Kaufman-Renn scores 18, Smith has 14 assists as No. 6 Purdue routs No. 21 Auburn 88-60

INDIANAPOLIS — Trey Kaufman-Renn had 18 points and six rebounds, and Braden Smith added 11 points and a season-high 14 assists to help No. 6 Purdue blow out No. 21 Auburn 88-60 on Saturday.

C.J. Cox scored 14 points, making four 3-pointers, as the Boilermakers (11-1) won their third straight game since getting routed at home by then-No. 10 Iowa State two weeks ago. Purdue improved to 3-1 in the annual Indy Classic by shooting 55.9% from the field.

Kevin Overton had 22 points and Keyshawn Hall added 14 to lead Auburn (8-4), which has dropped three of four. The Tigers and Oakland are the only Division I teams to play four top-10 opponents this season, but Auburn is 0-4 in those matchups — losing each of the last three by at least 28 points.

The Tigers also had a couple of injury scares. Tahaad Pettiford limped off the court after appearing to roll his right ankle with 11:10 remaining. KeShawn Murphy exited with 5:23 left after appearing to hurt his right ankle. Neither returned.

But the game was over long before that as Auburn shot just 36.2% from the field and finished with its lowest point total this season.

Purdue broke it open with a 9-2 spurt late in the first half, which extended a six-point lead to 37-24. The Boilermakers led 46-32 at halftime, then opened the second half on a 9-3 surge to make it 55-35.

Auburn cut the deficit to 64-48 with 10:33 to go but couldn’t get any closer the rest of the way.

Up next

Auburn hosts Queens University on Dec. 29.

Purdue welcomes Kent State to Mackey Arena on Dec. 29.