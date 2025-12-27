What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV, kickoff times for December 27

Saturday will bring the grandaddy of the 2025 College Football Bowl Season as eight games featuring five ranked teams will run from 11 a.m. until well past midnight on Dec. 27.

The GoBowling Military Bowl will kick off of the action at 11 a.m. ET with Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina. The rest of the lineup:



Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl : Penn State vs. Clemson

: Penn State vs. Clemson Wasabi Fenway Bowl : UConn vs. Army

: UConn vs. Army Pop-Tarts Bowl : Georgia Tech vs. BYU

: Georgia Tech vs. BYU Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl : Miami of Ohio vs. Fresno State

: Miami of Ohio vs. Fresno State Isleta New Mexico Bowl : North Texas vs. San Diego State

: North Texas vs. San Diego State TaxSlayer Gator Bowl : Virginia vs. Missouri

: Virginia vs. Missouri Kinder’s Texas Bowl: LSU vs. Houston

More information below on each bowl game, including kickoff times and how to watch. Click here for the full schedule and scores of bowl games, including the CFP first round, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the national championship game.

What College Football Bowl Games Are On Today?

(All times are ET)

Go Bowling Military Bowl

Matchup: Pittsburgh (8-4) vs. East Carolina (8-4)

TV: ESPN

Kickoff: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

Pittsburgh outlook: The Panthers closed their 2025 regular season with six victories in eight games. This will be Pittsburgh’s second appearance in the Military Bowl; a 44-28 loss to Navy in 2015 was the first bowl game for Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi.

East Carolina outlook: The Pirates won five of their final six games in the 2025 regular season by outscoring opponents 231-151 while averaging 38.5 points and 492.7 yards of total offense. It’s the second consecutive bowl appearance under head coach Blake Harrell.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Penn State (6-6) vs. Clemson (7-5)

TV: ABC

Kickoff: Noon ET

Location: Yankee Stadium in New York

Penn State outlook: After the midseason firing of James Franklin, the Nittany Lions finished 3-3 under interim head coach Terry Smith after being ranked second nationally in the preseason. Penn State will be making its 57th appearance in a bowl game and the second in the Pinstripe Bowl, notching a 31-30 overtime win over Boston College in 2014.

Clemson outlook: The Tigers overcame a 1-3 start for seven wins, making the first such turnaround in program history. Clemson will be playing in its 52nd bowl game and its 22nd under head coach Dabo Swinney, who won national championships in 2016 and ’18. This is the first Pinstripe Bowl for the Tigers, who are playing in their 21st consecutive bowl game since 2005.

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Matchup: UConn (9-3) vs. Army (6-6)

TV: ESPN

Kickoff: 2:15 p.m. ET

Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

UConn outlook: The Huskes will be playing in the Fenway Bowl for the second consecutive year after beating North Carolina 27-14 in Boston last season. Having lost Jim Mora to Colorado State, Connecticut will have an interim head coach in Gordon Sammis, who will leave to become TCU’s offensive coordinator after the game. UConn’s new head coach will be Jason Candle, who will take over next season after 10 seasons at Toledo.

Army outlook: The Black Knights will be appearing in their 12th bowl game (but first within driving distance of West Point, New York) and are 5-1 under head coach Jeff Monken in the postseason. Army, which beat Louisiana Tech 27-6 in last year’s Independence Bowl, lost two of its final three games — both one-point defeats to Tulsa (26-25) and Navy (17-16).

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Matchup: No. 24 Georgia Tech (9-3) vs. No. 12 BYU (11-2)

TV: ABC

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Georgia Tech outlook: The Yellow Jackets will be playing in the Pop-Tarts Bowl for the third time, most recently beating Syracuse 51-14 in 2004 and also defeating West Virginia 35-30 in 1997 (with current head coach Brent Key on the offensive line). Georgia Tech ranks 12th nationally with a 466.3-yard average in total offense.

BYU outlook: The Cougars will be appearing in their first Pop-Tarts Bowl after averaging 397.5 total yards of offense and scoring on 92% of its trips inside the red zone. BYU, which is in its 10th season under coach Kalani Sitake, came up just short of a CFB Playoff bid after falling 34-7 to No. 4 Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship game.

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Matchup: Miami of Ohio (7-6) vs. Fresno State (8-4)

TV: CW

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Casino Del Sol Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

Miami (Ohio) outlook: The Redhawks will make their 17th bowl appearance after rebounding from an 0-3 start to finish second in the Mid-American Conference. In its 12th season under coach Chuck Martin, Miami returns to the Arizona Bowl after beating Colorado State 43-17 last year.

Fresno State outlook: The Bulldogs are making their fifth consecutive bowl appearance after holding opponents to 293.5 yards per game, the fewest allowed in a season in more than 30 years. Matt Entz is trying to become the second first-year head coach at Fresno State to win his bowl debut (following Jeff Tedford in 2017).

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

Matchup: No. 23 North Texas (11-2) vs. San Diego State (9-3)

TV: ESPN

Kickoff: 5:45 p.m. ET

Location: University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

North Texas outlook: The Mean Green will make their second consecutive bowl appearance under head coach Eric Morris after falling 34-21 to No. 20 Tulane in the American Championship Game. North Texas, which has quality wins this year over bowl-bound Army, Navy and UTSA, was ranked in the top 25 for the final four weeks of the regular season.

San Diego State outlook: The Aztecs, who finished in a four-way tie atop the Mountain West but missed the championship game because of computer rankings, improved by six wins this season — their biggest turnaround since 1961. In its second season under head coach Sean Lewis, San Diego State will play in its 21st bowl game but first since 2022.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Matchup: No. 20 Virginia (10-3) vs. No. 25 Missouri (8-4)

TV: ABC

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

Virginia outlook: The Cavaliers, who squandered a chance to make the College Football Playoff with a 27-20 overtime loss to Duke in the ACC Championship, still can make this a special season by earning a school-record 11th victory. Under head coach Tony Elliott, Virginia won 10 games for the first time since 1989 (its first time reaching double digits in victories).

Missouri outlook: The Tigers, who are playing in their fifth consecutive bowl game and 38th overall, are seeking a school-record third consecutive season with at least nine wins. Under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri also is trying to finish the season with a national ranking for the third consecutive year, which would be another program first.

Kinder’s Texas Bowl

Matchup: LSU (7-5) vs. Houston (9-3)

TV: ESPN

Kickoff: 9:15 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

LSU outlook: The Tigers will be making their 57th bowl appearance and their second consecutive (and fourth overall) in the Texas Bowl, which they won 44-31 over Baylor last year. LSU is 2-2 since interim head coach Frank Wilson took over for Brian Kelly (who will be replaced next year by Lane Kiffin).

Houston outlook: The Cougars will have a de-facto home game for their second Texas Bowl appearance and first since 2007 (which ). Under head coach Willie Fritz, Houston enjoyed its best season since 2021 and was the only FBS team to go unbeaten (6-0) on the road this year — its third 6-0 road record in program history.

When is the College Football Playoff?

The first round was held Dec. 19-21 with Alabama (8) beating Oklahoma (9) 34-24; Miami (10) defeating Texas A&M (7) 10-3; Ole Miss (6) beating Tulane (11) 41-10; and Oregon (5) defeating James Madison (12) 51-34.

The quarterfinals will take place Dec. 31-Jan. 1 with Indiana (1) vs. Alabama, Ohio State (2) vs. Miami, Georgia (3) vs. Ole Miss and Texas Tech (4) vs. Oregon. The semifinals will be held Jan. 8-9.

Click here for a rundown on the College Football Playoff, which began Dec. 19-20 with the first round.

When is the National Championship game?

The title will be decided at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

