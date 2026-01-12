Rams remain a ‘dangerous’ team

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Malcolm Stewart ‘gutted by how’ the 2026 Anaheim 1 crash occurred, sends well wishes to Justin Barcia
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Brooks Koepka returns to PGA Tour under stiff financial penalty just 5 weeks after leaving LIV
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Watson has been ‘fantastic’ for fantasy managers
Mannix: Porter Jr. generating trade interest
Celtics should still cover vs. IND if Brown is out
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Malcolm Stewart ‘gutted by how’ the 2026 Anaheim 1 crash occurred, sends well wishes to Justin Barcia
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Brooks Koepka returns to PGA Tour under stiff financial penalty just 5 weeks after leaving LIV
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Watson has been ‘fantastic’ for fantasy managers
Mannix: Porter Jr. generating trade interest
Celtics should still cover vs. IND if Brown is out
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Rams remain a ‘dangerous’ team
January 12, 2026 11:58 AM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers look at the stage of elimination odds for the Los Angeles Rams, examining why Sean McVay’s team is still one of the best in the NFL.
Related Videos
02:02
Bears ‘disrespected’ in NFC Champion futures
02:06
Rams vs. Bears will come down to who gets stops
09:07
Rams survive against Panthers in Wild Card Round
10:22
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
04:25
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
01:42
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?
05:19
Chargers’ injuries showed in physical loss to NE
13:46
Eagles must adapt philosophy to find success
03:29
Patriots’ physicality dictated game vs. Chargers
06:02
Could Bills have run more clock at the end?
14:58
Allen delivered at each moment in win over Jags
11:13
Simms: Hurts is holding back Eagles offense
07:12
Eagles ‘refused to accept’ offensive issues
11:53
49ers had ‘no business’ competing with the Eagles
02:00
Previewing Bills vs. Broncos in Divisional Round
58
49ers ‘keep fighting’ despite injuries
01:15
Maye and Henry break down ‘special’ Wild Card win
49
Highlights: Patriots’ defense dominates Chargers
57
Maye hits Henry for touchdown pass vs. Chargers
11:05
Speed Round: How can Wild Card losers rebound?
05:07
Allen looked like a ‘killer’ in Bills win vs. Jags
04:30
Williams showed ‘greatness’ in comeback vs. GB
03:34
Stafford carries Rams to win vs. scrappy Panthers
41
Oweh comes up with huge strip sack on Maye
01:10
Maye shreds defense with 37-yard scramble
01:03
Henley intercepts Maye’s tipped pass
02:37
MacDonald: ‘Process’ got Seahawks where they are
01:21
Purdy’s ‘mental toughness’ on display for 49ers
01:05
Garrett interviews for Titans head coach job
01:05
Latest on Harbaugh, LaFleur in coaching carousel
Latest Clips
01:38
Watson has been ‘fantastic’ for fantasy managers
04:03
Mannix: Porter Jr. generating trade interest
01:43
Celtics should still cover vs. IND if Brown is out
16:40
Where’s the best fit for Harbaugh?
05:04
Allen comes up clutch for Bills vs. Jaguars
01:53
HLs: Barnes’ 31 help Raptors earn OT win vs. PHI
01:54
Highlights: Timberwolves rally past Spurs
03:24
Highlights: Rutgers beats Northwestern in OT
01:46
How many elite teams in the Big Ten this season?
03:23
Highlights: Steinbach showcases skill vs. OSU
03:42
Energy is shifting for Sprinkle, Washington
03:45
Highlights: Washington defeats Ohio State
01:03
Close games headline NFL Wild Card Weekend
01:53
Buchanan saves Rutgers with last-second block
12:04
What riders said after SX Round 1 in Anaheim
04:06
Cambridge: OSU always looking to prove something
08:33
Highlights: Ohio State takes down Maryland
07:51
Krueger just misses aerials podium at Lake Placid
57
Lawrence discusses ‘disappointing’ loss to Bills
54
Allen breaks down late-game sequence vs. Jaguars
06:06
Kuhn finishes third in aerials at Lake Placid
09:12
Malinin, Naumov, Torgashev on Olympic team
06:09
Liu, Levito, Glenn on Olympic figure skating team
01:16
Who is the best bet for women’s Wooden Award?
06:25
U.S. Olympic figure skating ice dance team
04:07
Kam/O’Shea, Chan/Howe named to U.S. Olympic team
57
LaFleur: ‘A lot of bad things happened’ vs. Bears
40
Williams: Fans were a huge part of winning game
02:03
Report: Cubs sign Bregman to five-year contract
02:32
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue