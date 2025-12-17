 Skip navigation
Leon Draisaitl
Leon Draisaitl reaches 1,000 career points against Penguins, Skinner
Mikaylah Williams
No. 5 LSU routs Morgan State 91-33 in eighth win this season by 50 points or more
Cameron Boozer
Boozer scores 26 as No. 3 Duke overcomes Lipscomb for Scheyer’s 100th win

Jaxon Kohler and No. 9 Michigan State roll to a 92-69 win over Toledo

  
Published December 16, 2025 09:13 PM
Jaxon Kohler

Michigan State’s Jaxon Kohler, right, lays it in as Toledo’s Leroy Blyden Jr. defends during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Jaxon Kohler had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 9 Michigan State never trailed while rolling to a 92-69 victory over Toledo on Tuesday night.

Kohler’s double-double was his sixth of the season. Jeremy Fears Jr., who came in averaging a Division I-best 9.5 assists per game, had 15 points and eight assists.

Coen Carr and Kur Teng added 14 points apiece for Michigan State (10-1). Carson Cooper added eight points and nine rebounds as the Spartans recorded season highs in scoring and rebounding.

Sonny Wilson had 29 points, five assists and four steals to lead Toledo (5-6), which has lost three straight. Leroy Blyden Jr. had 10 points and Sean Craig scored eight.

The Spartans out-rebounded the Rockets 54-24. Michigan State’s 18 offensive rebounds led to 17 points. The Spartans also scored 36 points on the fast break, compared to Toledo’s 16.

Sloppy play by the Spartans, particularly in the second half, was the only thing that prevented an even more lopsided margin. Michigan State committed 15 turnovers, while Toledo had just four.

Kohler had 14 points and 10 rebounds by halftime as the Spartans led 58-28 at the break to set a season high in first-half points.

The Spartans are 7-3 all-time against the Rockets.

Up next

Toledo: Hosts Lourdes on Saturday.

Michigan State: Plays Oakland in Detroit on Saturday.