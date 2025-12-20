Buffalo Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins breaks left leg against Flyers. Expected to miss 6-8 weeks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said defenseman Conor Timmins is expected to miss between six to eight weeks after breaking his left leg in the third period of a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night .

Timmins was hurt with 5:20 left in regulation in what appeared to be a non-contact injury while several players battled for a puck along the boards in the neutral zone. A replay showed Timmins’ left skate may have caught a rut in leading to his left leg bending awkwardly.

The 27-year-old has seven season of NHL experience and in his first year in Buffalo after signing a two-year contract in free agency last summer. Timmins has six assists in 32 games, with the injury expected to sideline him through the NHL’s Olympic break in February.

Ruff did not have an immediate update center Tyler Kozak, who left the game with upper body injury in the second period.