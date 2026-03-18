2026 Men’s March Madness brackets: NBC Sports experts share their Final Four, predictions

There’s still time to fill out your 2026 March Madness brackets! If you have been procrastinating or struggling to make your picks, here is your solution.

Read on to check out our experts’ picks for national champion, Final Four, big upsets and everything in between.

Nicole Auerbach

East: Duke

West: Arizona

Midwest: Michigan

South: Houston

John Fanta

East: Duke

West: Arkansas

Midwest: Michigan

South: Houston

Ahmed Fareed

East: Duke

West: Wisconsin

Midwest: Michigan

South: Illinois

Matt McCall

East: St. John’s

West: Arizona

Midwest: Michigan

South: Illinois

Meghan McKeown

East: Duke

West: Purdue

Midwest: Michigan

South: Houston

You can check out our women’s expert brackets here.