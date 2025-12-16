Skip navigation
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Patriots vs. Ravens FNIA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
How to watch Butler vs. UConn: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
December 16, 2025 01:53 PM
Mike Golic Sr. joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Dolphins' quarterback situation, the Steelers' playoff outlook, the 2026 NFL Draft, NFL playing surfaces, and more.
Related Videos
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
13:28
Week 15 recap: KC eliminated, Rivers returns
17:58
Wright: Chiefs ‘deserve’ to miss playoffs
06:35
ATL showed ‘what they could be’ in win vs. TB
06:22
Indiana’s Mendoza ‘best story of the year’ in CFB
13:28
LeBron ‘knows’ when to be a team player for Lakers
17:30
‘Legit’ Jaguars not being talked about enough
11:07
Michigan must move ‘fast’ to find new head coach
07:56
Michigan’s situation with Moore ‘evolved rapidly’
10:33
Gronkowski is excited to host LA Bowl
15:37
What’s next for Michigan after Moore firing?
10:46
Finebaum on ND’s CFP snub, Kiffin’s move to LSU
12:29
Foxworth: Packers, Rams are ‘Super Bowl caliber’
14:42
Colts bringing in Rivers at QB seems desperate
18:02
Miller did not expect Lakers to be ‘this good’
11:48
Eagles in ‘survival mode’ after loss to Chargers
16:46
Simms’ Week 14 takeaways: Chiefs, Allen, Tomlin
08:06
Notre Dame’s CFP snub ‘doesn’t pass the eye test’
09:16
Notre Dame not playing in bowl game ‘bad for CFB’
13:35
Notre Dame ‘frustrated’ by CFP selection process
14:56
Tucker ‘scared to death’ to sign Pickens long-term
15:27
Windhorst breaks down Giannis to Knicks rumors
16:32
Warner on Maye, Williams’ development, play style
08:52
Giannis trade talk heating up after latest reports
15:48
Did Saban advise Kiffin to leave Ole Miss?
14:42
Whitworth: DAL-DET ‘feels like playoff football’
19:40
NCAA needs to ‘fix’ coaches leaving during season
11:37
McCourty on Kiffin, Patriots-Giants, AFC playoffs
Latest Clips
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
01:26
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
01:24
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable
01:29
Why it’s smart for Washington to sit Daniels
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
09:54
NBA Trade Tinder: Morant, Giannis, Kuminga
03:46
Who will be the ‘X-Factors’ in NBA Cup Final?
04:55
Castle ‘on his groove’ ahead of NBA Cup Final
04:05
Flagg becomes first 18 year old to score 40+
04:42
Rockets vs. Nuggets felt like a playoff matchup
08:54
NBA players who don’t get enough longevity credit
04:42
How players and coaches have ‘embraced’ NBA Cup
08:37
Warren not start-worthy for fantasy playoffs
02:50
Why Schultz, Parkinson are must-grab waiver TEs
05:12
Target WRs Reed, Burden on Week 16 waivers
01:40
Early lines for Week 16: NO-NYJ, MIN-NYG, KC-TEN
16:31
Corum, Cards’ duo atop Week 16 RB waiver targets
12:12
Stroud facing good schedule for fantasy playoffs
01:51
Lions match up ‘phenomenally’ against Steelers D
01:45
Titans a smart play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
01:49
Daigneault, Bickerstaff lead NBA COTY odds
10:27
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
06:48
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
07:29
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?
01:39
Commanders shut down Daniels for rest of year
02:36
Jets fire defensive coordinator Wilks
