Buffalo Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins breaks left leg against Flyers. Expected to miss 6-8 weeks

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Oklahoman
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule and how to watch for December 19 bowl games
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Ken Roczen celebrates.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 8: Ken Roczen
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

Top Clips

oly_sbmhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251219.jpg
Yamada victorious in men’s halfpipe at Copper
oly_sbwhp_choiwin_251219.jpg
Choi wins snowboard halfpipe at Copper; Kim 3rd
coltsriversoffensefantasy.jpg
Colts’ limitations loom ahead of matchup vs. 49ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Oklahoman
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule and how to watch for December 19 bowl games
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Ken Roczen celebrates.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 8: Ken Roczen
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

Top Clips

oly_sbmhp_fisworldcup_eventhighlight_251219.jpg
Yamada victorious in men’s halfpipe at Copper
oly_sbwhp_choiwin_251219.jpg
Choi wins snowboard halfpipe at Copper; Kim 3rd
coltsriversoffensefantasy.jpg
Colts’ limitations loom ahead of matchup vs. 49ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins breaks left leg against Flyers. Expected to miss 6-8 weeks

Published December 19, 2025 09:34 PM
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Seattle Kraken

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Conor Timmins (21) passes the puck during the second period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images

Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said defenseman Conor Timmins is expected to miss between six to eight weeks after breaking his left leg in the third period of a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night .

Timmins was hurt with 5:20 left in regulation in what appeared to be a non-contact injury while several players battled for a puck along the boards in the neutral zone. A replay showed Timmins’ left skate may have caught a rut in leading to his left leg bending awkwardly.

The 27-year-old has seven season of NHL experience and in his first year in Buffalo after signing a two-year contract in free agency last summer. Timmins has six assists in 32 games, with the injury expected to sideline him through the NHL’s Olympic break in February.

Ruff did not have an immediate update center Tyler Kozak, who left the game with upper body injury in the second period.