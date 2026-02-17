 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Argus Leader
Northern Iowa football player Parker Sutherland dies after collapsing during workout
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
Braves give veteran Dominic Smith non-roster invite to major league camp
NCAA Football: Yale at Connecticut
Yale coach Tony Reno resigns immediately for health reasons after 14 seasons

Top Clips

nbc_nba_capornocap_260217.jpg
Where could LeBron land if he leaves Lakers?
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_260217.jpg
McLaurin a ‘somewhat viable’ bounce back candidate
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_260217.jpg
Should Steelers bring Rodgers back next season?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Argus Leader
Northern Iowa football player Parker Sutherland dies after collapsing during workout
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
Braves give veteran Dominic Smith non-roster invite to major league camp
NCAA Football: Yale at Connecticut
Yale coach Tony Reno resigns immediately for health reasons after 14 seasons

Top Clips

nbc_nba_capornocap_260217.jpg
Where could LeBron land if he leaves Lakers?
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_260217.jpg
McLaurin a ‘somewhat viable’ bounce back candidate
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_260217.jpg
Should Steelers bring Rodgers back next season?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Jeff Skinner clears waivers after Sharks waive veteran forward

  
Published February 17, 2026 06:54 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Veteran forward Jeff Skinner cleared waivers Tuesday after the San Jose Sharks waived him the day before.

The Sharks said it was a mutual decision to part ways.

“We want to thank Jeff for his contributions to the organization, and wish him all the best,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said in a statement.

The 33-year-old, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract with San Jose, had six goals and seven assists in 32 games.

Skinner has scored at least 30 goals six times and won the Calder Trophy in 2011 as the NHL’s top rookie while playing for the Carolina Hurricanes.

He played in the postseason last season for the first time in his career, suiting up for the Edmonton Oilers.