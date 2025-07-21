 Skip navigation
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue's work habits

July 21, 2025 02:43 PM
Patrick Daugherty reacts to a report around Cowboys rookie Jaydon Blue's work habits and why this is happening at "the right time" with room to course correct before Week 1.

nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
01:14
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
nbc_dls_wyndhamclarklockerroom_250721.jpg
05:25
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban
nbc_roto_christianwatson_250721.jpg
01:20
Why Watson should be ‘out of sight’ in fantasy
nbc_golf_penskev3_250721.jpg
01:17
Top shots and stats from 2025 Open Championship
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250721.jpg
11:53
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
nbc_dls_wnbamoney_250721.jpg
07:56
Hill calls out WNBA revenue structure
nbc_golf_rorynorthernirelandweek_250721.jpg
08:24
McIlroy ‘embraced’ homecoming at The Open
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
04:38
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
12:41
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA
nbc_pft_pftpmcommanders_250721.jpg
04:18
Pressure building for Commanders to change name
nbc_pft_pftpm_lionslbinjury_250721.jpg
02:09
Does Anzalone’s hamstring injury signal a hold in?
nbc_pft_pftpm_levis_250721.jpg
01:51
Florio: Levis’ season-ending injury ‘a surprise’
nbc_pft_pftpm_cowboyssb_250721.jpg
02:18
How realistic are the Cowboys’ Super Bowl chances?
nbc_dps_richlernerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
19:08
Is Scottie Scheffler comparable to Tiger Woods?
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
16:42
Would Saban consider returning to NFL coaching?
nbc_golf_ewenmurrayintv_250721.jpg
06:11
Is Scheffler on pace to be an ‘all-time great?’
nbc_golf_brandelonscottie_250721.jpg
15:19
Chamblee: Scheffler ‘is just in another league’
nbc_dps_dponscottiescheffler_250721.jpg
08:42
Why Scheffler deserves praise for being himself
nbc_bte_tourdefrance_250721.jpg
01:38
How likely is Pogačar to sweep at Tour de France?
nbc_bte_bigten_250721.jpg
02:06
Who could win the Big Ten title with a tight race?
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250721.jpg
01:46
Why under is ‘best angle’ in Liberty-Fever matchup
nbc_bte_lakersfutures_250721.jpg
01:39
Lakers’ ‘high-end talent’ warrants a look in West
nbc_roto_oroy_250721.jpg
01:41
Why Jeanty is the right pick for NFL’s OROY
oly_wpw_worlds_usagre_250721.jpg
11:09
U.S. women’s water polo falls to Greece in semis
nbc_roto_titansfutures_250721.jpg
01:59
How to ride Titans’ upside in futures market
nbc_golf_barracudafinalrd_250720.jpg
11:28
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_schefflercareermajors_250720.jpg
06:50
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?
nbc_cyc_btpseg3_250720.jpg
04:48
Simmons, Americans excelling during Tour de France
nbc_nas_whatdriversaidv2_250720.jpg
04:16
Cup drivers recap Dover race won by Hamlin
nascarthumbnailcars.jpg
14:38
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover