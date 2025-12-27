What NFL games are on today: Week 17 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Week 17 of the NFL continues today with two back-to-back games on the Saturday slate. First at 4:30 PM ET, the Houston Texans take on the LA Chargers. Then, at 8:20 PM, the Baltimore Ravens go head-to-head with the Green Bay Packers in a Peacock Holiday Exclusive. Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM with Football Night In America. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s games, and find out how to sign up for Peacock.



Fantasy Football Week 17 Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers Eric Samulski breaks down his fantasy football defense rankings for Week 17 of the NFL season

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Saturday, December 27:

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m. (Peacock)

Recent injuries won’t deter NFL’s push for 18 games Sunday’s injuries to two of the NFL’s biggest stars will not deter the league’s quest for one more regular-season game.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Green Bay Packers:

When: Saturday, December 27

Saturday, December 27 Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin Time: Live coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET with Football Night in America

Unpacking ‘tension’ between Jackson and Ravens:

Unpacking 'tension' between Jackson and Ravens Mike Florio and Devin McCourty dive into Lamar Jackson's relationship with the Baltimore Ravens, questioning why there seems to be a disconnect between the star quarterback and the team.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

