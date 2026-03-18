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South Dakota State v Connecticut
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Who are the most ‘tourney made’ players?
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No one has had an answer for Arkansas’ Acuff Jr.

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2026 Men’s March Madness brackets: NBC Sports experts share their Final Four, predictions

  
Published March 18, 2026 01:30 PM

There’s still time to fill out your 2026 March Madness brackets! If you have been procrastinating or struggling to make your picks, here is your solution.

Read on to check out our experts’ picks for national champion, Final Four, big upsets and everything in between.

Nicole Auerbach

East: Duke
West: Arizona
Midwest: Michigan
South: Houston

Nicole mens bracket yahoo 26.jpg

John Fanta

East: Duke
West: Arkansas
Midwest: Michigan
South: Houston

fanta bracket_page-0001.jpg

Ahmed Fareed

East: Duke
West: Wisconsin
Midwest: Michigan
South: Illinois

Ahmed Fareed Bracket_page-0001 (1).jpg

Matt McCall

East: St. John’s
West: Arizona
Midwest: Michigan
South: Illinois

mccall bracket.jpg

Meghan McKeown

East: Duke
West: Purdue
Midwest: Michigan
South: Houston

mckeown bracket M_page-0001.jpg

You can check out our women’s expert brackets here.