Matthew Berry’s Updated Way Too Early Positional Rankings for 2026

Below are my way too early positional rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season. As always, a couple of caveats. First, while these rankings can be used for a variety of different formats, they are intended for 1 QB re-draft leagues with full PPR scoring. So, if your league uses a different scoring system or structure, you’ll need to make the necessary adjustments. Second, these rankings reflect how I value players if I was drafting today, March 26. A lot will obviously change between now and when most of you will have your drafts, so always check the publish date to see when the latest update occurred. I will adjust these positional rankings to include rookies once the NFL draft happens and we know the landing spots for those players, at which point I’ll also release my top 100 overall rankings. And finally, given that we’re still five months away from the NFL season, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the recovery timelines for players coming off major injuries. For now, I’m taking an optimistic approach and assuming Patrick Mahomes, Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers, and Tucker Kraft are all fully healthy and ready by Week 1, but their rankings will be adjusted if we get information that indicates otherwise.

As always, please let me know what you think of the rankings – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all platforms (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.

Let’s get to it:

Matthew Berry’s Way Too Early Positional Rankings

QB Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM 1 Josh Allen QB BUF 2 Lamar Jackson QB BAL 3 Drake Maye QB NE 4 Jayden Daniels QB WSH 5 Jalen Hurts QB PHI 6 Joe Burrow QB CIN 7 Caleb Williams QB CHI 8 Patrick Mahomes QB KC 9 Trevor Lawrence QB JAX 10 Brock Purdy QB SF 11 Dak Prescott QB DAL 12 Kyler Murray QB MIN 13 Jaxson Dart QB NYG 14 Bo Nix QB DEN 15 Justin Herbert QB LAC 16 Matthew Stafford QB LAR 17 Baker Mayfield QB TB 18 Daniel Jones QB IND 19 Malik Willis QB MIA 20 Jared Goff QB DET 21 Jordan Love QB GB 22 Tyler Shough QB NO 23 Jacoby Brissett QB ARI 24 C.J Stroud QB HOU 25 Sam Darnold QB SEA

RB Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM 1 Bijan Robinson RB ATL 2 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET 3 Jonathan Taylor RB IND 4 Christian McCaffrey RB SF 5 James Cook RB BUF 6 Ashton Jeanty RB LV 7 De’Von Achane RB MIA 8 Kenneth Walker III RB KC 9 Saquon Barkley RB PHI 10 Omarion Hampton RB LAC 11 Chase Brown RB CIN 12 Derrick Henry RB BAL 13 Josh Jacobs RB GB 14 Travis Etienne Jr. RB JAX 15 Kyren Williams RB LAR 16 Breece Hall RB NYJ 17 Javonte Williams RB DAL 18 Bucky Irving RB TB 19 Cam Skattebo RB NYG 20 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR 21 Quinshon Judkins RB CLE 22 D’Andre Swift RB CHI 23 David Montgomery RB HOU 24 TreVeyon Henderson RB NE 25 Bhayshul Tuten RB JAX 26 Tony Pollard RB TEN 27 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE 28 Jaylen Warren RB PIT 29 Rico Dowdle RB CAR 30 JK Dobbins RB DEN 31 Aaron Jones RB MIN 32 Kyle Monangai RB CHI 33 RJ Harvey RB DEN 34 Kenneth Gainwell RB TB 35 Rachaad White RB WSH 36 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WSH 37 Blake Corum RB LAR 38 James Conner RB ARI 39 Woody Marks RB HOU 40 Tyjae Spears RB TEN 41 Tyler Allgeier RB ARI 42 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB JAX 43 Zach Charbonnet RB SEA 44 Alvin Kamara RB NO 45 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG 46 Jordan Mason RB MIN 47 George Holani RB SEA 48 Isiah Pacheco RB DET 49 Jonathan Brooks RB CAR 50 Dylan Sampson RB CLE

WR Rankings

﻿RANK PLAYER POS TEAM 1 Puka Nacua WR LAR 2 Ja’Marr Chase WR CIN 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET 5 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL 6 Justin Jefferson WR MIN 7 Drake London WR ATL 8 Rashee Rice WR KC 9 Nico Collins WR HOU 10 Malik Nabers WR NYG 11 George Pickens WR DAL 12 Chris Olave WR NO 13 Tee Higgins WR CIN 14 A.J. Brown WR PHI 15 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ 16 Zay Flowers WR BAL 17 Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR 18 Davante Adams WR LAR 19 Mike Evans WR SF 20 DeVonta Smith WR PHI 21 Jaylen Waddle WR DEN 22 Ladd McConkey WR LAC 23 Terry McLaurin WR WSH 24 Jameson Williams WR DET 25 Emeka Egbuka WR TB 26 Luther Burden III WR CHI 27 DJ Moore WR BUF 28 Rome Odunze WR CHI 29 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI 30 DK Metcalf WR PIT 31 Christian Watson WR GB 32 Courtland Sutton WR DEN 33 Michael Pittman Jr. WR PIT 34 Jakobi Meyers WR JAX 35 Parker Washington WR JAX 36 Chris Godwin WR TB 37 Michael Wilson WR ARI 38 Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAX 39 Alec Pierce WR IND 40 Ricky Pearsall WR SF 41 Wan’Dale Robinson WR TEN 42 Romeo Doubs WR NE 43 Jordan Addison WR MIN 44 Quentin Johnston WR LAC 45 Jayden Reed WR GB 46 Josh Downs WR IND 47 Calvin Ridley WR TEN 48 Xavier Worthy WR KC 49 Khalil Shakir WR BUF 50 Jalen Coker WR CAR

TE Rankings