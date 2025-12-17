 Skip navigation
Top News

Nick Martinelli puts up 29 points for Northwestern in 86-70 win over Valparaiso

  
Published December 17, 2025 02:09 AM

EVANSTON, Ill. — Nick Martinelli scored 29 points and Arringten Page added 18 for Northwestern in an 86-70 win over Valparaiso on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats (7-4) opened the game with a 7-0 run. Valparaiso (6-5) closed the gap, down by nine, 39-30 heading into halftime. Northwestern had an 11-0 run, with eight points in that period from Martinelli. The senior has scored in double-digits in all but one game this season.

Another 10-0 run, capped off by a dunk from Page put the Wildcats up 61-37 — the largest lead of the game for Northwestern — with 12:23 left.

Northwestern shot 33 of 61 (54%) from the field and capitalized on turnovers, converting 15 Valpo errors into 24 points. Jaden Reid added 13 points for the Wildcats and Tre Singleton scored 10.

JT Pettigrew led the Beacons in scoring with 13 points. Brody Whittaker added 12 and Justus McNair put up 10.

Up next

The Wildcats will travel to Indianapolis to play Butler on Saturday.

Valparaiso will host Murray State on Sunday to open Missouri Valley Conference play.