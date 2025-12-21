 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_path_251207.jpg
2025-26 College Football Playoff full bracket and scores, schedule, matchups
NCAA Football: SEC Championship-Georgia vs Alabama
College Football Playoffs first round: Previews, how to watch, head-to-head records
NCAA Basketball: Never Forget Tribute Classic-Houston at Arkansas
Emanuel Sharp scores 22 points to lead No. 8 Houston over No. 14 Arkansas 94-85

Top Clips

pl_update_leeds.jpg
PL Update: Leeds top Palace; Arsenal, City roll on
nbc_cbb_paintersmithnpost_251220.jpg
Smith feels Painter’s trust in big games
PNC_HL_r1_raw.jpg
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_path_251207.jpg
2025-26 College Football Playoff full bracket and scores, schedule, matchups
NCAA Football: SEC Championship-Georgia vs Alabama
College Football Playoffs first round: Previews, how to watch, head-to-head records
NCAA Basketball: Never Forget Tribute Classic-Houston at Arkansas
Emanuel Sharp scores 22 points to lead No. 8 Houston over No. 14 Arkansas 94-85

Top Clips

pl_update_leeds.jpg
PL Update: Leeds top Palace; Arsenal, City roll on
nbc_cbb_paintersmithnpost_251220.jpg
Smith feels Painter’s trust in big games
PNC_HL_r1_raw.jpg
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Kaufman-Renn scores 18, Smith has 14 assists as No. 6 Purdue routs No. 21 Auburn 88-60

  
Published December 20, 2025 09:08 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Trey Kaufman-Renn had 18 points and six rebounds, and Braden Smith added 11 points and a season-high 14 assists to help No. 6 Purdue blow out No. 21 Auburn 88-60 on Saturday.

C.J. Cox scored 14 points, making four 3-pointers, as the Boilermakers (11-1) won their third straight game since getting routed at home by then-No. 10 Iowa State two weeks ago. Purdue improved to 3-1 in the annual Indy Classic by shooting 55.9% from the field.

Kevin Overton had 22 points and Keyshawn Hall added 14 to lead Auburn (8-4), which has dropped three of four. The Tigers and Oakland are the only Division I teams to play four top-10 opponents this season, but Auburn is 0-4 in those matchups — losing each of the last three by at least 28 points.

The Tigers also had a couple of injury scares. Tahaad Pettiford limped off the court after appearing to roll his right ankle with 11:10 remaining. KeShawn Murphy exited with 5:23 left after appearing to hurt his right ankle. Neither returned.

But the game was over long before that as Auburn shot just 36.2% from the field and finished with its lowest point total this season.

Purdue broke it open with a 9-2 spurt late in the first half, which extended a six-point lead to 37-24. The Boilermakers led 46-32 at halftime, then opened the second half on a 9-3 surge to make it 55-35.

Auburn cut the deficit to 64-48 with 10:33 to go but couldn’t get any closer the rest of the way.

Up next

Auburn hosts Queens University on Dec. 29.

Purdue welcomes Kent State to Mackey Arena on Dec. 29.