Report: Luke Donald accepts Keegan Bradley’s addendum to Ryder Cup captain’s agreement

Keegan Bradley appears to be paving his way to be the first Ryder Cup playing captain in over 60 years.

According to a report by Telegraph Sport, Bradley recently asked European captain Luke Donald about inserting a clause into the captain’s agreement that would allow Bradley to designate one of his assistant captains as the acting captain during sessions in which Bradley competes. This is important, the report notes, because only captains are allowed to give advice to competitors during play.

Donald reportedly accepted the terms of the addendum.

“Keegan can only change the overarching contract with Luke and Ryder Cup Europe’s approval,” a source told Telegraph Sport. “The contract between the teams includes things like how many vice-captains a team can have, etc. That is used year on year and captains rarely change that. But Keegan went to Luke with this clause and Luke generously agreed. We don’t want any bad blood between the camps.”

Bradley is currently No. 10 in U.S. points and has recently changed his tune about becoming the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer at the 1963 Ryder Cup.

“I will play if I feel like it will help the team,” Bradley said last month after winning the Travelers Championship.