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Matthew Berry’s Updated Way Too Early Positional Rankings for 2026

  
Published March 26, 2026 12:40 PM
Evans, Walker among notable free agency prop bets
March 12, 2026 03:35 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers break down notable free agency player prop bets, including Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III and 49ers WR Mike Evans.

Below are my way too early positional rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season. As always, a couple of caveats. First, while these rankings can be used for a variety of different formats, they are intended for 1 QB re-draft leagues with full PPR scoring. So, if your league uses a different scoring system or structure, you’ll need to make the necessary adjustments. Second, these rankings reflect how I value players if I was drafting today, March 26. A lot will obviously change between now and when most of you will have your drafts, so always check the publish date to see when the latest update occurred. I will adjust these positional rankings to include rookies once the NFL draft happens and we know the landing spots for those players, at which point I’ll also release my top 100 overall rankings. And finally, given that we’re still five months away from the NFL season, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the recovery timelines for players coming off major injuries. For now, I’m taking an optimistic approach and assuming Patrick Mahomes, Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers, and Tucker Kraft are all fully healthy and ready by Week 1, but their rankings will be adjusted if we get information that indicates otherwise.

As always, please let me know what you think of the rankings – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all platforms (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.

Let’s get to it:

Matthew Berry’s Way Too Early Positional Rankings

QB Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM
1 Josh Allen QB BUF
2 Lamar Jackson QB BAL
3 Drake Maye QB NE
4 Jayden Daniels QB WSH
5 Jalen Hurts QB PHI
6 Joe Burrow QB CIN
7 Caleb Williams QB CHI
8 Patrick Mahomes QB KC
9 Trevor Lawrence QB JAX
10 Brock Purdy QB SF
11 Dak Prescott QB DAL
12 Kyler Murray QB MIN
13 Jaxson Dart QB NYG
14 Bo Nix QB DEN
15 Justin Herbert QB LAC
16 Matthew Stafford QB LAR
17 Baker Mayfield QB TB
18 Daniel Jones QB IND
19 Malik Willis QB MIA
20 Jared Goff QB DET
21 Jordan Love QB GB
22 Tyler Shough QB NO
23 Jacoby Brissett QB ARI
24 C.J Stroud QB HOU
25 Sam Darnold QB SEA

RB Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM
1 Bijan Robinson RB ATL
2 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET
3 Jonathan Taylor RB IND
4 Christian McCaffrey RB SF
5 James Cook RB BUF
6 Ashton Jeanty RB LV
7 De’Von Achane RB MIA
8 Kenneth Walker III RB KC
9 Saquon Barkley RB PHI
10 Omarion Hampton RB LAC
11 Chase Brown RB CIN
12 Derrick Henry RB BAL
13 Josh Jacobs RB GB
14 Travis Etienne Jr. RB JAX
15 Kyren Williams RB LAR
16 Breece Hall RB NYJ
17 Javonte Williams RB DAL
18 Bucky Irving RB TB
19 Cam Skattebo RB NYG
20 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR
21 Quinshon Judkins RB CLE
22 D’Andre Swift RB CHI
23 David Montgomery RB HOU
24 TreVeyon Henderson RB NE
25 Bhayshul Tuten RB JAX
26 Tony Pollard RB TEN
27 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE
28 Jaylen Warren RB PIT
29 Rico Dowdle RB CAR
30 JK Dobbins RB DEN
31 Aaron Jones RB MIN
32 Kyle Monangai RB CHI
33 RJ Harvey RB DEN
34 Kenneth Gainwell RB TB
35 Rachaad White RB WSH
36 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WSH
37 Blake Corum RB LAR
38 James Conner RB ARI
39 Woody Marks RB HOU
40 Tyjae Spears RB TEN
41 Tyler Allgeier RB ARI
42 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB JAX
43 Zach Charbonnet RB SEA
44 Alvin Kamara RB NO
45 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG
46 Jordan Mason RB MIN
47 George Holani RB SEA
48 Isiah Pacheco RB DET
49 Jonathan Brooks RB CAR
50 Dylan Sampson RB CLE

WR Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM
1 Puka Nacua WR LAR
2 Ja’Marr Chase WR CIN
3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA
4 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET
5 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL
6 Justin Jefferson WR MIN
7 Drake London WR ATL
8 Rashee Rice WR KC
9 Nico Collins WR HOU
10 Malik Nabers WR NYG
11 George Pickens WR DAL
12 Chris Olave WR NO
13 Tee Higgins WR CIN
14 A.J. Brown WR PHI
15 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ
16 Zay Flowers WR BAL
17 Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR
18 Davante Adams WR LAR
19 Mike Evans WR SF
20 DeVonta Smith WR PHI
21 Jaylen Waddle WR DEN
22 Ladd McConkey WR LAC
23 Terry McLaurin WR WSH
24 Jameson Williams WR DET
25 Emeka Egbuka WR TB
26 Luther Burden III WR CHI
27 DJ Moore WR BUF
28 Rome Odunze WR CHI
29 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI
30 DK Metcalf WR PIT
31 Christian Watson WR GB
32 Courtland Sutton WR DEN
33 Michael Pittman Jr. WR PIT
34 Jakobi Meyers WR JAX
35 Parker Washington WR JAX
36 Chris Godwin WR TB
37 Michael Wilson WR ARI
38 Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAX
39 Alec Pierce WR IND
40 Ricky Pearsall WR SF
41 Wan’Dale Robinson WR TEN
42 Romeo Doubs WR NE
43 Jordan Addison WR MIN
44 Quentin Johnston WR LAC
45 Jayden Reed WR GB
46 Josh Downs WR IND
47 Calvin Ridley WR TEN
48 Xavier Worthy WR KC
49 Khalil Shakir WR BUF
50 Jalen Coker WR CAR

TE Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM
1 Trey McBride TE ARI
2 Brock Bowers TE LV
3 Colston Loveland TE CHI
4 Tyler Warren TE IND
5 Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE
6 Tucker Kraft TE GB
7 Kyle Pitts TE ATL
8 Sam LaPorta TE DET
9 Travis Kelce TE KC
10 Dallas Goedert TE PHI
11 Jake Ferguson TE DAL
12 Oronde Gadsden II TE LAC
13 Dalton Kincaid TE BUF
14 Juwan Johnson TE NO
15 Isaiah Likely TE NYG
16 George Kittle TE SF
17 Brenton Strange TE JAX
18 Mark Andrews TE BAL
19 Hunter Henry TE NE
20 T.J. Hockenson TE MIN
21 Chig Okonkwo TE WSH
22 Dalton Schultz TE HOU
23 AJ Barner TE SEA
24 Mason Taylor TE NYJ
25 Gunnar Helm TE TEN