MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
‘It sucks': Akshay Bhatia survives 97-yard drive, but three-putts last to miss RMC playoff
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
Cameron Young snaps driver shaft, fails to win first PGA Tour event at Rocket Mortgage
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Final Round
Hiroyuki Fujita leads by three as U.S. Senior Open suspended until Monday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussenioropenrd4hl_240630.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Senior Open, Sunday Round 4
nbc_golf_lpga_dowfinal_240630.jpg
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 4
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage2ehl_240630.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cam Davis wins RMC for second time after Akshay Bhatia three-putts last

  
Published June 30, 2024 06:50 PM
DETROIT — Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the second time, closing with a 2-under 70 on Sunday that gave him a one-shot victory when Akshay Bhatia three-putted from 32 feet on the final hole.

Davis, a 29-year-old Australian who won his first PGA Tour title three years ago at Detroit Golf Club, pulled into a tie with Bhatia with a birdie on the par-5 17th hole.

That proved to be enough when Bhatia’s 4-foot par attempt on the 18th missed low and left for his first three-putt of the week.

Davis finished at 18-under 270 on a day of missed opportunities for the final pairing of Bhatia and Aaron Rai, each of whom shot an even-par 72. Davis Thompson (68) and Min Woo Lee (69) also finished one shot back.

Davis became the first two-time winner of the event since its debut on the PGA Tour schedule in 2019.

The 22-year-old Bhatia was seeking his third PGA Tour title and second this year after leading or sharing the lead after each of the first three rounds.

Cameron Young shot 73 and plummeted to sixth place with two bogeys over the last three holes. Still winless on the PGA Tour, Young broke his driver in frustration on the 14th tee box.