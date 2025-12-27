 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17 of 2025 season
Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Syndication: The Record
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 17: Updates on George Kittle, Harold Fannin, Kyle Pitts

Top Clips

raw_nbc_nba_brookhardenkawhi_251226.jpg
HLs: Lopez sinks career-high nine 3-pointers
nbc_nba_keyontelauri_251226_raw.jpg
HLs: George, Markkanen combine for 61 vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_morantjackson_251226_raw.jpg
HLs: Jackson Jr., Morant power Grizzlies to win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What NFL games are on today: Week 17 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

  
Published December 27, 2025 05:00 AM

Week 17 of the NFL continues today with two back-to-back games on the Saturday slate. First at 4:30 PM ET, the Houston Texans take on the LA Chargers. Then, at 8:20 PM, the Baltimore Ravens go head-to-head with the Green Bay Packers in a Peacock Holiday Exclusive. Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM with Football Night In America. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s games, and find out how to sign up for Peacock.

Click here to subscribe to Peacock and follow all the NFL action all season long!

RELATED: PFT’s Week 17 2025 NFL power rankings: Seahawks reign supreme

NFL: New York Giants at New England Patriots
Fantasy Football Week 17 Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
Eric Samulski breaks down his fantasy football defense rankings for Week 17 of the NFL season

RELATED: Packers lose tight end John FitzPatrick to torn Achilles tendon

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Saturday, December 27:

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Denver Broncos v Houston Texans - NFL 2025
Recent injuries won’t deter NFL’s push for 18 games
Sunday’s injuries to two of the NFL’s biggest stars will not deter the league’s quest for one more regular-season game.

RELATED: John Harbaugh: If I look back at it now, I’d rather have Derrick Henry out there

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Green Bay Packers:

  • When: Saturday, December 27
  • Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with Football Night in America
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Unpacking ‘tension’ between Jackson and Ravens:
Unpacking 'tension' between Jackson and Ravens
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty dive into Lamar Jackson's relationship with the Baltimore Ravens, questioning why there seems to be a disconnect between the star quarterback and the team.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:

Sign up here to stream tonight's Ravens vs Packers game on Peacock.

Is Super Bowl LX on Peacock?

Super Bowl LX will air on NBC and stream LIVE on Peacock Feb 8, 2026.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.