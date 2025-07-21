Report: Luke Donald accepts Keegan Bradley’s addendum to Ryder Cup captain’s agreement

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova are among the players added to the US Open mixed doubles list
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Bubba Wallace holds final playoff spot with 5 races left in NASCAR Cup regular season
Florida Atlantic v Temple
AAC rebrands as American Conference in move designed to fuel growth in changing college landscape

Top Clips

nbc_dls_wyndhamclarklockerroom_250721.jpg
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban
nbc_roto_christianwatson_250721.jpg
Why Watson should be ‘out of sight’ in fantasy
nbc_golf_penskev3_250721.jpg
Top shots and stats from 2025 Open Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova are among the players added to the US Open mixed doubles list
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Bubba Wallace holds final playoff spot with 5 races left in NASCAR Cup regular season
Florida Atlantic v Temple
AAC rebrands as American Conference in move designed to fuel growth in changing college landscape

Top Clips

nbc_dls_wyndhamclarklockerroom_250721.jpg
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban
nbc_roto_christianwatson_250721.jpg
Why Watson should be ‘out of sight’ in fantasy
nbc_golf_penskev3_250721.jpg
Top shots and stats from 2025 Open Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Luke Donald accepts Keegan Bradley’s addendum to Ryder Cup captain’s agreement

  
Published July 21, 2025 01:42 PM

Keegan Bradley appears to be paving his way to be the first Ryder Cup playing captain in over 60 years.

According to a report by Telegraph Sport, Bradley recently asked European captain Luke Donald about inserting a clause into the captain’s agreement that would allow Bradley to designate one of his assistant captains as the acting captain during sessions in which Bradley competes. This is important, the report notes, because only captains are allowed to give advice to competitors during play.

Donald reportedly accepted the terms of the addendum.

“Keegan can only change the overarching contract with Luke and Ryder Cup Europe’s approval,” a source told Telegraph Sport. “The contract between the teams includes things like how many vice-captains a team can have, etc. That is used year on year and captains rarely change that. But Keegan went to Luke with this clause and Luke generously agreed. We don’t want any bad blood between the camps.”

Bradley is currently No. 10 in U.S. points and has recently changed his tune about becoming the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer at the 1963 Ryder Cup.

“I will play if I feel like it will help the team,” Bradley said last month after winning the Travelers Championship.