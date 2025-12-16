 Skip navigation
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 16: Jayden Daniels shut down, surgery for Mahomes, Davante Adams update
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Jordon Smith.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 8: Jordon Smith
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: South Florida at Navy
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats

nbc_oht_iceicons_251216.jpg
Edwards embraces being a ground breaker
nbc_golf_roryclubs16x9v2_251216.jpg
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
nbc_csu_filmreview_251216.jpg
Broncos’ aggressive approach the difference vs. GB

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 16: Jayden Daniels shut down, surgery for Mahomes, Davante Adams update
SMX 2025 Rd 03 Las Vegas Jordon Smith.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 8: Jordon Smith
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: South Florida at Navy
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats

nbc_oht_iceicons_251216.jpg
Edwards embraces being a ground breaker
nbc_golf_roryclubs16x9v2_251216.jpg
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
nbc_csu_filmreview_251216.jpg
Broncos’ aggressive approach the difference vs. GB

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Steelers have easier road to win AFC North

December 16, 2025 04:03 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers break down the path to win the AFC North for both the Ravens and the Steelers, highlighting why the Pittsburgh has an easier road to the division title.

nbc_csu_filmreview_251216.jpg
11:45
Broncos’ aggressive approach the difference vs. GB
nbc_csu_tuafuture_251216.jpg
07:52
Is it time for Tua’s tenure in Miami to end?
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_251216.jpg
08:37
Warren not start-worthy for fantasy playoffs
nbc_ffhh_ww_te_251216.jpg
02:50
Why Schultz, Parkinson are must-grab waiver TEs
nbc_ffhh_ww_wr_251216.jpg
05:12
Target WRs Reed, Burden on Week 16 waivers
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251216.jpg
01:40
Early lines for Week 16: NO-NYJ, MIN-NYG, KC-TEN
nbc_ffhh_ww_rb_251216.jpg
16:31
Corum, Cards’ duo atop Week 16 RB waiver targets
nbc_ffhh_ww_qb_251216.jpg
12:12
Stroud facing good schedule for fantasy playoffs
nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
10:27
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
06:48
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
07:29
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?
nbc_pft_wasdanielsupdate_251216.jpg
01:39
Commanders shut down Daniels for rest of year
nbc_pft_nyjwilksfired_251216.jpg
02:36
Jets fire defensive coordinator Wilks
nbc_pft_nerebound_251216.jpg
10:20
How will Patriots rebound from loss to Bills?
nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_teammates_251216.jpg
04:23
Rodgers praises ‘castoffs’ in win vs. Dolphins
nbc_pft_kcreidonmahomes_251216.jpg
10:36
How can Mahomes and KC get back to Super Bowl?
nbc_pft_mahomesupdate_251216.jpg
04:39
Mahomes undergoes surgery to repair ACL
nbc_pft_pitmiareax_251216.jpg
05:19
Dolphins flounder in loss to Steelers
nbc_pft_tagovailoaconvo_251216.jpg
12:35
Analyzing Tua’s struggles in moments of adversity
nbc_pft_miafuture_251216.jpg
16:49
Dolphins must make some ‘tough decisions’
purdykittlesf.jpg
08:53
Purdy, Kittle thrive, Jeanty struggles in Week 15
nbc_ffhh_mahomes_251215.jpg
05:49
Mahomes tearing ACL in loss is ‘just brutal’
nbc_ffhh_amonrastbrown_251215.jpg
07:55
Adams gets hurt, St. Brown goes off in thriller
nbc_ffhh_treymcbride_251215.jpg
07:16
Brissett, Wilson, McBride play well for Cardinals
nbc_ffhh_treveyonhenderson_251215.jpg
05:52
Is Henderson a top running back in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_bonix_251215.jpg
02:21
Nix has ‘great game’ in comeback win over Packers
nbc_ffhh_trevorlawrence_251215.jpg
08:00
Lawrence carves up Jets in big fantasy performance
nbc_ffhh_dkbets_251215.jpg
02:34
Bet on Achane to have huge game against Steelers
nbc_csu_billspats_251215.jpg
11:57
How Bills ‘owned the second half’ vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_dknfcnorthodds_251215.jpg
01:42
Bears can ‘make some moves’ in NFC North race

nbc_oht_iceicons_251216.jpg
03:57
Edwards embraces being a ground breaker
nbc_golf_roryclubs16x9v2_251216.jpg
55
‘This or that’ with Rory: Club edition
nbc_pl_plrawsun_251216.jpg
07:07
PL RAW: Sunderland take fiery Tyne-Wear derby
nbc_pl_10plstarsafcon25_251216.jpg
02:58
10 Premier League stars on show at AFCON 2025
nbc_roto_jjacksonjr_251216.jpg
01:35
Jackson Jr.'s 31-point day vs. LAC shows ceiling
nbc_roto_jalensuggsv2_251216.jpg
01:23
How will Magic adapt with Suggs (hip) sidelined?
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_pl_generationxglee_251216.jpg
07:38
Leeds’ tactical changes leads to an uptick in form
nbc_pl_generationxgsunwin_251216.jpg
08:25
How Sunderland triumphed against Newcastle
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
01:26
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
01:24
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251216.jpg
01:29
Why it’s smart for Washington to sit Daniels
nbc_pl_2robbieswhuavl_251216.jpg
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
nbc_pl_2robbieslivbha_251216.jpg
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
tua.jpg
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcicry_251216.jpg
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
nbc_pl_2robbiesarswol_251216.jpg
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
nbc_dps_mikegolicsrinterview_251216.jpg
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
nbc_dps_jimharbaughinterview_251216.jpg
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
nbc_dps_joethomasinterview_251216.jpg
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
nbc_nba_nbatradetinder_251216.jpg
09:54
NBA Trade Tinder: Morant, Giannis, Kuminga
nbc_nba_cupfinalprv_251216.jpg
03:46
Who will be the ‘X-Factors’ in NBA Cup Final?
nbc_nba_pick6_251216.jpg
04:55
Castle ‘on his groove’ ahead of NBA Cup Final
nbc_nba_mavsjazzv2_251216.jpg
04:05
Flagg becomes first 18 year old to score 40+
nbc_nba_rocketsnuggets_251216.jpg
04:42
Rockets vs. Nuggets felt like a playoff matchup
nbc_nba_playerlongevityv2_251216.jpg
08:54
NBA players who don’t get enough longevity credit
nbc_nba_mannixpreview_251216.jpg
04:42
How players and coaches have ‘embraced’ NBA Cup
USATSI_27816625_copy.jpg
01:51
Lions match up ‘phenomenally’ against Steelers D
nbc_bte_chiefstitans_251216.jpg
01:45
Titans a smart play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
nbc_bte_coachofyear_251216.jpg
01:49
Daigneault, Bickerstaff lead NBA COTY odds