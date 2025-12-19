Skip navigation
NBC Sports Press Box
'Disappointing' if Knicks fail to make Finals
December 18, 2025 07:28 PM
Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi discuss the aftermath of the New York Knicks winning the NBA Cup and why they need to capitalize on this year's window of opportunity.
12:38
How is it being a No. 1 player in the country?
12:05
Do the Clippers have a culture problem?
01:47
Morant seen on crutches prior to game vs. MIN
02:06
Young trending towards playing this weekend
01:35
Edwards’ return from injury remains in question
09:49
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
09:51
NBA All-Star roster build: Eastern Conference
04:48
George becoming ‘explosive’ scorer for Jazz
09:57
NBA All-Star roster build: Western Conference
02:33
Knicks favored in East as Magic, Pistons emerge
01:56
Highlights: Jackson powers Memphis over Minnesota
02:11
HLs: Giddey notches triple-double against Cavs
09:34
Brunson, SGA, Doncic among NBA All-Star ‘locks’
01:27
Anunoby ‘really impactful’ despite playing less
01:36
LaVine (ankle) to miss at least three weeks
01:23
Kerr confirms GSW starters for foreseeable future
05:01
Cavs ‘cannot afford’ Mitchell to have an off night
09:56
Presence of rookies highlight Top 25 under 25
01:55
HLs: Brunson earns NBA Cup MVP in final round win
01:35
Jackson Jr.'s 31-point day vs. LAC shows ceiling
01:23
How will Magic adapt with Suggs (hip) sidelined?
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
09:54
NBA Trade Tinder: Morant, Giannis, Kuminga
03:46
Who will be the ‘X-Factors’ in NBA Cup Final?
04:55
Castle ‘on his groove’ ahead of NBA Cup Final
04:05
Flagg becomes first 18 year old to score 40+
04:42
Rockets vs. Nuggets felt like a playoff matchup
08:54
NBA players who don’t get enough longevity credit
04:42
How players and coaches have ‘embraced’ NBA Cup
01:49
Daigneault, Bickerstaff lead NBA COTY odds
Latest Clips
10:53
Rozo’s ‘positive spirit’ for earns PGA Tour card
03:04
How LIV’s 72-hole expansion affects WGR points
08:29
What it takes to be Notre Dame’s Leprechaun
07:04
Price’s centered mindset forged through family
01:24
How Rice’s injury shakes up KC offense in fantasy
01:26
London a fantasy must-start if good to go vs. ARI
01:13
How will Harvey perform against elite JAC defense?
06:41
Expect Jeanty to continue struggles vs. Texans
02:47
Highlights: Moore was a ‘special weapon’ in 2025
04:59
What’s wrong with Burrow and Bengals’ offense?
03:25
Tua was ‘the weak link’ in Miami’s offense
17:41
Irwin: Chiefs must start retooling around Mahomes
02:45
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
05:49
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack
01:58
Stafford faces tough SEA defense on short week
07:01
QB change hurts Waddle in fantasy for Week 16
12:01
Aston Villa can keep momentum going v. Man United
09:27
PL title race heats up during festive fixtures
09:40
Can Everton make most of Arsenal’s injury woes?
12:31
Williams showing full capabilities in recent weeks
11:44
LIV have ‘too many good players’ to not win v. TOT
10:32
Barkley has tasty fantasy matchup vs. Commanders
01:53
Under is the ‘best play’ in Georgia Tech vs. BYU
02:06
Jaguars offer moneyline value vs. Broncos
02:06
Point total looks high in Chargers vs. Cowboys
01:47
Iowa’s defense enough to cover (5.5) against Vandy
01:46
Irvin gives 2025 Cowboys a failing grade
02:02
NFL Week 16 Preview: Raiders vs. Texans
02:02
NFL Week 16 Preview: Steelers vs. Lions
02:58
NFL Week 16 Preview: Jaguars vs. Broncos
