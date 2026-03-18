2026 Men’s March Madness brackets: NBC Sports experts share their Final Four, predictions
Published March 18, 2026 01:30 PM
There’s still time to fill out your 2026 March Madness brackets! If you have been procrastinating or struggling to make your picks, here is your solution.
Read on to check out our experts’ picks for national champion, Final Four, big upsets and everything in between.
Nicole Auerbach
East: Duke
West: Arizona
Midwest: Michigan
South: Houston
John Fanta
East: Duke
West: Arkansas
Midwest: Michigan
South: Houston
Ahmed Fareed
East: Duke
West: Wisconsin
Midwest: Michigan
South: Illinois
Matt McCall
East: St. John’s
West: Arizona
Midwest: Michigan
South: Illinois
Meghan McKeown
East: Duke
West: Purdue
Midwest: Michigan
South: Houston
You can check out our women’s expert brackets here.