Matthew Berry’s Updated Way Too Early Positional Rankings for 2026

Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers break down notable free agency player prop bets, including Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III and 49ers WR Mike Evans.
Below are my way too early positional rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season. As always, a couple of caveats. First, while these rankings can be used for a variety of different formats, they are intended for 1 QB re-draft leagues with full PPR scoring. So, if your league uses a different scoring system or structure, you’ll need to make the necessary adjustments. Second, these rankings reflect how I value players if I was drafting today, March 26. A lot will obviously change between now and when most of you will have your drafts, so always check the publish date to see when the latest update occurred. I will adjust these positional rankings to include rookies once the NFL draft happens and we know the landing spots for those players, at which point I’ll also release my top 100 overall rankings. And finally, given that we’re still five months away from the NFL season, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the recovery timelines for players coming off major injuries. For now, I’m taking an optimistic approach and assuming Patrick Mahomes, Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers, and Tucker Kraft are all fully healthy and ready by Week 1, but their rankings will be adjusted if we get information that indicates otherwise.
As always, please let me know what you think of the rankings – what you agree with, what you don’t – on social media where I am @MatthewBerryTMR on all platforms (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads, Bluesky) except the Bleacher Nation Fantasy App where I am merely @MatthewBerry.
Let’s get to it:
Matthew Berry’s Way Too Early Positional Rankings
QB Rankings
RANK
PLAYER
POS
TEAM
1
Josh Allen
QB
BUF
2
Lamar Jackson
QB
BAL
3
Drake Maye
QB
NE
4
Jayden Daniels
QB
WSH
5
Jalen Hurts
QB
PHI
6
Joe Burrow
QB
CIN
7
Caleb Williams
QB
CHI
8
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KC
9
Trevor Lawrence
QB
JAX
10
Brock Purdy
QB
SF
11
Dak Prescott
QB
DAL
12
Kyler Murray
QB
MIN
13
Jaxson Dart
QB
NYG
14
Bo Nix
QB
DEN
15
Justin Herbert
QB
LAC
16
Matthew Stafford
QB
LAR
17
Baker Mayfield
QB
TB
18
Daniel Jones
QB
IND
19
Malik Willis
QB
MIA
20
Jared Goff
QB
DET
21
Jordan Love
QB
GB
22
Tyler Shough
QB
NO
23
Jacoby Brissett
QB
ARI
24
C.J Stroud
QB
HOU
25
Sam Darnold
QB
SEA
RB Rankings
RANK
PLAYER
POS
TEAM
1
Bijan Robinson
RB
ATL
2
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
DET
3
Jonathan Taylor
RB
IND
4
Christian McCaffrey
RB
SF
5
James Cook
RB
BUF
6
Ashton Jeanty
RB
LV
7
De’Von Achane
RB
MIA
8
Kenneth Walker III
RB
KC
9
Saquon Barkley
RB
PHI
10
Omarion Hampton
RB
LAC
11
Chase Brown
RB
CIN
12
Derrick Henry
RB
BAL
13
Josh Jacobs
RB
GB
14
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB
JAX
15
Kyren Williams
RB
LAR
16
Breece Hall
RB
NYJ
17
Javonte Williams
RB
DAL
18
Bucky Irving
RB
TB
19
Cam Skattebo
RB
NYG
20
Chuba Hubbard
RB
CAR
21
Quinshon Judkins
RB
CLE
22
D’Andre Swift
RB
CHI
23
David Montgomery
RB
HOU
24
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
NE
25
Bhayshul Tuten
RB
JAX
26
Tony Pollard
RB
TEN
27
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB
NE
28
Jaylen Warren
RB
PIT
29
Rico Dowdle
RB
CAR
30
JK Dobbins
RB
DEN
31
Aaron Jones
RB
MIN
32
Kyle Monangai
RB
CHI
33
RJ Harvey
RB
DEN
34
Kenneth Gainwell
RB
TB
35
Rachaad White
RB
WSH
36
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RB
WSH
37
Blake Corum
RB
LAR
38
James Conner
RB
ARI
39
Woody Marks
RB
HOU
40
Tyjae Spears
RB
TEN
41
Tyler Allgeier
RB
ARI
42
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RB
JAX
43
Zach Charbonnet
RB
SEA
44
Alvin Kamara
RB
NO
45
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB
NYG
46
Jordan Mason
RB
MIN
47
George Holani
RB
SEA
48
Isiah Pacheco
RB
DET
49
Jonathan Brooks
RB
CAR
50
Dylan Sampson
RB
CLE
WR Rankings
RANK
PLAYER
POS
TEAM
1
Puka Nacua
WR
LAR
2
Ja’Marr Chase
WR
CIN
3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
SEA
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
DET
5
CeeDee Lamb
WR
DAL
6
Justin Jefferson
WR
MIN
7
Drake London
WR
ATL
8
Rashee Rice
WR
KC
9
Nico Collins
WR
HOU
10
Malik Nabers
WR
NYG
11
George Pickens
WR
DAL
12
Chris Olave
WR
NO
13
Tee Higgins
WR
CIN
14
A.J. Brown
WR
PHI
15
Garrett Wilson
WR
NYJ
16
Zay Flowers
WR
BAL
17
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
CAR
18
Davante Adams
WR
LAR
19
Mike Evans
WR
SF
20
DeVonta Smith
WR
PHI
21
Jaylen Waddle
WR
DEN
22
Ladd McConkey
WR
LAC
23
Terry McLaurin
WR
WSH
24
Jameson Williams
WR
DET
25
Emeka Egbuka
WR
TB
26
Luther Burden III
WR
CHI
27
DJ Moore
WR
BUF
28
Rome Odunze
WR
CHI
29
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR
ARI
30
DK Metcalf
WR
PIT
31
Christian Watson
WR
GB
32
Courtland Sutton
WR
DEN
33
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR
PIT
34
Jakobi Meyers
WR
JAX
35
Parker Washington
WR
JAX
36
Chris Godwin
WR
TB
37
Michael Wilson
WR
ARI
38
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR
JAX
39
Alec Pierce
WR
IND
40
Ricky Pearsall
WR
SF
41
Wan’Dale Robinson
WR
TEN
42
Romeo Doubs
WR
NE
43
Jordan Addison
WR
MIN
44
Quentin Johnston
WR
LAC
45
Jayden Reed
WR
GB
46
Josh Downs
WR
IND
47
Calvin Ridley
WR
TEN
48
Xavier Worthy
WR
KC
49
Khalil Shakir
WR
BUF
50
Jalen Coker
WR
CAR
TE Rankings
RANK
PLAYER
POS
TEAM
1
Trey McBride
TE
ARI
2
Brock Bowers
TE
LV
3
Colston Loveland
TE
CHI
4
Tyler Warren
TE
IND
5
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE
CLE
6
Tucker Kraft
TE
GB
7
Kyle Pitts
TE
ATL
8
Sam LaPorta
TE
DET
9
Travis Kelce
TE
KC
10
Dallas Goedert
TE
PHI
11
Jake Ferguson
TE
DAL
12
Oronde Gadsden II
TE
LAC
13
Dalton Kincaid
TE
BUF
14
Juwan Johnson
TE
NO
15
Isaiah Likely
TE
NYG
16
George Kittle
TE
SF
17
Brenton Strange
TE
JAX
18
Mark Andrews
TE
BAL
19
Hunter Henry
TE
NE
20
T.J. Hockenson
TE
MIN
21
Chig Okonkwo
TE
WSH
22
Dalton Schultz
TE
HOU
23
AJ Barner
TE
SEA
24
Mason Taylor
TE
NYJ
25
Gunnar Helm
TE
TEN
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