 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_depaulstjohns_251216.jpg
Darling scores season-high 17 points as No. 22 St. John’s beats DePaul 79-66 in Big East opener
Leon Draisaitl
Leon Draisaitl reaches 1,000 career points against Penguins, Skinner
Mikaylah Williams
No. 5 LSU routs Morgan State 91-33 in eighth win this season by 50 points or more

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_valponw_251216.jpg
Highlights: Northwestern handles Valparaiso
uconn_butler_hls.jpg
Highlights: UConn blows out Butler
nbc_cbb_uconnreaxhurleyintvv3_251216.jpg
Hurley: ‘We got a chance to be a top-five defense’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_depaulstjohns_251216.jpg
Darling scores season-high 17 points as No. 22 St. John’s beats DePaul 79-66 in Big East opener
Leon Draisaitl
Leon Draisaitl reaches 1,000 career points against Penguins, Skinner
Mikaylah Williams
No. 5 LSU routs Morgan State 91-33 in eighth win this season by 50 points or more

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_valponw_251216.jpg
Highlights: Northwestern handles Valparaiso
uconn_butler_hls.jpg
Highlights: UConn blows out Butler
nbc_cbb_uconnreaxhurleyintvv3_251216.jpg
Hurley: ‘We got a chance to be a top-five defense’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Brunson earns NBA Cup MVP in final round win

December 16, 2025 11:23 PM
The New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs to be crowned NBA Cup champions with a big performance from Jalen Brunson.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_jjacksonjr_251216.jpg
01:35
Jackson Jr.'s 31-point day vs. LAC shows ceiling
nbc_roto_jalensuggsv2_251216.jpg
01:23
How will Magic adapt with Suggs (hip) sidelined?
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_nba_nbatradetinder_251216.jpg
09:54
NBA Trade Tinder: Morant, Giannis, Kuminga
nbc_nba_cupfinalprv_251216.jpg
03:46
Who will be the ‘X-Factors’ in NBA Cup Final?
nbc_nba_pick6_251216.jpg
04:55
Castle ‘on his groove’ ahead of NBA Cup Final
nbc_nba_mavsjazzv2_251216.jpg
04:05
Flagg becomes first 18 year old to score 40+
nbc_nba_rocketsnuggets_251216.jpg
04:42
Rockets vs. Nuggets felt like a playoff matchup
nbc_nba_playerlongevityv2_251216.jpg
08:54
NBA players who don’t get enough longevity credit
nbc_nba_mannixpreview_251216.jpg
04:42
How players and coaches have ‘embraced’ NBA Cup
nbc_bte_coachofyear_251216.jpg
01:49
Daigneault, Bickerstaff lead NBA COTY odds
nbc_nba_allstarbubble_251215.jpg
04:03
NBA All-Star bubble: Duren, Murray, Barnes
nbc_nba_cuppreview_v2_251215.jpg
03:19
Will Spurs or Knicks be crowned NBA Cup champs?
nbc_nba_houden_2minhl_251215(2).jpg
01:56
Highlights: Nuggets outlast Rockets in OT thriller
nbc_nba_houden_digitalhit_251215.jpg
01:00
Nuggets earn ‘exhilarating’ win over Rockets in OT
nbc_nba_murrayintv_251215.jpg
03:42
‘No wavering’ for Murray, Nuggets after win vs HOU
nbc_nba_houdenanalysis_251215.jpg
02:22
Star power takes over in Rockets-Nuggets thriller
nbc_nba_jokicintv_251215.jpg
01:21
Jokic: Nuggets need to build on win over Rockets
nbc_nba_dallasutah_flaggcomp_251215(1).jpg
01:58
HLs: Flagg’s historic night not enough vs. Jazz
nbc_nba_detboston_digitalhit_251215.jpg
01:46
Pistons show ‘resolve’ in physical win vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_detbos_2minhl_251215_copy.jpg
01:58
HLs: Pistons take down Celtics in gritty battle
nbc_nba_detbos_cadeintv_251215.jpg
01:18
Cunningham relishes in Pistons’ win over Celtics
nbc_nba_hummelreport_251215.jpg
02:48
Walsh has tools to be ‘elite’ Three ‘n D player
nba_nba_austinreport_251215.jpg
02:12
Pistons have ‘full confidence’ commanding East
nbc_nba_rocketsdenver_251215.jpg
03:31
Durant bringing a ‘different dynamic’ to Rockets
nbc_nba_wingstop_251215.jpg
02:37
Around the NBA: LeBron’s poster, Steph’s heave
wemby_okc.jpg
03:37
Spurs delivered ‘statement moment’ defeating OKC
nbc_nba_ogcupprvw_251215.jpg
11:32
Spurs, Wemby show competitive spirit against OKC
nbc_nba_ogtradeneeds_251215.jpg
10:57
Morant, Williamson will benefit if they are traded
nbc_nba_ogbronvbrooks_251215.jpg
05:05
Rivers: LeBron enjoys ‘banter’ like with Brooks

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_valponw_251216.jpg
01:24
Highlights: Northwestern handles Valparaiso
uconn_butler_hls.jpg
05:44
Highlights: UConn blows out Butler
nbc_cbb_uconnreaxhurleyintvv3_251216.jpg
04:48
Hurley: ‘We got a chance to be a top-five defense’
nbc_cbb_depaulstjohns_251216.jpg
01:16
Highlights: St. John’s outlasts DePaul
nbc_cbb_tolvmsu_251216.jpg
01:15
Highlights: Michigan State pummels Toledo
nbc_golf_scottieclip_251216.jpg
08:11
Can anyone stop Scottie Scheffler in 2026?
nbc_cbb_nebraskatalk_251216.jpg
03:21
Is Nebraska a true contender after hot start?
nbc_pff_top5qbs_251216.jpg
01:53
Stafford, Maye among PFF’s top graded quarterbacks
nbc_pff_patsvravens_251216.jpg
01:42
Top players to watch in Patriots-Ravens SNF clash
nbc_pff_bamavokla_251216.jpg
01:29
CFP Preview: No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama
nbc_pff_miavtexam_251216.jpg
01:18
CFP Preview: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami
nbc_cbb_b10bigpicture_251216.jpg
04:15
Michigan State belongs in Big Ten’s top tier
nbc_oht_iceicons_251216.jpg
03:57
Edwards embraces being a ground breaker
nbc_golf_roryclubs16x9v2_251216.jpg
55
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
nbc_csu_filmreview_251216.jpg
11:45
Broncos’ aggressive approach the difference vs. GB
nbc_csu_afcnorthodds_251216.jpg
01:11
Steelers have easier road to win AFC North
nbc_csu_tuafuture_251216.jpg
07:52
Is it time for Tua’s tenure in Miami to end?
nbc_pl_plrawsun_251216.jpg
07:07
PL RAW: Sunderland take fiery Tyne-Wear derby
nbc_pl_10plstarsafcon25_251216.jpg
02:58
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
nbc_pl_generationxglee_251216.jpg
07:38
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
nbc_pl_generationxgsunwin_251216.jpg
08:25
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
01:26
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
01:24
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251216.jpg
01:29
Why it’s smart for Washington to sit Daniels
nbc_pl_2robbieswhuavl_251216.jpg
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
nbc_pl_2robbieslivbha_251216.jpg
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
tua.jpg
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcicry_251216.jpg
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
nbc_pl_2robbiesarswol_251216.jpg
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
nbc_dps_mikegolicsrinterview_251216.jpg
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?