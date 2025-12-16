 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Herald-Times
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Ravens FNIA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
How to watch Butler vs. UConn: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Herald-Times
Old Dominion vs. USF – StaffDNA Cure Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Patriots vs. Ravens FNIA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
How to watch Butler vs. UConn: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?

December 16, 2025 01:53 PM
Mike Golic Sr. joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Dolphins' quarterback situation, the Steelers' playoff outlook, the 2026 NFL Draft, NFL playing surfaces, and more.

Related Videos

tua.jpg
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
nbc_dps_jimharbaughinterview_251216.jpg
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
nbc_dps_joethomasinterview_251216.jpg
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
nbc_dps_nflweek15recap_251215.jpg
13:28
Week 15 recap: KC eliminated, Rivers returns
nbc_dps_nickwright_241215.jpg
17:58
Wright: Chiefs ‘deserve’ to miss playoffs
nbc_dps_falconsbuccaneersrecap_251212.jpg
06:35
ATL showed ‘what they could be’ in win vs. TB
nbc_dps_heismanandcfb_251212.jpg
06:22
Indiana’s Mendoza ‘best story of the year’ in CFB
nbc_dps_shaqinterview_251212.jpg
13:28
LeBron ‘knows’ when to be a team player for Lakers
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251212.jpg
17:30
‘Legit’ Jaguars not being talked about enough
nbc_dps_dponsherronemoore_251211.jpg
11:07
Michigan must move ‘fast’ to find new head coach
nbc_dps_tonygarciainterview_251211.jpg
07:56
Michigan’s situation with Moore ‘evolved rapidly’
nbc_dps_robgronkowskiinterview_251211.jpg
10:33
Gronkowski is excited to host LA Bowl
SherroneMooreDPS12-11Wetzel.jpg
15:37
What’s next for Michigan after Moore firing?
nbc_dps_paulfinebaum_251210.jpg
10:46
Finebaum on ND’s CFP snub, Kiffin’s move to LSU
nbc_dps_dominiquefoxworth_251210.jpg
12:29
Foxworth: Packers, Rams are ‘Super Bowl caliber’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_251209.jpg
14:42
Colts bringing in Rivers at QB seems desperate
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251209.jpg
18:02
Miller did not expect Lakers to be ‘this good’
nbc_dps_salpaolantoniointerview_251209.jpg
11:48
Eagles in ‘survival mode’ after loss to Chargers
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_251208.jpg
16:46
Simms’ Week 14 takeaways: Chiefs, Allen, Tomlin
nbc_dps_dponnotredame_251208.jpg
08:06
Notre Dame’s CFP snub ‘doesn’t pass the eye test’
nbc_dps_rickneuheisel_251208.jpg
09:16
Notre Dame not playing in bowl game ‘bad for CFB’
nbc_dps_petebevacqua_251208.jpg
13:35
Notre Dame ‘frustrated’ by CFP selection process
pickensdpsvideo.jpg
14:56
Tucker ‘scared to death’ to sign Pickens long-term
GiannisDPS12-4.jpg
15:27
Windhorst breaks down Giannis to Knicks rumors
nbc_dps_kurtwarner_251204.jpg
16:32
Warner on Maye, Williams’ development, play style
nbc_dps_giannistradetalks_251204.jpg
08:52
Giannis trade talk heating up after latest reports
kiffin_saban.jpg
15:48
Did Saban advise Kiffin to leave Ole Miss?
nbc_dps_whitworthnfl_251203.jpg
14:42
Whitworth: DAL-DET ‘feels like playoff football’
nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_251202.jpg
19:40
NCAA needs to ‘fix’ coaches leaving during season
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_251202.jpg
11:37
McCourty on Kiffin, Patriots-Giants, AFC playoffs

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251216.jpg
01:22
Flagg ‘emerging as a star’ after posting 42 points
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
01:26
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
01:24
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251216.jpg
01:29
Why it’s smart for Washington to sit Daniels
nbc_pl_2robbieswhuavl_251216.jpg
05:05
‘The Morgan Rogers Show’ leads Villa to contention
nbc_pl_2robbieslivbha_251216.jpg
15:47
Ekitike ‘is Liverpool’s savior’ this season
nbc_pl_2robbiesmcicry_251216.jpg
07:39
Foden has Man City ‘looming’ over title race
nbc_pl_2robbiesarswol_251216.jpg
09:34
‘Creativity is a concern’ for Arsenal this season
nbc_nba_nbatradetinder_251216.jpg
09:54
NBA Trade Tinder: Morant, Giannis, Kuminga
nbc_nba_cupfinalprv_251216.jpg
03:46
Who will be the ‘X-Factors’ in NBA Cup Final?
nbc_nba_pick6_251216.jpg
04:55
Castle ‘on his groove’ ahead of NBA Cup Final
nbc_nba_mavsjazzv2_251216.jpg
04:05
Flagg becomes first 18 year old to score 40+
nbc_nba_rocketsnuggets_251216.jpg
04:42
Rockets vs. Nuggets felt like a playoff matchup
nbc_nba_playerlongevityv2_251216.jpg
08:54
NBA players who don’t get enough longevity credit
nbc_nba_mannixpreview_251216.jpg
04:42
How players and coaches have ‘embraced’ NBA Cup
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_251216.jpg
08:37
Warren not start-worthy for fantasy playoffs
nbc_ffhh_ww_te_251216.jpg
02:50
Why Schultz, Parkinson are must-grab waiver TEs
nbc_ffhh_ww_wr_251216.jpg
05:12
Target WRs Reed, Burden on Week 16 waivers
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251216.jpg
01:40
Early lines for Week 16: NO-NYJ, MIN-NYG, KC-TEN
nbc_ffhh_ww_rb_251216.jpg
16:31
Corum, Cards’ duo atop Week 16 RB waiver targets
nbc_ffhh_ww_qb_251216.jpg
12:12
Stroud facing good schedule for fantasy playoffs
USATSI_27816625_copy.jpg
01:51
Lions match up ‘phenomenally’ against Steelers D
nbc_bte_chiefstitans_251216.jpg
01:45
Titans a smart play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
nbc_bte_coachofyear_251216.jpg
01:49
Daigneault, Bickerstaff lead NBA COTY odds
nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
10:27
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
06:48
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
07:29
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?
nbc_pft_wasdanielsupdate_251216.jpg
01:39
Commanders shut down Daniels for rest of year
nbc_pft_nyjwilksfired_251216.jpg
02:36
Jets fire defensive coordinator Wilks