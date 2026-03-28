Scheyer: Duke has built the toughness for March

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen-Midwest Regional-Alabama at Michigan
Will the Big Ten’s dominant NCAA Tournament spell the end of its title drought?
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen-Midwest Regional-Alabama at Michigan
Yaxel Lendeborg stars as top-seeded Michigan beats Alabama 90-77 in Sweet 16
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sacramento Regional
Rice, Betts and UCLA advance to Elite Eight with 80-56 win over Minnesota in March Madness

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_fantazubyintv_260327.jpg
Ejiofor after final SJU game: ‘What a ride’
nbc_nba_paytonp_260327.jpg
HLs: Pritchard TAKES OVER against Hawks
nbc_nba_miavcle_260327.jpg
Highlights: Strus nails EIGHT 3-pointers for Cavs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen-Midwest Regional-Alabama at Michigan
Will the Big Ten’s dominant NCAA Tournament spell the end of its title drought?
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen-Midwest Regional-Alabama at Michigan
Yaxel Lendeborg stars as top-seeded Michigan beats Alabama 90-77 in Sweet 16
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sacramento Regional
Rice, Betts and UCLA advance to Elite Eight with 80-56 win over Minnesota in March Madness

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_fantazubyintv_260327.jpg
Ejiofor after final SJU game: ‘What a ride’
nbc_nba_paytonp_260327.jpg
HLs: Pritchard TAKES OVER against Hawks
nbc_nba_miavcle_260327.jpg
Highlights: Strus nails EIGHT 3-pointers for Cavs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Scheyer: Duke has built the toughness for March

March 27, 2026 11:57 PM
Jon Scheyer discusses Duke's win over St. John's, the role of Caleb Foster in his return and what his team has shown him in the NCAA Tournament.

Related Videos

nbc_mcbb_fantazubyintv_260327.jpg
03:46
Ejiofor after final SJU game: ‘What a ride’
nbc_roto_purdue_arizona__260327.jpg
01:50
Why Purdue ‘could be a good bet’ against Arizona
nbc_roto_iowa_ill_260327.jpg
01:41
Can Iowa spoil Illinois’ run in the Elite 8?
nbc_bte_msuuconn_260326.jpg
01:57
UConn ‘better than advertised’ ahead of Sweet 16
nbc_bte_alabamamichigan_260326.jpg
01:36
Can Alabama keep it close against Michigan?
nbc_roto_tenniowv2_260326.jpg
01:47
Lean Iowa State in Sweet 16 against Tennessee
nbc_bte_stjohnsduke_260326.jpg
01:38
Roll with Duke to cover spread against St. John’s
nbc_roto_texas_perdue_260325v2.jpg
01:39
Texas-Purdue in Sweet 16 is ‘fascinating matchup’
nbc_roto_iowavneb_260325.jpg
01:55
Iowa-Nebraska will be defensive battle in Sweet 16
nbc_roto_arkvzona_260325.jpg
02:07
Dinsick: Arkansas will make Arizona ‘sweat’
nbc_roto_illvhou_260325.jpg
02:09
Take over when Houston plays Illinois in Sweet 16
nbc_nba_pick6_260325.jpg
02:58
Flemings leads players to watch in Sweet 16
nbc_cbb_hodgsonintv_260325.jpg
12:59
Hodgson: Providence ‘checked every single box’
nbc_nba_darrynpeterson_260325.jpg
05:28
Evaluating Peterson’s season with the Jayhawks
nbc_nba_playereval_260325.jpg
04:39
How NCAA Tournament affects player evaluations
nbc_cbb_benmccollumintv_260324.jpg
12:22
McCollum talks ‘surreal’ Iowa winner vs. Florida
nbc_cbb_updatedbracketpicks_260323.jpg
21:43
Repicking NCAA bracket following opening weekend
nbc_cbb_iowasweet16_260323.jpg
08:09
Takeaways from Iowa upsetting No. 1 Florida
nbc_cbb_stjohnssweet16_260323.jpg
05:20
Rick Pitino has ‘awoken a giant’ at St. John’s
nbc_cbb_nebraskasweet16_260323.jpg
05:38
Celebrating Nebraska’s ‘remarkable’ Sweet 16 run
nbc_cbb_nilcinderellas_260323.jpg
10:26
Are Cinderella teams a thing of the past with NIL?
nbc_bte_nationalchamp_260323.jpg
02:06
Houston could usurp Duke in ‘wide-open tournament’
nbc_bte_finalfourbest_260323.jpg
02:00
Purdue, Houston best bets to reach Final Four
siena_duke.jpg
10:22
Siena’s ‘morale killers’ costly in loss vs. Duke
nbc_roto_bestbetssatmcbb_260320.jpg
01:48
Expect Vanderbilt, Houston to roll in Round of 32
nbc_roto_favencaaunderdogssat_260320.jpg
01:45
St. Louis, Texas lead underdog bets in Round of 32
mop.jpg
01:47
Who are the favorites for Most Outstanding Player?
underdogs.jpg
01:22
Friday underdogs that stand out at NCAA Tournament
favorites.jpg
01:39
Kentucky, Iowa are favorites to bet Friday
nbc_cbb_wiscplayerforaday_260319.jpg
01:00
Which Badger would students want to be for a day?

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_paytonp_260327.jpg
01:59
HLs: Pritchard TAKES OVER against Hawks
nbc_nba_miavcle_260327.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Strus nails EIGHT 3-pointers for Cavs
clippers_pacers.jpg
01:52
HLs: Watch the WILD ending to Clippers-Pacers
nbc_nba_enjoydraftpt1_260327.jpg
14:45
Harden leads off the Random Draft, Part 1
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftpart2_260327_2.jpg
15:17
Robinson comes off the board in the Random Draft
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpicks_260327.jpg
04:06
Gilgeous-Alexander could help in your DK Pick 6
nbc_dls_miamimarlins_260327.jpg
12:40
Can Marlins progress towards competing in 2026?
oly_fswom_chiba_wc_260327.jpg
06:09
Chiba second to Sakamoto at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_glenn_wc_260327.jpg
08:04
Glenn 6th at World Figure Skating Championships
oly_fswom_livito_wc_260327.jpg
07:18
Levito 4th at World Figure Skating Championships
nbc_dps_robbiehummelinterview_260327.jpg
15:30
Hummel: Big Ten is having a big year
nbc_roto_jacob_260327.jpg
01:17
Misiorowski could be ‘really, really special’
nbc_roto_delauter_260327.jpg
01:26
DeLauter launches two home runs in MLB debut
nbc_roto_duren_260327.jpg
01:22
How Duren can propel Pistons to deep playoff run
nbc_roto_knueppel_260327.jpg
01:19
Has Hornets’ Knueppel sealed ROTY award debate?
oly_fsdnc_zingaskolesnik_260327.jpg
06:30
Zingas/Kolesnik 4th after rhythm dance at worlds
nbc_roto_skenes_260327.jpg
01:22
Skenes opening day outing not a long-term concern
nbc_roto_mcgonigle_260327.jpg
01:18
McGonigle had ‘eye-popping’ MLB debut for Tigers
nbamvpmannixvideo.jpg
09:18
Mannix divides NBA MVP award contenders into tiers
nbc_cyc_voltastg5_260327.jpg
22:34
Highlights: 2026 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 5
nbc_pft_icemancaleb_260327.jpg
01:55
Gervin challenges Williams’ ‘Iceman’ trademark
nbc_pft_nbafuture_260327.jpg
04:57
Silver: NBA is going to fix tanking ‘full stop’
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260327.jpg
21:50
Florida AG ‘demands’ NFL suspend Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_afceastodds_260327.jpg
03:09
Will Dolphins or Jets have better record in 2026?
nbc_pft_bradyroleraiders_260327.jpg
13:15
Analyzing ‘disconnect’ between Brady and Raiders
nbc_pft_bradypostplaying_260327.jpg
11:23
Brady still ‘finding himself’ post-playing career
nbc_pft_bradyplayingpossibility_260327.jpg
08:02
Would any NFL teams take Brady as their QB?
nbc_pft_bradyinquiredplayingagain_260327.jpg
09:56
Brady asked NFL about a possible playing comeback
nbc_pft_jsnpaid_260327.jpg
12:06
JSN is a ‘foundational piece’ for Seahawks
yama_mpx.jpg
01:46
HLs: Yamamoto strikes out six on Opening Day