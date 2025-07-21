 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Santa Clara at Gonzaga
Santa Clara extends coach Herb Sendek’s contract through 2029-30 season
Italy v Belgium - Women's Eurobasket Semi-Finals
Report: Emma Meesseman will join the Liberty in her return to the WNBA
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova are among the players added to the U.S. Open mixed doubles list

Top Clips

nbc_roto_robertsonv2_250721.jpg
Robertson worth a stash in return to Phillies
nbc_wnba_cbaconvov2_250721.jpg
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united
nbc_wnba_allstarrecapv2_250721.jpg
All-Star Weekend showcased WNBA growth and culture

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Santa Clara at Gonzaga
Santa Clara extends coach Herb Sendek’s contract through 2029-30 season
Italy v Belgium - Women's Eurobasket Semi-Finals
Report: Emma Meesseman will join the Liberty in her return to the WNBA
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova are among the players added to the U.S. Open mixed doubles list

Top Clips

nbc_roto_robertsonv2_250721.jpg
Robertson worth a stash in return to Phillies
nbc_wnba_cbaconvov2_250721.jpg
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united
nbc_wnba_allstarrecapv2_250721.jpg
All-Star Weekend showcased WNBA growth and culture

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Phillies' Alex Bohm out with fractured left rib

July 21, 2025 02:58 PM
Eric Samulski discusses Philadelphia Phillies' third baseman Alex Bohm, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a fractured left rib.

nbc_roto_robertsonv2_250721.jpg
01:22
Robertson worth a stash in return to Phillies
nbc_roto_alvarezv2_250718.jpg
01:59
Alvarez looking ‘more like himself’ in Triple-A
nbc_roto_cortesbrewers_250718.jpg
02:02
Fantasy impact of Cortes nearing return to Brewers
nbc_roto_arrighetti_250718.jpg
01:36
Arrighetti expected to begin rehab assignment
nbc_bte_cyyoung_250718.jpg
01:39
Skubal, Crochet ‘neck and neck’ to win AL Cy Young
nbc_roto_effin_250717.jpg
01:42
Eflin’s return could boost the Orioles rotation
nbc_roto_raisel_250717.jpg
01:19
Braves’ Iglesias dominating after early struggles
nbc_roto_eovaldi_250717.jpg
01:44
Eovaldi’s evolution may be title worthy in fantasy
nbc_bte_guardiansplayoffs_250717.jpg
01:54
Schedule may help Guardians clinch playoff spot
nbc_roto_shanebieberv2_250716.jpg
01:29
Wait to stash Guardians’ Bieber until end of July
nbc_roto_euryperez_250716.jpg
01:36
Perez ‘rounding into form’ with Marlins
nbc_roto_blakesnell_250716.jpg
01:35
Dodgers’ Snell looks ‘really good’ in rehab start
nbc_bte_padres_250716.jpg
01:23
Padres in ‘prime position’ for postseason run
nbc_roto_kylestowersv2_250715.jpg
01:35
Stowers ‘found his groove’ before All-Star Break
nbc_roto_raleigh_250715.jpg
01:39
What to expect from Raleigh post All-Star break
nbc_roto_zebby_250715.jpg
01:16
Time is ‘now’ to stash Twins’ Matthews in fantasy
nbc_bte_redsox_250715.jpg
01:33
Dalzell: Fade the Red Sox to make the playoffs
nbc_roto_coltkeithlandenroupp_250714.jpg
02:09
Roupp, Keith need to be on more fantasy rosters
nbc_roto_shanemcclanahan_250714.jpg
01:41
‘Fantasy ace’ McClanahan nearing return for Rays
nbc_roto_luisgil_250714.jpg
01:23
Yankees’ Gil makes first rehab start
nbc_bte_hrderby_250714.jpg
02:05
Who are best HR Derby bets outside of Raleigh?
nbc_roto_mlbfuturesgame_250711.jpg
01:42
Players to watch in MLB All-Star Futures Game
nbc_roto_bricematthews_250711.jpg
01:34
Will Matthews strike out too much for fantasy?
nbc_roto_pca_250711.jpg
01:22
Crow-Armstrong becoming a ‘true superstar’
nbc_roto_nlcyyoung_250711.jpg
01:54
Skenes still top bet for NL Cy Young Award
nbc_roto_kim_250710.jpg
02:01
Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop
nbc_roto_bregman_250710.jpg
01:14
Cora: Bregman has ‘good chance’ to return soon
nbc_roto_sengamanaea_250710.jpg
01:45
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets
nbc_roto_jaccaglianone_250710.jpg
01:22
Royals’ Caglianone on verge of ‘hot stretch’
nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_250709.jpg
13:08
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball

nbc_wnba_cbaconvov2_250721.jpg
13:16
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united
nbc_wnba_allstarrecapv2_250721.jpg
14:57
All-Star Weekend showcased WNBA growth and culture
nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
01:14
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250721.jpg
01:14
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits
nbc_dls_wyndhamclarklockerroom_250721.jpg
05:25
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban
nbc_roto_christianwatson_250721.jpg
01:20
Why Watson should be ‘out of sight’ in fantasy
nbc_golf_penskev3_250721.jpg
01:17
Top shots and stats from 2025 Open Championship
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250721.jpg
11:53
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
nbc_dls_wnbamoney_250721.jpg
07:56
Hill calls out WNBA revenue structure
nbc_golf_rorynorthernirelandweek_250721.jpg
08:24
McIlroy ‘embraced’ homecoming at The Open
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
04:38
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
12:41
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA
nbc_pft_pftpmcommanders_250721.jpg
04:18
Pressure building for Commanders to change name
nbc_pft_pftpm_lionslbinjury_250721.jpg
02:09
Does Anzalone’s hamstring injury signal a hold in?
nbc_pft_pftpm_levis_250721.jpg
01:51
Florio: Levis’ season-ending injury ‘a surprise’
nbc_pft_pftpm_cowboyssb_250721.jpg
02:18
How realistic are the Cowboys’ Super Bowl chances?
nbc_dps_richlernerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
19:08
Is Scottie Scheffler comparable to Tiger Woods?
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
16:42
Would Saban consider returning to NFL coaching?
nbc_golf_ewenmurrayintv_250721.jpg
06:11
Is Scheffler on pace to be an ‘all-time great?’
nbc_golf_brandelonscottie_250721.jpg
15:19
Chamblee: Scheffler ‘is just in another league’
nbc_dps_dponscottiescheffler_250721.jpg
08:42
Why Scheffler deserves praise for being himself
nbc_bte_tourdefrance_250721.jpg
01:38
How likely is Pogačar to sweep at Tour de France?
nbc_bte_bigten_250721.jpg
02:06
Who could win the Big Ten title with a tight race?
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250721.jpg
01:46
Why under is ‘best angle’ in Liberty-Fever matchup
nbc_bte_lakersfutures_250721.jpg
01:39
Lakers’ ‘high-end talent’ warrants a look in West
nbc_roto_oroy_250721.jpg
01:41
Why Jeanty is the right pick for NFL’s OROY
oly_wpw_worlds_usagre_250721.jpg
11:09
U.S. women’s water polo falls to Greece in semis
nbc_roto_titansfutures_250721.jpg
01:59
How to ride Titans’ upside in futures market
nbc_golf_barracudafinalrd_250720.jpg
11:28
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_schefflercareermajors_250720.jpg
06:50
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?