What March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for Elite Eight of NCAA men’s tournament

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is one step away from setting the 2026 Final Four Field as the Elite Eight begins Saturday night.

In a Big Ten matchup Saturday, Illinois will play Iowa at 6:09 p.m. ET in the South Region final. Big Ten tournament champion Purdue will face Arizona at 8:49 p.m. ET in the West Region final.

On Sunday, Michigan will play Tennessee at 2:15 p.m. ET in the Midwest Region final. Duke will face UConn at 5:05 p.m. ET on the East.

See below for the Elite Eight matchups, along with additional information on how to watch the 2026 Men’s March Madness tournament.

What men’s March Madness games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, March 28 - Elite Eight

(3) Illinois vs. (9) Iowa, 6:09 p.m. | TBS/truTV

(1) Arizona vs. (2) Purdue, 8:49 p.m. | TBS/truTV

Sunday, March 29 - Elite Eight

(1) Michigan vs. Tennessee, 2:15 p.m. l CBS

(1) Duke vs. UConn, 5:05 p.m. l CBS

Where can I watch men’s March Madness games?

The men’s March Madness tournament will be available on CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV. Click here for the full schedule.

RELATED: Men’s March Madness experts’ picks

Men’s March Madness Elite Eight Locations: