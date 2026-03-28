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What March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for Elite Eight of NCAA men’s tournament

  
Published March 28, 2026 08:00 AM

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is one step away from setting the 2026 Final Four Field as the Elite Eight begins Saturday night.

In a Big Ten matchup Saturday, Illinois will play Iowa at 6:09 p.m. ET in the South Region final. Big Ten tournament champion Purdue will face Arizona at 8:49 p.m. ET in the West Region final.

On Sunday, Michigan will play Tennessee at 2:15 p.m. ET in the Midwest Region final. Duke will face UConn at 5:05 p.m. ET on the East.

See below for the Elite Eight matchups, along with additional information on how to watch the 2026 Men’s March Madness tournament.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Bringham Young at Alabama
2026 March Madness Selection Sunday results: What is the full bracket for the men’s NCAA tournament?
As the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament begins this week, here’s a guide to who’s playing.

What men’s March Madness games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, March 28 - Elite Eight

(3) Illinois vs. (9) Iowa, 6:09 p.m. | TBS/truTV
(1) Arizona vs. (2) Purdue, 8:49 p.m. | TBS/truTV

Sunday, March 29 - Elite Eight

(1) Michigan vs. Tennessee, 2:15 p.m. l CBS

(1) Duke vs. UConn, 5:05 p.m. l CBS

Where can I watch men’s March Madness games?

The men’s March Madness tournament will be available on CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV. Click here for the full schedule.

RELATED: Men’s March Madness experts’ picks

Men’s March Madness Elite Eight Locations:

  • Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
  • SAP Center, San Jose, CA
  • Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
  • United Center, Chicago, IL
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship-Iowa vs UCLA
March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament
The 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament tips off in all its glory on Wednesday, March 18.