New York Yankees
CFP Preview: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama
December 16, 2025 06:43 PM
Pro Football Focus breaks down the College Football Playoff matchup between Oklahoma and Alabama, highlighting Sooners' quarterback John Mateer, the Crimson Tide's secondary, and more.
Related Videos
01:18
CFP Preview: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami
07:07
Oz the Mentalist blows Notre Dame team’s minds
07:45
The moment Carr won ND’s QB competition
03:40
Highlights from Sayin’s dominant debut season
03:22
Highlights: Love races to phenomenal 2025 season
05:42
Changes can make Heisman week bigger and better
09:32
Should college football abolish weekly rankings?
08:11
Bevacqua reacts to ACC’s social media posts
06:16
Can Michigan swing big for next head coach?
04:31
Michigan’s leadership in question after Moore era
09:47
Unpacking Michigan’s firing of HC Moore
02:09
Comfortably bet on Texas to cover against Michigan
02:00
Expect a lot of points in Tennessee vs. Illinois
02:25
Penn State-Clemson a potential betting ‘trap spot’
01:47
Finding value in CFP National Championship markets
02:15
Illinois finishes strong with snow win vs. NU
01:45
Bet on Madsen to a have big LA Bowl vs. Washington
02:07
Oregon will ‘impose their will’ vs. JMU
01:36
Ole Miss has ‘something to prove’ vs. Tulane
02:22
Miami vs. Texas A&M is a true toss-up
01:42
Expect Alabama and Oklahoma to clear low total
01:50
Breaking down the Heisman Trophy finalists
02:02
Analyzing all 12 teams in College Football Playoff
01:21
Army-Navy storylines, history, statistics to watch
03:38
Highlights: Best of Mendoza’s incredible season
04:15
What ‘The Game’ looks like outside of the stadium
02:16
Mendoza, Indiana tell the ‘story of this season’
10:36
Who has the easiest, hardest paths in CFP bracket?
06:14
Does Texas have a gripe with CFP rankings?
04:21
Breaking down the 2026 CFP bracket
Latest Clips
08:11
Can anyone stop Scottie Scheffler in 2026?
03:21
Is Nebraska a true contender after hot start?
01:53
Stafford, Maye among PFF’s top graded quarterbacks
01:42
Top players to watch in Patriots-Ravens SNF clash
04:15
Michigan State belongs in Big Ten’s top tier
03:57
Edwards embraces being a ground breaker
55
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
11:45
Broncos’ aggressive approach the difference vs. GB
01:11
Steelers have easier road to win AFC North
07:52
Is it time for Tua’s tenure in Miami to end?
07:07
PL RAW: Sunderland take fiery Tyne-Wear derby
02:58
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
01:35
Jackson Jr.'s 31-point day vs. LAC shows ceiling
01:23
How will Magic adapt with Suggs (hip) sidelined?
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
07:38
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
08:25
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
01:26
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
01:24
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable
01:29
Why it’s smart for Washington to sit Daniels
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
09:54
NBA Trade Tinder: Morant, Giannis, Kuminga
03:46
Who will be the ‘X-Factors’ in NBA Cup Final?
