
01:15
Highlights: Michigan State pummels Toledo
nbc_cbb_nebraskatalk_251216.jpg
03:21
Is Nebraska a true contender after hot start?
nbc_cbb_b10bigpicture_251216.jpg
04:15
Michigan State belongs in Big Ten’s top tier
nbc_cbb_painterintv_251213.jpg
02:29
Painter: Purdue fans show up no matter what
nbc_cbb_topfour_251213.jpg
03:28
Who are the top-four teams in the Big Ten?
nbc_cbb_marpur_251213.jpg
04:12
Highlights: Purdue dominates Marquette at Mackey
nbc_cbb_prycecomp_251213.jpg
01:55
Sandfort heats up for Nebraska in win vs. Illinois
nbc_cbb_nebillanalysis_251213.jpg
05:19
Nebraska sent a message with win at Illinois
nbc_cbb_nebraskapostgm_251213.jpg
10:59
HLs: Nebraska wins on game-winner vs. Illinois
nbc_cbb_hoibergintv_251213.jpg
04:04
Hoiberg: This is a great win for our program
nbc_cbb_huskerswinvod_251213.jpg
53
Lawrence drains game-winner for Nebraska
nbc_cbb_oscarcluffcomp_251213.jpg
05:05
Purdue’s Cluff pounds paint in win vs. Marquette
nbc_cbb_odugm_251213.jpg
04:48
HLs: Allenspach powers George Mason to win vs. ODU
nbc_enjoy_cbbbig3_251210.jpg
05:10
Ranking Boozer, Dybansta, Peterson in CBB
nbc_enjoy_cbbprospects_251210.jpg
09:29
Wilson has been the ‘talk of the town’ in CBB
nbc_cbb_menssznpromo_251210.jpg
30
Men’s college basketball is all over NBC, Peacock
nbc_cbb_illosu_linearhl_251209.jpg
02:08
Highlights: Illinois hangs on against Ohio State
nbc_cbb_wagler_251209.jpg
02:51
Wagler steps up against Ohio State
nbc_cbb_underwoodintv_251209.jpg
02:55
Underwood: Illini ‘chop wood’ against Ohio State
nbc_cbb_appoll_v2_251209.jpg
02:27
Is Arizona a deserving AP Poll No. 1 Week 6?
nbc_cbb_thortonintv_251209.jpg
04:32
OSU’s Thornton is all about loyalty
nbc_cbb_aroundcbb_251206.jpg
07:45
Duke, Iowa State, Louisville secure ranked wins
nbc_cbb_fsuhouston_251206.jpg
01:03
Highlights: Houston puts clamps on Florida State
nbc_cbb_oreucla_251206.jpg
02:17
Highlights: UCLA beats Oregon at Pauley
nbc_cbb_olemissstjohns_251206.jpg
09:17
Highlights: St. John’s beats Ole Miss at MSG
pitino_thumb.jpg
01:31
Pitino: St. John’s been ‘through the meat grinder’
nbc_cbb_princetonatloyolachicago_251206.jpg
04:57
Highlights: Loyola Chicago scoots past Princeton
nbc_cbb_olddominionatrichmond_251206.jpg
04:58
Highlights: Richmond stay undefeated at home
nbc_cbb_etxamuconn_251205.jpg
06:10
Highlights: UConn pulls away from East Texas A&M
nbc_cbb_uconnhurleyintv_251205.jpg
03:55
Hurley wants more efficient offense from UConn

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_scottieclip_251216.jpg
08:11
Can anyone stop Scottie Scheffler in 2026?
nbc_pff_top5qbs_251216.jpg
01:53
Stafford, Maye among PFF’s top graded quarterbacks
nbc_pff_patsvravens_251216.jpg
01:42
Top players to watch in Patriots-Ravens SNF clash
nbc_pff_bamavokla_251216.jpg
01:29
CFP Preview: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama
nbc_pff_miavtexam_251216.jpg
01:18
CFP Preview: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami
nbc_oht_iceicons_251216.jpg
03:57
Edwards embraces being a ground breaker
nbc_golf_roryclubs16x9v2_251216.jpg
55
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
nbc_csu_filmreview_251216.jpg
11:45
Broncos’ aggressive approach the difference vs. GB
nbc_csu_afcnorthodds_251216.jpg
01:11
Steelers have easier road to win AFC North
nbc_csu_tuafuture_251216.jpg
07:52
Is it time for Tua’s tenure in Miami to end?
nbc_pl_plrawsun_251216.jpg
07:07
PL RAW: Sunderland take fiery Tyne-Wear derby
nbc_pl_10plstarsafcon25_251216.jpg
02:58
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
nbc_roto_jjacksonjr_251216.jpg
01:35
Jackson Jr.'s 31-point day vs. LAC shows ceiling
nbc_roto_jalensuggsv2_251216.jpg
01:23
How will Magic adapt with Suggs (hip) sidelined?
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_pl_generationxglee_251216.jpg
07:38
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
nbc_pl_generationxgsunwin_251216.jpg
08:25
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
01:26
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
01:24
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251216.jpg
01:29
Why it’s smart for Washington to sit Daniels
nbc_pl_2robbieswhuavl_251216.jpg
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
nbc_pl_2robbieslivbha_251216.jpg
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
tua.jpg
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcicry_251216.jpg
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
nbc_pl_2robbiesarswol_251216.jpg
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
nbc_dps_mikegolicsrinterview_251216.jpg
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
nbc_dps_jimharbaughinterview_251216.jpg
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
nbc_dps_joethomasinterview_251216.jpg
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
nbc_nba_nbatradetinder_251216.jpg
09:54
NBA Trade Tinder: Morant, Giannis, Kuminga
nbc_nba_cupfinalprv_251216.jpg
03:46
Who will be the ‘X-Factors’ in NBA Cup Final?