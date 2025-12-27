What NFL games are on today: Week 17 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
Week 17 of the NFL continues today with two back-to-back games on the Saturday slate. First at 4:30 PM ET, the Houston Texans take on the LA Chargers. Then, at 8:20 PM, the Baltimore Ravens go head-to-head with the Green Bay Packers in a Peacock Holiday Exclusive. Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM with Football Night In America. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s games, and find out how to sign up for Peacock.
What NFL games are on today?
*All times are listed as ET.
Saturday, December 27:
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:30 p.m. (NFL Network)
Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m. (Peacock)
How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Green Bay Packers:
- When: Saturday, December 27
- Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with Football Night in America
- Live Stream: Peacock
